The year is almost over and before we welcome in the new year, let’s send this year off with a bang! Maybe you’re having a Zoom New Year’s Eve party or you might just be planning a quiet night watching the ball drop on TV in your jammies. Either way, you have to have some delicious and mouthwatering appetizers to help you celebrate.

Don’t settle for store-bought chips and dips. We have the most incredible appetizer and party food recipes ever from a whole year’s worth of holidays! Take a look at Be the Life of the Party This Summer With These 30 Vegan Appetizers, 10 Last-Minute Appetizers You Can Quickly Make For Your July 4th Party, and Start Your Feast on a Delicious Note With These 20 Thanksgiving Appetizers . Of course, there are also last year’s noms: Ring in the New Year With These 25 Fun Party Recipes.

Whether this was a great year for you or you can’t wait to see it end, New Year’s Eve is a celebration of new beginnings, new opportunities, and the chance to make it the best year yet. Ring in the New Year with these 35 delicious vegan party snacks and appetizers!

1. Twice-Baked Potato Bites With Coconut Bacon

Source: Twice-Baked Potato Bites With Coconut Bacon

These Twice-Baked Potato Bites With Coconut Bacon by Shannon Summers are a delicious and unique treat to serve at your next get-together. Stuffed with a creamy and buttery mixture of potatoes, sour cream, and chives, and then topped with smoky, maple coconut bacon, these bites are bound to be a crowd favorite! Serve with some extra sour cream on the side for dipping.

2. Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Triangles

Source: Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Triangles

Who doesn’t love a savory puff pastry hand pie? They’re flaky, warm, perfectly portable, great for a simple dinner, and even better for entertaining guests. In Talida Voinea‘s Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Triangles, the puff pastries are filled with deliciously creamy spinach and tofu ‘ricotta’ with simple seasonings like garlic, salt, and pepper. And don’t worry if you run out of pastry sheets before your filling is all used up – it can also be used to stuff tomatoes, as a dip with crackers and vegetables, and even swirled into pasta. Get creative!

3. Baked Cashew Mozzarella

Source: Baked Cashew Mozzarella

Remember mozzarella sticks – well now you can eat them as a vegan. Deniz Kilic created this recipe for Baked Cashew Mozzarella because sometimes, we all need some breaded cheese in our lives. These cashew mozzarella sticks are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside just like you dreamed they would be.

4. Mixed Vegetable Croquettes

Source: Mixed Vegetable Croquettes

Croquettes are a favorite snack food of Dutch people. Alenoosh Matakupan‘s Mixed Vegetable Croquettes are made with vegetables, covered with breadcrumbs, and lightly pan-fried. This recipe for vegetable croquettes is delicious! They’re crispy on the outside, soft and gooey on the inside, and full of flavor!

5. Beer Battered Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms

Source: Beer Battered Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms

The only thing better than a hot dinner after a long day is one that’s quick and easy to make. Helyn Dunn‘s recipe for Beer Battered Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms is just that. These beer-battered mushrooms are filling and full of subtle flavor. Customize the recipe with whatever spices you like!

6. Broccoli and Spinach Pâté Tart

Source: Broccoli and Spinach Pâté Tarts

Sophie Yotova‘s savory little Broccoli and Spinach Pâté Tarts are easy to whip up for any event, but their bright green color makes them especially great for the holidays. A crumbly crust is filled with a creamy pâté made from avocado puréed with spinach and broccoli. Serve these tarts with a sprinkle of festive red berries or any garnish of your choice.

7. Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites

Source: Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites

The sauce on Melanie Sorrentino‘s Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites will change your life. It’s spicy, sweet, umami, and the perfect coating for these crispy cauliflower bites. Serve these as an appetizer with extra sauce on the side for dipping. Or, serve them with rice as a meal — believe us, you’ll want to eat these day in and day out.

8. Cranberry Pecan Chèvre Log

Source: Cranberry Pecan Chèvre Log

A mixture of raw cashews and young coconut meat filled with tangy dried cranberries makes the flavor of this Cranberry Pecan Chèvre Log by Amy Lyons unique. It’s soft, sliceable, and spreadable, making it perfect as an appetizer to serve alongside grapes and crackers.

9. Spinach Dip Rolls

Source: Spinach Dip Rolls

Dairy-free spinach dip is fantastic, but how do you make it even better? You stuff it in a crescent roll, season it with garlic and onion powder, and roll it in crunchy bread crumbs. Melanie Sorrentino‘s Spinach Dip Rolls are easy to make and even easier to eat, so you might want to double up on the batch if you’re making it for a party. If you love spinach dip, you can even dip your spinach dip rolls in any extra filling. Now that’s what we’re talking about.

10. Broccoli Pâté With Quinoa Crackers

Source: Broccoli Pâté With Quinoa Crackers

If you love pesto on your pasta, you’ll love Simona Malerba‘s delicious Broccoli Pâté With Quinoa Crackers. Traditional pâté is made from animal fat and while most vegan versions rely on mushrooms to recreate the texture, this recipe uses broccoli purée and nuts. It’s nutty, creamy, and herby — perfect for serving with quinoa crackers or on toast.

11. Chili Wonton Cups

Source: Chili Wonton Cups

Meet your new favorite game day snack – Chili Wonton Cups. Crispy, crunchy wonton wrappers are packed with smoky, protein-rich chili made from beans, quinoa, and meat-free crumbles. These cups by Gabrielle St. Claire are so hearty and filling that they could easily serve as a meal, depending on how many you devour. Add a sprinkle of vegan cheese shreds and a dollop of dairy-free sour cream to add presentation and flavor

12. Roasted Sweet Potato Bites With Guacamole

Source: Roasted Sweet Potato Bites

Roasted sweet potato rounds that are slightly crisp around the edges, but creamy and pillowy on the inside topped with chunky guacamole, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. It doesn’t get any better than that. Liz Martone‘s little Roasted Sweet Potato Bites take less than 30 minutes to make and you don’t need any obscure ingredients. So, if you’re looking for some apps for your holiday table, these are a sure crowd-pleaser.

13. Millet Fritters

Source: Millet Fritters

Need an easy appetizer or quick lunch? Lisa Dobler‘s Millet Fritters will hit the spot! All you do is cook the millet, season it according to your taste, and then fry it until they’re crispy and crunchy. They can be served as a side, on a salad, or even in a sandwich or a wrap.

14. Squash and Asparagus Autumn Rolls With Maple Peanut Sauce

Source: Squash and Asparagus Autumn Rolls With Maple Peanut Sauce

Everybody loves spring rolls, but we don’t want to limit ourselves to just one season for this delightful dish. Infuse your quinoa spring rolls with classic autumn flavors with Liz Martone‘s easy recipe for Squash and Asparagus Autumn Rolls With Maple Peanut Sauce. These spring rolls have the perfect combination of flavors and a great crunchy texture.

15. Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cups

Source: Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cups

If you love the classic spinach and artichoke dip but want to skip the dairy and add more aesthetic appeal, then Gabrielle St. Claire‘s little Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cups are for you! Using vegan mayonnaise, Parmesan, sour cream, and cream cheese, they perfectly recreate that deliciously creamy taste and texture you get from spinach and artichoke dip while the baked wonton wrappers add a pleasant crunch. These little guys are perfect for entertaining and will probably disappear in an instant, so be sure to make a big batch if you’re entertaining.

16. Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

Source: Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

Anupama Paliwal‘s spicy and delicious Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites are a wholesome meal or snack that pairs perfectly with the chilled dairy-free raita. A mixture of Indian-spiced, crumbled tofu, and mashed kidney beans are stuffed into homemade paratha or Indian whole wheat flatbread. It’s warm and spicy, yet not too hot, and so delicious.

17. Indian-Spiced Potato Stuffed Bread Rolls

Source: Indian-Spiced Potato Stuffed Bread Rolls

Anupama Paliwal‘s Indian-Spiced Potato Stuffed Bread Rolls are quick, easy, and flavor-bursting snacks. They’re crispy on the outside and soft and spicy on the inside. Bread with spicy potato filling makes it a mouthwatering snack that goes perfectly well with your favorite chutney with a cup of tea or coffee.

18. Chanterelle Mushroom Butter

Source: Chanterelle Mushroom Butter

Lilia Jankowska‘s dairy-free Chanterelle Mushroom Butter is sure to be a hit as an appetizer at any event. The mushrooms provide a beautiful woodsy, peppery taste that is enhanced by fresh herbs and port wine, plus their beautiful golden color makes this butter stand out on the appetizer table. Serve this with whole-grain crackers and crusty bread for a rustic feel.

19. Detox Parsley Hummus

Source: Detox Parsley Hummus

You really can never have enough hummus recipes. Whether it’s plain, roasted red pepper, black bean, or roasted pine nuts, chances are it’s going to taste great with raw veggies or slathered on a piece of toast. In Jesse Jane Lee‘s Detox Parsley Hummus, parsley is the main ingredient and gives this zesty hummus a bright green color. Enjoy this hummus when you require a refreshing and detoxifying snack!

20. Chipotle Aquafaba Cheese

Source: Chipotle Aquafaba Cheese

Did you ever think you could make vegan cheese without nuts or seeds? Well, Zsu Dever‘s Chipotle Aquafaba Cheese is a real game changer. Made from aquafaba, the fancy name for the liquid from a can of chickpeas, agar agar, and non-dairy yogurt, the flavor is dark, deep, spicy, and cheesy. It even melts, if you give it enough time and moist heat, so it’s the perfect topping for veggie burgers!

21. Thai Barbecue Cauliflower

Source: Thai Barbecue Cauliflower

BBQ cauliflower wings are an amazing creation on their own, so why not make this savory snack even better by adding a bit of Thai flare? Zsu Dever‘s recipe for Thai Barbecue Cauliflower is almost like a red curry but in crispy appetizer form. Cauliflower is tossed with curry powder, Sriracha, garlic, and coconut milk to contrast the heat and then baked (or air-fried) until tender and toasted. Serve these with a cooling and creamy dip and plenty of carrots and celery sticks!

22. Loaded Smashed Potatoes

Source: Loaded Smashed Potatoes

Loaded baked potatoes are amazing, but if you’re looking for a more appetizer-friendly version for a party, consider trying out Megan Sadd‘s recipe for Loaded Smashed Potatoes. As the title suggests, this recipe calls on you to smash baby red potatoes which are then drizzled with a bit of oil and baked in the oven. Once they’re warm on the inside and satisfyingly crispy on the edges, these smashed potatoes are topped with some melty cashew mozzarella, a dollop of zesty Chipotle cream, plenty of chives, and smokey tempeh bacon bits!

23. Baked Mac and Cheese Bites

Source: Baked Mac and Cheese Bites

The only thing better than a delicious bowl of creamy mac and cheese is an appetizer that allows you to share this comforting pasta with friends! Emilie Heck‘s Baked Mac and Cheese Bites are made by stuffing a tiny muffin pan with decadent mac and cheese, sprinkling a little (or a lot) of cayenne pepper on top, and then popping the tray in the oven so that the pasta can bind together. In just 20 minutes, you’ll have a cute, whimsical appetizer that friends and family will love!

24. Cashew Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Cashew Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

If you love stuffed mushrooms, you will love Michaell Johnson‘s juicy Cashew Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms. They are stuffed with velvety cashew cheese that has been flavored with tahini and spiced with rosemary, thyme, and lemon juice and warmed in the oven for a few minutes before serving. Pop one in your mouth and see for yourself how they explode with herb and garlic flavor! These are melt-in-your-mouth good and totally party worthy.

25. Crispy King Trumpet Mushroom Calamari

Source: Crispy King Trumpet Mushroom Calamari

This Crispy King Trumpet Mushroom Calamari by RG Enriquez is a vegan masterpiece. It is made of king trumpet mushroom coated in batter and deep-fried until crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. It’s perfect as an appetizer, snack, beer pairing, or party food. Serve it with lemon juice and marinara if you want to enjoy it American-style or with lemon, vinegar, and parsley for the Mediterranean version.

26. Tofu Hors d’Oeuvre With Beet Hummus

Source: Tofu Hors d’Oeuvres With Beet Hummus

Lisa Dobler‘s Tofu Hors d’Oeuvres With Beet Hummus are colorful without the use of artificial colors. The baked tofu slices get their golden yellow color from curry powder, the beet hummus is a natural, vibrant pink, and it’s topped with naturally purple cauliflower. So simple, but so tasty, and sure to be the star of any appetizer spread.

27. Mushroom Walnut Pâté

Source: Mushroom Walnut Pâté

Pâté, by traditional definition, is a mixture of cooked ground meat and fat minced into a spreadable paste. Molly Patrick‘s Mushroom Walnut Pâté is a delicious and vegan-friendly version of the dip that uses mushrooms, walnuts, and plenty of seasoning including garlic, parsley, ginger, tarragon, pepper, and lemon. Serve with fresh vegetables or some toasted bread.

28. Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists

Source: Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists

Who says pizza dough can only be used for making pies? Try something new and make Anupama Paliwal‘s fun Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists. You could sprinkle them with all sorts of herbs, but this particular recipe calls for plenty of parsley and garlic. Buttery and fluffy, these are addictively good on their own or you could pair them with a tasty dip for the ultimate appetizer or snack.

29. Alasanda Vada: Indian Black-Eyed Pea Croquettes

Source: Alasanda Vada

Alasanda Vada or black-eyed peas croquettes are a traditional South Indian fried snack. They hold their shape beautifully without the use of flour and are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside. These vada by Pavani Nandula make a wonderful appetizer at any party either on their own or paired with chutney.

30. Artichoke Olive Tapenade With Za’atar

Source: Artichoke Olive Tapenade With Za’atar

It probably doesn’t get much more Mediterranean than Maya Sozer‘s Artichoke Olive Tapenade With Za’atar. Olives and artichokes were meant to be together but what binds them is good olive oil and a good spice mixture. Specifically, the za’atar which is made with thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds to name a few of its flavors. This savory spread is great to have ready in the kitchen so you can spread them on toast, or just plain bury your face in them.

31. Crunchy Tofu Popcorn Bites With Sweet Mustard Sauce

Source: Crunchy Tofu Popcorn Bites With Sweet Mustard Sauce

See tofu in a whole new way with these Crunchy Tofu Popcorn Bites With Sweet Mustard Sauce by the Cruelty Free Family. Tofu is first steeped in a cheesy Sriracha-spiked marinade, then tossed in a mixture of cornmeal and panko breadcrumbs, and finally baked until crispy and golden brown. Served alongside a creamy, sweet mustard sauce, these popcorn bites are the perfect movie night snack.

32. Korean Barbecue Tofu Wings

Source: Korean Barbecue Tofu Wings

There’s nothing like the sweet, tangy, hot taste of Korean barbecue — especially in this recipe for Korean Barbecue Tofu Wings by Lydia Filgueras! Tofu triangles are marinated in a homemade Korean barbecue sauce and then baked until the edges are just a tiny bit crispy and the sauce on the outside is that addictive stickiness that makes barbecue wings so crave-able. These are the perfect appetizer for any occasion.

33. Savory Sweet Potato Crescent Rolls

Source: Savory Sweet Potato Crescent Rolls

Hot and flaky, buttery and salty with a hint of sweet – that is what Jennifer Harmon‘s Savory Sweet Potato Crescent Rolls are all about. There is something to be said about freshly baked pastry dough with its melt-in-your-mouth crust. Top that with a sweet potato filling and it creates the perfect creaminess while the mushrooms and onions bring all the flavors together.

34. Potato and Carrot Cheese

Source: Potato and Carrot Cheese

The sky is the limit when it comes to the ingredients you can make dairy-free cheese with. Yana Chistyakova‘s creamy Potato and Carrot Cheese is made from a base of potatoes and carrots with nutritional yeast, oregano, garlic powder, and onion powder for flavor. It’s completely nut-free and easy to make, so if you’re allergic to nuts, this is the cheese of your dreams! Use it as a spread for sandwiches and wraps or serve it with crackers.

35. Cucumber Pinwheels With Sundried Tomato Avocado Pesto

Source: Cucumber Pinwheels With Sundried Tomato Avocado Pesto

Transform cucumbers into adorable bite-sized appetizers with Jordan and Clark Cord‘s easy recipe for Cucumber Pinwheels With Sundried Tomato Avocado Pesto. The cucumbers are sliced, stuffed with savory sun-dried tomato spread, rolled carefully, and then topped with almonds for a bit of crunch. Refreshing and simple.

We wish you the happiest, healthiest, and most delicious compassionate New Year!

