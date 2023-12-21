Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Want to impress your friends and family this Christmas with an incredible five-course meal? We have five appetizers, five entrées, five side dishes, five desserts, and five post-dinner beverages for you to mix and match to create a festive menu! We even threw in a little something at the end that you can make to give out as party favors. Oh yeah, and did we mention that all of these options are plant-based?

Don’t be afraid to host the party this year. Take control and show your friends and family your skills in the kitchen! We have everything from vegan cheeses, vegan pasta dishes, vegan bread, and even festive holiday drinks. Get ready to wow your friends with these creative and delicious dishes from the Food Monster App. And don’t worry, we won’t tell them how easy it was for you to throw it all together.

Appetizers:

1. Walnut and Currant “Veganzola” Balls

Source: Walnut and Currant “Veganzola” Balls

Who says vegans can’t have cheese balls? Seriously, Joni Marie Newman‘s Walnut and Currant “Veganzola” Balls are very, very cheese-like. You don’t have to form them into balls, of course, but what a presentation! At a cocktail party or get-together, take your sophistication game up a notch with this dish. Besides crackers, this also tastes amazing crumbled over a green salad, or as a sandwich spread!

2. Beefless Vegetable Soup

Source: Beefless Vegetable Soup

A spin on the classic beef and vegetable, this is made with a vegan beefless crumble. It’s protein-packed and is the perfect way to clean out your veggie bin. Robin Runner‘s Beefless Vegetable Soup recipe is super flexible so go with the flow. Taste and adjust the seasoning and enjoy. This soup also freezes beautifully.

3. Lentil, Mushroom, and Walnut Pâté

Source: Lentil, Mushroom, and Walnut Pâté

This easy-to-make Lentil, Mushroom, and Walnut Pâté is a silky, meat-free version of the French classic. This dish will win over the hearts of both former and current traditional pâté lovers and those who find the original dish disappointing.

4. Kale, Beet, and Pecan Salad With Ginger Dressing

Source: Kale, Beet, and Pecan Salad With Ginger Dressing

This simple dish is the perfect fall salad. Massaged kale is paired with earthy beets with crunchy pecans and then topped with a homemade ginger dressing. Serve this light Kale, Beet, and Pecan Salad With Ginger Dressing by Jesse Jane Lee with soup, and grains, or make a big batch to bring along to holiday potlucks.

5. Naturally Fermented Cashew Herb Chevre

Source: Naturally Fermented Cashew Herb Chevre

Rachel Carr‘s soft, Naturally Fermented Cashew Herb Chevre is easy to make, contains healthy probiotic strains of bacteria, and is great with crackers. Here, it’s paired with chives and fresh herbs, plus a recipe for homemade apple pear compote!

Entrées:

1. Breaded Holiday Cauliflower Steaks

Source: Breaded Holiday Cauliflower Steaks

These Breaded Holiday Cauliflower Steaks by Jasmine Briones make the perfect vegan holiday entrée! Don’t spend this year’s festivities eating a plate of side dishes. Take matters into your own hands this year, and put together this new and exciting entrée that satisfies your taste buds and leaves you feeling good from the inside out.

2. Middle Eastern Eggplant Roast

Source: Middle Eastern Eggplant Roast

A roast doesn’t have to be made with meat! Jackie Newgent‘s Middle Eastern Eggplant Roast is inspired by the concept of a meaty roast as well as the eggplant dip, baba ghanoush. The result is deconstructed baba ghanoush! But it looks and acts like a roast that you carve. How’s that for a vegan dish with wow! Make it the edible centerpiece at your table and serve it to four as an appetizer. Or, for heartier appetites, enjoy it as an entrée for two, pairing it with a protein-rich side, like roasted chickpeas.

3. Smoky Cashew Mac and Cheese

Source: Smoky Cashew Mac and Cheese

This richly creamy, Smoky Cashew Mac and Cheese by Dawn Kriss is ready in no time. Made from cashews and a blend of flavors that amp up the cheesy, umami flavor like nutritional yeast, garlic, mustard, and smoked paprika, you won’t believe that this classic dish is dairy-free. Just cook the pasta, blend the sauce ingredients, and heat!

4. Sweet Potato Stuffed Shells With Cashew Alfredo

Source: Sweet Potato Stuffed Shells With Cashew Alfredo

This Sweet Potato Stuffed Shells With Cashew Alfredo dish by Amanda Nicole Smith is a crowd-pleaser! Tender sweet potato mash is stuffed inside of a brown rice pasta shell, smothered in pasta, and topped with a dollop of creamy cashew alfredo sauce. Topped with herbs, this dish is elegant, satisfying, and surprisingly easy to make.

5. Mushroom Bourguignon With Root Vegetable

Source: Mushroom Bourguignon With Root Vegetable

What’s better than a good classic and warming dish on a cold day? Maria Engbjerg‘s Mushroom Bourguignon With Root Vegetable can be finished in just half an hour. Mushrooms replace beef in this vegan version of the classic recipe, and they add in just as much (or more) juicy, tender texture and umami flavor.

Sides:

1. Cinnamon Turmeric Sweet Potatoes

Source: Cinnamon Turmeric Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes can be dressed up with all sorts of delicious things from tangy cranberry sauce to fluffy marshmallows. Holly Bertone‘s Cinnamon Turmeric Sweet Potatoes recipe, however, lets the natural flavor of sweet potato shine, elevating it with just a few select seasonings like cinnamon, turmeric, thyme, salt, and pepper. Just a quick toss, some time in the oven, and voila! A delectable side dish you will use time and time again.

2. Light and Fluffy Corn Bread

Source: Light and Fluffy Corn Bread

Danielle Clark‘s Light and Fluffy Corn Bread is vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free! It’s filled with flavor and a better option than store-bought mixtures. It’s ready in under an hour and tastes delicious, but you’d never know it was healthy.

3. Creamy Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

Source: Creamy Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

Fresh rosemary makes these a little different than your typical mashed potatoes. It is just enough flavor to tingle the tastebuds in the best way possible. Rene Barker‘s Creamy Rosemary Mashed Potatoes make an excellent side dish to any holiday meal, or if you’re a potato lover, have it as your main meal!

4. Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic, and Rosemary Focaccia

Source: Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic, and Rosemary Focaccia

Focaccia is an Italian oil-based bread that is usually flat and square-shaped. Holly Jade‘s Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic, and Rosemary Focaccia is infused with rosemary, garlic, and juicy sun-dried tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste and a light sprinkle of vegan parmesan cheese. People find making dough and bread hard, but this recipe is foolproof. All you have to worry about is what flavor you want for your focaccia!

5. Sage and Almond Pesto Roasted Potato Salad

Source: Sage and Almond Pesto Roasted Potato Salad

Tori Cooper‘s Sage and Almond Pesto Roasted Potato Salad is great served cold like a typical potato salad but serving it hot is perfect during the fall and winter seasons when you’re wanting a cozier touch. Roasted potatoes are lovingly coated in a sage and almond pesto. Get warm and cozy with this recipe!

Desserts:

1. Almond Joy Cake

Source: Almond Joy Cake

This rendition of the Almond Joy Cake by Gretchen Price includes the most decadent recipes for chocolate and vanilla cake layers with that sticky, gooey coconut filling in between each layer. A thin coating of chocolate buttercream and ganache is poured over every inch of it! Complete with homemade almond joy candy bars to adorn the top!

2. German Plum Cake

Source: German Plum Cake

Get festive with Katharina Boden‘s beautifully presented German Plum Cake! Sweet and moist, you can either serve it with finely shredded dried coconuts or powdered sugar.

3. Chocolate Drizzle Cookies

Source: Chocolate Drizzle Cookies

A healthy lifestyle is not just about eating super healthy food all the time. It’s about understanding that you can jump off that wagon every once in a while. You can indulge yourself with one of Sirke Reivo‘s Chocolate Drizzle Cookies and be happy. The rich decadence of these chocolate drizzle cookies will satisfy your sweet tooth.

4. Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse

Source: Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse

Holly Jade‘s Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse is quick and easy to make and tastes divine! It would be perfect as a special dessert, or even for after-Christmas dinner!

5. Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake

Source: Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake

This is the most decadent, righteous chocolate creation, made all that much better with a healthy dose of peppermint–lots of minty extract and a whole load of candy canes. The “triple” in Travis Barker‘s Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake comes from cocoa powder, dark chips, and ganache.

Beverages:

1. Thick and Creamy Hot Chocolate

Source: Thick and Creamy Hot Chocolate

Kat Condon‘s Thick and Creamy Hot Chocolate is far from your average cup of cocoa. Made without any dairy, this thick and creamy vegan hot chocolate contains a secret ingredient that gives it that silky texture!

2. Ayurvedic Turmeric Lassi

Source: Ayurvedic Turmeric Lassi

Nikki and Zuzana‘s Ayurvedic Turmeric Lassi recipe is based on a popular Indian drink that is refreshing and known to aid in digestion. Traditionally, it consists mainly of plain yogurt, purified water, and spices, making it a powerful and delicious digestive healer. This plant-based version uses dairy-free yogurt and includes turmeric among other spices, that are known to benefit skin, liver, and blood as well.

3. Goji Berry Golden Milk

Source: Goji Berry Golden Milk

What’s better than golden milk? Golden milk infused with goji berries! This stuff is pretty magical thanks to fresh turmeric. It’s got such a bounty of health benefits, not the least of which is its amazing anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric also helps with sleep, and guess what? So do goji berries, and Helyn Dunn‘s recipe is a kicked-up Goji Berry Golden Milk!

4. Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink

Source: Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink

Imbuljuta tal-Qastan is a traditional Maltese drink served after Midnight Mass on Christmas as well as on New Year’s Eve. This spicy drink, includes chestnuts, citrus, and a blend of holiday spices for a drink that’s truly festive. Try Mike Benayoun‘s Imbuljuta tal-Qastan: Maltese Christmas Drink recipe for a spicy end to a filling meal!

5. Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne

Source: Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne

This Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne by Pauline Hanuise will be your new best friend if you like celebrating life without alcohol intake. Pregnant women, healthy peeps, and recovering addicts, this one is definitely for you! Not only it’s easier than making a cocktail but it will help replenish minerals and electrolytes. Your body will love you for that!

Bonus Party Favors: Homemade Vanilla Extract



Source: Homemade Vanilla Extract

Here is the perfect way to send your guests home feeling good about their meal.. with a homemade gift! This Homemade Vanilla Extract by Laura Kuklase is so easy to make and such a thoughtful gift.

