Welcome to the New Year! The holidays are over and sadly, so is an end to all the holiday parties. After weeks of decadent food, many of us are looking to start the new year off on the right foot. We should also mention that while indulging in sweets, snacks, and processed foods is great now and then, when we want to “reset,” we should give our bodies something easy to handle. You don’t need to invest in that expensive juice cleanse. One of the greatest ways to do that is by eating healthy whole food plant-based recipes.

1. Cleansing Detox Soup

Source: Cleansing Detox Soup

Shannon Leparski‘s Cleansing Detox Soup is packed with all the good stuff! Even though it’s oil-free, it’s full-flavored, thanks to fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger, bright turmeric, balancing cinnamon, and a touch of spicy cayenne. The soup’s leafy greens, broccoli, celery, and carrots will nourish you and make you feel whole. Enjoy this soup as a light lunch with a salad on the side.

2. Rainbow Salad

Source: Rainbow Salad

This Rainbow Salad by Pauline Hanuise will be your best friend whenever you want something light and refreshing, yet filling. That sounds like the right way to kick off the New Year! It will give your body all the benefits of a wide range of colorful vegetables that are great for detoxing like kale, purple cabbage, carrots, and avocado.

3. Cranberry Coconut Smoothie

Source: Cranberry Coconut Smoothie

Amie Valpone‘s succulent Cranberry Coconut Smoothie will be your new favorite breakfast, snack, and dessert. This smoothie is packed with antioxidant-rich berries like cranberries, cherries, blueberries as well as avocado. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet, tart, and creamy.

4. Nourishing Cauliflower Salad With Nuts and Seeds

Source: Nourishing Cauliflower Salad With Nuts and Seeds

Ida Hemmingsson-Holl‘s Nourishing Cauliflower Salad With Nuts and Seeds will be of great help to getting your daily greens in one go! It’s made by pulsing raw cauliflower and fresh greens in a food processor until crumbly, then topped with a creamy avocado dressing and a crunchy toasted nut and seed topping. Cauliflower, spinach, kale, and avocado are all perfect healthy foods to help you greet the New Year right. This is a meal-worthy salad that won’t leave you feeling hungry.

5. Healthy Artichoke Dip

Source: Healthy Artichoke Dip

Karielyn Tillman‘s Healthy Artichoke Dip is so good and it shows that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to make something good for you. Artichoke hearts contain more antioxidants than any other vegetable. In this dip, the tangy flavor of artichokes and the creaminess of the chickpeas are perfect for dipping veggie sticks in.

6. Roasted Beet Noodles With Pesto and Baby Kale

Source: Roasted Beet Noodles With Pesto and Baby Kale

In Alissandra Maffucci‘s super simple recipe for Roasted Beet Noodles With Pesto and Baby Kale, flavorful spiralized beets are tossed with some dairy-free pesto sauce along with some baby kale for a bit of crunch and earthiness. This meal comes together so effortlessly and can be easily customized, depending on your appetite. The beet pairs well with the pesto here and the kale ties everything together for more texture and flavor. On top of being detox-friendly from kale anti-inflammatory beets, it’s elegant, whole, unprocessed, and fresh.

7. Broccoli Detox Soup

Source: Broccoli Detox Soup

Many “detox” recipes can be bland — but not Florian Nouh‘s Broccoli Detox Soup! It’s rich and creamy, all thanks to coconut milk with warm undertones from nutmeg. This nourishing broccoli soup is a great cleansing recipe. With only two ingredients plus optional toppings, this soup is done in under 30 minutes. If you like, add some sliced avocados, crushed macadamias, and last but not least some chopped parsley (or maybe even some grains!) to the soup to make a full meal from it.

8. Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice

Source: Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice

Dill has a delightfully fresh and citrus-like flavor which, in Zsu Dever‘s very quick and easy Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice, is accentuated with a squeeze of lemon juice added at the end. The beans bring a layer of creaminess as well as a boost of protein. The rice thickens the soup and adds more texture. As for kale, it is always a welcome addition not only because it boosts nutrition, but also because the hint of its bitterness complements the dill, which has antibacterial properties. A full circle of flavors.

9. Detox Parsley Hummus

Source: Detox Parsley Hummus

You really can never have enough hummus recipes and Jesse Jane Lee‘s Detox Parsley Hummus is going to taste great with raw veggies or slathered on a piece of toast. Parsley, a natural blood sugar reducer that also eliminates salt from the liver, is the main ingredient and gives this zesty hummus a bright green color. Enjoy this hummus when you need a refreshing and detoxifying snack!

10. Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Ginger Soup

Source: Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Ginger Soup

There’s nothing like taking it easy with a big bowl of Jess Hoffman‘s Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Ginger Soup. The beta-carotene-rich carrots and sweet potatoes are roasted in the oven beforehand to give them a bold and rounded flavor. Ginger gives every spoonful an extra zing and a touch of cayenne pepper adds just enough spiciness to help keep you warm.

11. Energizing Turmeric Tea

Source: Energizing Turmeric Tea

Defeat the post-New Year slump with Laura Peill‘s Energizing Turmeric Tea, with warm spices and creamy coconut milk! Turmeric has been used in India for centuries for its anti-inflammatory properties; it’s also an antioxidant. In this simple smoothie, fresh turmeric is blended with matcha, cinnamon and warm spices, coconut cream, and water. Serve it warm to chase away the cold!

12. Tangerine Roasted Root Veggies

Source: Tangerine Roasted Root Veggies

Molly Patrick‘s medley of Tangerine Roasted Root Veggies, like carrot, sweet potato, and turnip, to name a few, is reminiscent of fries, only your everyday fries don’t come with all the great detox-friendly properties that these veggies do! These rustic veggies are the perfect side to a hearty veggie burger, where they’ll be the first to disappear from the plate.

13. Avocado Seed Smoothie

Source: Avocado Seed Smoothie

Don’t throw away that avocado seed! Taryn Fitz-Gerald‘s energizing Avocado Seed Smoothie is jam-packed with antioxidants. Using ground avocado seed as well as matcha powder, this smoothie may give you superpowers — or just a lot of energy to help you get through the morning.

14. Creamy Coconut Roasted Beet Soup

Source: Creamy Coconut Roasted Beet Soup

Warm, yet bright and colorful, Quelcy Kogel‘s Creamy Coconut Roasted Beet Soup is the perfect meal for transitioning into the New Year. It’s so thick and creamy that it can even be spread on thick, rustic bread for a unique sandwich. While this soup is delicious on its own, if you want to lighten it, add a swirl of coconut or almond yogurt, and for added crunch throw in some pistachios.

15. Fresh Turmeric Root Curry

Source: Fresh Turmeric Root Curry

Anupama Paliwal‘s Fresh Turmeric Root Curry is an authentic Rajasthani recipe that is very popular in the city of Jodhpur. This curry is also called a health booster as it is full of turmeric and other spices, which have some very impressive healing properties.

16. Cranberry Bok Choy Soup

Source: Cranberry Bok Choy Soup

Gunjan Dudani‘s Cranberry Bok Choy Soup will become your new favorite healthy lunch. The mild and tangy flavor of the anti-oxidant-rich soup is sweetened with date syrup while crunchy vegetables add texture and bulk to keep you full and satisfied.

17. Miso-Braised Carrots With Leeks

Source: Miso-Braised Carrots With Leeks

All too often, carrots are pushed to the status of a side dish — but no more, thanks to Courtney West‘s Miso-Braised Carrots With Leeks! In this savory, umami meal fresh carrots and leeks are braised in miso broth (which has probiotics) until tender and served on a bed of fragrant cardamom rice. While this can serve as a side dish, it stands strong as an entrée.

18. Healing Pumpkin Turmeric Soup

Source: Healing Pumpkin Turmeric Soup

It’s easy to get caught up with all of the different flavors and textures of food and forget that at the end of the day, food’s most important role is to fuel and nourish our bodies. Leno Regushadze‘s Healing Pumpkin Turmeric Soup is a delicious immune-boosting dish to help prevent yourself from getting sick as the seasons’ transition. It’s made with pumpkin, coconut cream, vegetables, and plenty of fresh ginger and turmeric. Top these with roasted sunflower seeds or some coconut bacon to add a savory touch to the soup’s sweetness.

19. Creamy Ginger-Coconut Kale Zucchini Spaghetti

Source: Creamy Ginger-Coconut Kale Zucchini Spaghetti

If eating healthier is one of your goals, then you’re in luck today because Alissandra Maffucci‘s Creamy Ginger-Coconut Kale Zucchini Spaghetti is a winner. Zucchini noodles are helpful for weight loss, thanks to their low calorie and carb count, their high water content (key for detoxing!), and their high dietary fiber content. They’re also packed with folates, which help your metabolism function properly. This pasta sauce? Well, it’s green – of course. Nothing screams healthier than green pasta! It’s made of immune-boosting superfoods, such as ginger, coconut, kale, and garlic. It’s thickened with raw cashews and seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.

20. White Miso Vegetable Soup

Source: White Miso Vegetable Soup

Valentina Goltara‘s White Miso Vegetable Soup keeps it simple with anti-oxidant-rich cauliflower and miso, which has probiotics. White root vegetables are cooked with creamy almond milk until soft and then puréed until smooth. Miso is added in just before puréeing to give it a comforting umami flavor and a sprinkle of chopped almonds and fresh herbs add presentation, taste, and texture. This smooth and creamy soup is just what you need on those rainy spring days.

Have a happy and healthy new year!

