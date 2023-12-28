Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The year is just about over and a brand new year is upon us, filled with possibilities. Whether you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve cozied up at home watching the ball drop on TV or all dressed up at a rocking virtual party, you’ll want to bring in the New Year with delicious and fun party food.
Every party, even on a screen, has to have great party food and the best food is the kind you can eat with your hands and in just a few bites. Party food lets you munch while you mingle. You don’t need utensils to eat them and you can still have one hand free to drink your Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne. Plus, when the bites are small, you also get to try one (or two) of each of them and not feel like you missed out on something yummy.
Party food goes way beyond chips and dip, though we love dips too, just look at Learn How to Make Clean Eating Dips and Spreads That Eliminate Oil and Dairy, and then try these 15 Double-Dip Worthy Vegan Dips. Anything can be party food – just shrink the size down to bite-sized. Serve chilled soups in shot glasses, put out a bunch of sliders and mini-sandwiches, and set up a toppings bar so everyone can customize their food. Impress everyone with a vegan cheese plate with some of these 20 Amazing Vegan Cheeses You Can Make at Home. Then take a look at these 10 Cheesy Spreads to Bring to Your Next Party. Everyone loves Chinese dumplings and vegan sushi. Learn how to make Perfect Fried or Steamed Dumplings and How to Prep Veggies, Cook Rice and Make Yummy Veggie Sushi Rolls.
Check out these Simple and Flavorful Vegan Appetizer Ideas To Take to Your Next Celebration and Be the Life of the Party This Summer With These 30 Vegan Appetizers. Then get ready to ring in the New Year with these 25 fun and festive party recipes from the Food Monster App.
1. BBQ Jackfruit Buns
Source: BBQ Jackfruit Buns
These BBQ Jackfruit Buns by Chelsey Johns are a fun and delicious appetizer. Jackfruit is meaty, juicy, and tender and the perfect ingredient to absorb all the flavorful BBQ marinade. Stuffed in soft and fluffy dough and dipped in soy sauce – these are pure dim sum heaven!
2. Purple and Pink Sushi
Source: Purple and Pink Sushi
This Purple and Pink Sushi by Jenny Mustard is all dressed up for the New Year’s Eve party. Colorful purple kale, dark and sweet prunes, and tangy pickled red onion all add vibrant hues to this favorite appetizer. Maybe dye your hair to match the sushi…maybe.
3. Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing
Source: Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing
Ring in the New Year with this Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing by Jennifer Harmon. Your guests will all rush toward the crispy pieces of French bread topped with sweet roasted butternut squash dressed with the flavors of maple and sesame. Dried cranberries make it look festive and fun.
4. Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball
Source: Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball
Cheese balls are always a hit at parties, but you don’t need to go out and buy one. It’s easy and inexpensive to make this gorgeous Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball at home. The black sesame seeds contrast so beautifully with the sharp orange cheddar, and the taste is just as tangy, creamy, and cheesy as any dairy cheese you’ll find.
5. Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas
Source: Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas.
Put together two favorite appetizers and you get this Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas by Erin Druga. The hummus has sweet potato, chickpeas, and kale for a smooth and creamy dip. The roasted chickpeas add flavor and crunch to a doubly-delicious party starter.
6. Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic
Source: Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic
Set out this tapas-style dish of Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic by Melissa Huggins and watch them disappear. The salty olives are stuffed with roasted garlic and then breaded and fried until crispy. Serve them with the homemade vegan ranch sauce and you’ll be on everyone’s invite list.
7. 5-Ingredient Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade
Source: Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade
Impress your guests with these Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade by Cara Carin which are a much easier appetizer than it seems. The combination of sweet figs with salty, savory olives is luxurious. Spread the deliciousness on the homemade rosemary crackers.
8. Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema
Source: Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema
These Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema by Emma D’Alessandro are a party on a plate! Warm, crispy sweet potatoes are topped with a spicy, creamy roasted avocado chile crema. The pomegranate seeds look like New Year’s Eve confetti!
9. Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls
Source: Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls
No one will be able to resist these Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls by Gabrielle St. Claire. They’re savory, cheesy, and pumpkin and a great use for leftover rice. These rice balls are everything you never knew you wanted but once you know, there’s no going back.
10. Mini Rosti (Potato Cakes) with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad
Source: Mini Rosti with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad
This Mini Rosti with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad by Jenny Mustard is a beautiful and impressive appetizer. These little fried potato cakes are so perfect with the zesty, creamy dressing. Capers, pears, basil, and walnuts add a variety of tastes and textures to every bite. Garnish with bright berries for a festive holiday presentation.
11. Noodle Bundles With Spicy Pineapple Sauce
Source: Noodle Bundles with Spicy Pineapple Sauce
These cute little Noodle Bundles with Spicy Pineapple Sauce by Jenny Mustard are perfect appetizers for any party. These have mushrooms and green beans, but you can tuck any sort of seasonal veggie you like in the crispy rice noodle wrapper. The spicy pineapple dip is the perfect way to enjoy these crispy treats.
12. Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese
Source: Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese
This Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese by Lena Ksanti is a two-in-one recipe! First up is a delicious sliceable zucchini cheese. It’s a beautiful pale green, and it tastes delicious on crackers. Next is a creamy, dreamy orange nacho cheese that you can dip chips and veggies in, or use as a sauce for mac and cheese! The possibilities are endless!
13. Mushroom Walnut Pâté
Source: Mushroom and Walnut Pâté
This Mushroom and Walnut Pâté by Liz Mochrie is rich, creamy, earthy, and surprisingly easy to make! Enjoy it on sandwiches, toast, or as a dip for vegetable crudités – but however you choose to spread it around, this pâté will instantly make your meal more memorable.
14. Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip
Source: Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip
This Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip by Courtney West is a veganized version of the classic spinach and artichoke dip that everyone loves! It’s still just as creamy, cheesy, and dippable, but the nutrition is punched up a bit with the addition of kale. Serve it with bread, chips, or your favorite sliced veggies.
15. Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders
Source: Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders
All your guests will be sliding across the dance floor to hit these Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders. They’re filled with vibrant Mediterranean flavors. Chickpeas, eggplant, and tahini join with beets and quinoa to make a fusion burger that’s absolutely out of this world!
16. Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings
Source: Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings
Is it a party if there isn’t some type of “wings” appetizer? We don’t think so and these Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings should be on the invite list. Crunchy baked cauliflower “wings” coated in a sticky, spicy peanut sauce are just the kind of thing to get the party started. The secret ingredient is orange marmalade, which gives the sauce a slightly sweet, slightly tangy hint of citrus. It’s a dish you’ll want to share with everyone you know!
17. Caponata Siciliana (Sicilian Eggplant Antipasto)
Source: Caponata Siciliana
Caponata is a classic Italian appetizer. This Caponata Siciliana by Katrina Abram is sweet and sour vegetable antipasti that combine eggplant, tomatoes, and celery seasoned with sweetened vinegar, salted capers, onions, and green olives. Serve with crackers or crispy Italian bread.
18. Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders
Source: Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders
Sliders are always fun at parties and these Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders by Aurora Steen will be the hit of your party. They only take six ingredients (three if you don’t count the spices and salt) and three steps to make them. It couldn’t be simpler. They’re super tasty, too – quinoa, sweet potato, and lentils are a perfect trio!
19. Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta
Source: Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta
This recipe for Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta by Abby Thompson is about as easy as it gets, and it’s so versatile! You can season the bruschetta mixture with your favorite spices, and if fresh tomatoes and peppers aren’t available, you can substitute the veggies with whatever you like. It all tastes good on top of toast with a generous smear of creamy, garlicky homemade cashew ricotta.
20. Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms
Source: Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms
These Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms are going to have everyone’s mouths watering. They are baby Bella mushrooms stuffed with a sweet potato and chickpea pâté that’s generously seasoned with tangy Buffalo hot sauce. Is your mouth watering yet? We thought so.
21. Crispy Seitan Fingers
Source: Crispy Seitan Fingers
What could be a better finger food than yummy fingers? These Crispy Seitan Fingers by Casey Muir Taylor are so versatile and hit all the right notes – they’re crunchy, savory, juicy, and mega flavorful. They would make an amazing appetizer and party food. Kids will especially love them. Serve them with a variety of dipping sauces.
22. Kabocha Croquettes
Source: Kabocha Croquettes
Pretty much, anything rolled into a ball and fried is perfect for party food. These Kabocha Croquettes by Renee McKenzie made with Japanese pumpkin are velvety inside and crispy outside. They’re packed with flavor and so much fun to eat.
23. Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels
Source: Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels
These cute Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels by Chrysta Hiser make perfect appetizers. Cheesy hummus, tempeh bacon, and veggies are wrapped in flour tortillas and cut into cute pinwheels that are just right for bite-sized party food.
24. Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip
Source: Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip
This Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip by Joyce Gan is a party food everyone can enjoy. It’s nut-free, soy-free, and gluten-free. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare and you can make it as spicy or as mild as you want. Your friends and guests will be pleased with how appetizing it looks and tastes.
25. Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins
Source: Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins
Here’s a new take on the classic poppers. These Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins by Michaell Johnson combine everything you love about poppers with everything you crave in stuffed potato skins. You get two cheesy, delicious appetizers in one.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments
Has anyone else used the above-mentioned Paleo Grubs cookbook?
Too much food at Christmas lol
Annie Alexander