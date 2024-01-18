Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
We put our bodies through an awful lot as we go through life. Exposure to toxins in our environment, stress, and a diet filled with too many processed foods can wreak havoc in the long run on our overall health and well-being. We only have one body, we have to take care of it! This means that sometimes we need to reset it, give it a break so we can begin to heal up, and get back to our most vibrant and vivacious selves.
The good news is, the plant world is chock-full of foods that help to not only cleanse and detox our system of toxins by promoting long-term health too. Sure these foods are high in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber but they also contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to promote cell and organ health. Oh, and did we mention that they’re delicious as well?
If you’re feeling sluggish and run down or just want to kick up your nutrient profile (don’t we all?), these vegan cleanse recipes will help to keep your body alkaline, your digestive system moving and your step extra springy. Who doesn’t love that? Ready to take the first step in detoxing? Here’s a list of 15 vegan cleanse recipes that will detox your system, courtesy of our Food Monster App.
1. The Holiday Liver Cleanser Green Smoothie
Source: Grapefruit and Greens Smoothie
Danielle Dewar‘s Grapefruit and Greens Smoothie contains green leaves, which Support liver function, as well as grapefruit and all of its wonderful limonoids. What’s a limonoid you ask? Oh, just a phytonutrient that helps to inhibit tumor formation by promoting the body’s natural detoxification system.
2. A Dandy, Dandelion Green Smoothie and a Plethora of Nutrients
Source: Dandelion Green Smoothie
Dandelion greens are know as one of the best greens for detoxing (which is saying something because most greens do the job quite nicely) and is a rich source of calcium, magnesium and chlorophyl. Bridget Besoner‘s Dandelion Green Smoothie is a must-try when in need of a detox.
3. Roasted Beet Burger Patties
Source: Roasted Beet Burger Patties
These Roasted Beet Burger Patties by Rhea Parsons are made with both beetroot and beet greens, which are very powerful cleansers and builders of the blood. Betacyanin is the phytochemical in beet that gives it its rich ‘amethyst’ color that significantly reduces homocysteine levels.
4. Vegetable Miso Soup
Source: Vegetable Miso Soup
The natural fermentation process of miso creates healthy bacteria, which help to maintain balance in our digestive tract. In fact, there could be up to 160 different probiotic strains rocking out in this food. Yogurt, who? Make this Vegetable Miso Soup by Rachael Campbell, and feel great!
5. Healing Turmeric Smoothie
Source: Healing Turmeric Smoothie
Marquis Matson‘s Healing Turmeric Smoothie is wonderful because turmeric is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature. This spice has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries in order to reduce everything from headaches to arthritis as well as restore digestive health.
6. “Morning After” Peachy Ginger Cookies
Source: Peachy Ginger Cookies
Mekkie Bansil‘s Peachy Ginger Cookies are made with the powerhouse root: ginger! Studies show that ginger increases circulation and lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as protects nerves, lowers blood fat levels, and may even reduce protein levels in urine. That’s a lot of action for one zippy root!
7. Ayurvedic Spinach-Mung Detox Soup
Source: Ayurvedic Spinach-Mung Detox Soup
Akshata Sheelvant‘s Ayurvedic Spinach-Mung Detox Soup is made with mung beans, a staple in Indian cuisine. They’re not only delicious sources of protein but they also cleanse the heart and vascular system, reduce toxicity and are great for the liver, gall bladder.
8. Green Superfood Detox Smoothie
Source: Green Superfood Detox Smoothie
This Green Superfood Detox Smoothie by Julie Van der Kerchove is powerful because greens are vitamin and antioxidant powerhouses. They’re also highly alkaline, which is important when you’re trying to bring your body back to a healthy, happy state. Too much acid in the system (often caused by diets high in alcohol and animal protein) can cause inflammatory, immune, digestive and reproductive issues.
9. Vegan Potato Salad With Cilantro, Dill, Tomatoes, and Raw Mayo
Source: Vegan Potato Salad with Cilantro, Dill, Tomatoes and Raw Mayo
So what’s the dill-y-o with dill? Aside from its antibacterial properties, iron, calcium and vitamin A content and its ability to settle the stomach this baby may also help neutralize carcinogens. Just be sure to eat it in its raw state like in this Vegan Potato Salad with Cilantro, Dill, Tomatoes and Raw Mayo by Emily von Euw, cooking dill will zap all of these benefits right out of this fragile herb.
10. Cranberry Apple Detox Juice
Source: Cranberry Apple Detox Juice
When it comes to detoxing your system, cranberries work double duty. Not only do they promote Phase 1 detoxification in the liver, they also kill harmful stomach bacteria that can lead to ulcers and other stomach disorders. That’s why Jesse Lane Lee‘s Cranberry Apple Detox Juice is a must try!
11. Grilled Artichoke and Quinoa Lettuce Wraps
Source: Grilled Artichoke and Quinoa Lettuce Wraps
In order to keep the engine cleansed of gunky things like free-radicals, a heaping helping of antioxidants are in order. You need look no further than artichokes, or more specifically artichoke hearts, as they have more antioxidant density than any other fruit or vegetable per serving! To incorporate artichoke, make these Grilled Artichoke and Quinoa Lettuce Wraps by Zsu Dever.
12. The Ultimate Spirulina Smoothie
Source: The Ultimate Spirulina Smoothie
You’re not going to do much better for your body when it comes to cleansing and detoxing than spirulina. Not only is it a complete protein and great source of vitamin B12, it also helps balance acidity, regulates the thyroid and cleanses the digestive tract. Talk about a superfood! Now that you know the wonderful benefits, make The Ultimate Spirulina Smoothie by Pauline Hanuise.
13. Green Juice Sorbet
Source: Green Juice Sorbet
All the benefits of green juice with the feeling of a dessert? Yes, please! Like the juice, Shelly Boyle‘s Green Juice Sorbet will help keep you alkaline and, like we always say, if you’re alkaline, you’re feelin’ fine!
14. Not Your Average Carrot Juice
Source: Carrot Juice
Filled with carotenoids, carrots help to boost the body’s immune response as well as promote detoxification and rejuvenation of cells. This Carrot Juice by Sonnet Lauberth is a must for detoxing.
15. Mizuna, Fennel, and Mulberry Salad
Source: Mizuna, Fennel, and Mulberry Salad
Easy to digest and yummy to eat, fennel has been found to move carcinogens from the digestive tract and is anti-inflammatory too. Enjoy it in this Mizuna, Fennel, and Mulberry Salad by Julie Morris.
