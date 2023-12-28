Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The year is just about over and a brand new year is upon us, filled with possibilities. Whether you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve cozied up at home watching the ball drop on TV or all dressed up at a rocking virtual party, you’ll want to bring in the New Year with delicious and fun party food.

Every party, even on a screen, has to have great party food and the best food is the kind you can eat with your hands and in just a few bites. Party food lets you munch while you mingle. You don’t need utensils to eat them and you can still have one hand free to drink your Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne. Plus, when the bites are small, you also get to try one (or two) of each of them and not feel like you missed out on something yummy.

Party food goes way beyond chips and dip, though we love dips too, just look at Learn How to Make Clean Eating Dips and Spreads That Eliminate Oil and Dairy, and then try these 15 Double-Dip Worthy Vegan Dips. Anything can be party food – just shrink the size down to bite-sized. Serve chilled soups in shot glasses, put out a bunch of sliders and mini-sandwiches, and set up a toppings bar so everyone can customize their food. Impress everyone with a vegan cheese plate with some of these 20 Amazing Vegan Cheeses You Can Make at Home. Then take a look at these 10 Cheesy Spreads to Bring to Your Next Party. Everyone loves Chinese dumplings and vegan sushi. Learn how to make Perfect Fried or Steamed Dumplings and How to Prep Veggies, Cook Rice and Make Yummy Veggie Sushi Rolls.

Check out these Simple and Flavorful Vegan Appetizer Ideas To Take to Your Next Celebration and Be the Life of the Party This Summer With These 30 Vegan Appetizers. Then get ready to ring in the New Year with these 25 fun and festive party recipes from the Food Monster App.

1. BBQ Jackfruit Buns

Source: BBQ Jackfruit Buns

These BBQ Jackfruit Buns by Chelsey Johns are a fun and delicious appetizer. Jackfruit is meaty, juicy, and tender and the perfect ingredient to absorb all the flavorful BBQ marinade. Stuffed in soft and fluffy dough and dipped in soy sauce – these are pure dim sum heaven!

2. Purple and Pink Sushi

Source: Purple and Pink Sushi

This Purple and Pink Sushi by Jenny Mustard is all dressed up for the New Year’s Eve party. Colorful purple kale, dark and sweet prunes, and tangy pickled red onion all add vibrant hues to this favorite appetizer. Maybe dye your hair to match the sushi…maybe.

3. Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing

Source: Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing

Ring in the New Year with this Butternut Squash Crostini with Cranberries and Tahini Dressing by Jennifer Harmon. Your guests will all rush toward the crispy pieces of French bread topped with sweet roasted butternut squash dressed with the flavors of maple and sesame. Dried cranberries make it look festive and fun.

4. Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball

Source: Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball

Cheese balls are always a hit at parties, but you don’t need to go out and buy one. It’s easy and inexpensive to make this gorgeous Black Sesame-Crusted Cheddar Cheese Ball at home. The black sesame seeds contrast so beautifully with the sharp orange cheddar, and the taste is just as tangy, creamy, and cheesy as any dairy cheese you’ll find.

5. Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas

Source: Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas.

Put together two favorite appetizers and you get this Sweet Potato Hummus with Roasted Chickpeas by Erin Druga. The hummus has sweet potato, chickpeas, and kale for a smooth and creamy dip. The roasted chickpeas add flavor and crunch to a doubly-delicious party starter.

6. Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic

Source: Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic

Set out this tapas-style dish of Fried Olives Stuffed with Garlic by Melissa Huggins and watch them disappear. The salty olives are stuffed with roasted garlic and then breaded and fried until crispy. Serve them with the homemade vegan ranch sauce and you’ll be on everyone’s invite list.

7. 5-Ingredient Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade

Source: Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade

Impress your guests with these Almond Rosemary Crackers with Fig and Olive Tapenade by Cara Carin which are a much easier appetizer than it seems. The combination of sweet figs with salty, savory olives is luxurious. Spread the deliciousness on the homemade rosemary crackers.

8. Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema

Source: Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema

These Loaded Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Roasted Chile Crema by Emma D’Alessandro are a party on a plate! Warm, crispy sweet potatoes are topped with a spicy, creamy roasted avocado chile crema. The pomegranate seeds look like New Year’s Eve confetti!

9. Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls

Source: Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls

No one will be able to resist these Pumpkin Sage Rice Balls by Gabrielle St. Claire. They’re savory, cheesy, and pumpkin and a great use for leftover rice. These rice balls are everything you never knew you wanted but once you know, there’s no going back.

10. Mini Rosti (Potato Cakes) with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad

Source: Mini Rosti with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad

This Mini Rosti with Zesty ‘Tofraiche’ Salad by Jenny Mustard is a beautiful and impressive appetizer. These little fried potato cakes are so perfect with the zesty, creamy dressing. Capers, pears, basil, and walnuts add a variety of tastes and textures to every bite. Garnish with bright berries for a festive holiday presentation.

11. Noodle Bundles With Spicy Pineapple Sauce

Source: Noodle Bundles with Spicy Pineapple Sauce

These cute little Noodle Bundles with Spicy Pineapple Sauce by Jenny Mustard are perfect appetizers for any party. These have mushrooms and green beans, but you can tuck any sort of seasonal veggie you like in the crispy rice noodle wrapper. The spicy pineapple dip is the perfect way to enjoy these crispy treats.

12. Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese

Source: Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese

This Sliceable Zucchini Cheese and Spreadable Tomato Nacho Cheese by Lena Ksanti is a two-in-one recipe! First up is a delicious sliceable zucchini cheese. It’s a beautiful pale green, and it tastes delicious on crackers. Next is a creamy, dreamy orange nacho cheese that you can dip chips and veggies in, or use as a sauce for mac and cheese! The possibilities are endless!

13. Mushroom Walnut Pâté

Source: Mushroom and Walnut Pâté

This Mushroom and Walnut Pâté by Liz Mochrie is rich, creamy, earthy, and surprisingly easy to make! Enjoy it on sandwiches, toast, or as a dip for vegetable crudités – but however you choose to spread it around, this pâté will instantly make your meal more memorable.

14. Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip

Source: Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip

This Cheesy Baked Kale Artichoke Dip by Courtney West is a veganized version of the classic spinach and artichoke dip that everyone loves! It’s still just as creamy, cheesy, and dippable, but the nutrition is punched up a bit with the addition of kale. Serve it with bread, chips, or your favorite sliced veggies.

15. Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders

Source: Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders

All your guests will be sliding across the dance floor to hit these Protein-Packed Mediterranean Beet Sliders. They’re filled with vibrant Mediterranean flavors. Chickpeas, eggplant, and tahini join with beets and quinoa to make a fusion burger that’s absolutely out of this world!

16. Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings

Source: Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings

Is it a party if there isn’t some type of “wings” appetizer? We don’t think so and these Sticky Peanut Orange Cauliflower Wings should be on the invite list. Crunchy baked cauliflower “wings” coated in a sticky, spicy peanut sauce are just the kind of thing to get the party started. The secret ingredient is orange marmalade, which gives the sauce a slightly sweet, slightly tangy hint of citrus. It’s a dish you’ll want to share with everyone you know!

17. Caponata Siciliana (Sicilian Eggplant Antipasto)

Source: Caponata Siciliana

Caponata is a classic Italian appetizer. This Caponata Siciliana by Katrina Abram is sweet and sour vegetable antipasti that combine eggplant, tomatoes, and celery seasoned with sweetened vinegar, salted capers, onions, and green olives. Serve with crackers or crispy Italian bread.

18. Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders

Source: Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders

Sliders are always fun at parties and these Super Simple Sweet Potato and Quinoa Sliders by Aurora Steen will be the hit of your party. They only take six ingredients (three if you don’t count the spices and salt) and three steps to make them. It couldn’t be simpler. They’re super tasty, too – quinoa, sweet potato, and lentils are a perfect trio!

19. Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta

Source: Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta

This recipe for Simple Red Pepper Bruschetta with Homemade Roasted Garlic Ricotta by Abby Thompson is about as easy as it gets, and it’s so versatile! You can season the bruschetta mixture with your favorite spices, and if fresh tomatoes and peppers aren’t available, you can substitute the veggies with whatever you like. It all tastes good on top of toast with a generous smear of creamy, garlicky homemade cashew ricotta.

20. Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms

These Buffalo Sweet Potato Stuffed Mushrooms are going to have everyone’s mouths watering. They are baby Bella mushrooms stuffed with a sweet potato and chickpea pâté that’s generously seasoned with tangy Buffalo hot sauce. Is your mouth watering yet? We thought so.

21. Crispy Seitan Fingers

Source: Crispy Seitan Fingers

What could be a better finger food than yummy fingers? These Crispy Seitan Fingers by Casey Muir Taylor are so versatile and hit all the right notes – they’re crunchy, savory, juicy, and mega flavorful. They would make an amazing appetizer and party food. Kids will especially love them. Serve them with a variety of dipping sauces.

22. Kabocha Croquettes

Source: Kabocha Croquettes

Pretty much, anything rolled into a ball and fried is perfect for party food. These Kabocha Croquettes by Renee McKenzie made with Japanese pumpkin are velvety inside and crispy outside. They’re packed with flavor and so much fun to eat.

23. Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels

Source: Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels

These cute Cheesy Hummus Tempeh Pinwheels by Chrysta Hiser make perfect appetizers. Cheesy hummus, tempeh bacon, and veggies are wrapped in flour tortillas and cut into cute pinwheels that are just right for bite-sized party food.

24. Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip

Source: Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip

This Healthy Spicy Cauliflower Dip by Joyce Gan is a party food everyone can enjoy. It’s nut-free, soy-free, and gluten-free. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare and you can make it as spicy or as mild as you want. Your friends and guests will be pleased with how appetizing it looks and tastes.

25. Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins

Source: Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins

Here’s a new take on the classic poppers. These Double-Stuffed Jalapeno Skins by Michaell Johnson combine everything you love about poppers with everything you crave in stuffed potato skins. You get two cheesy, delicious appetizers in one.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: