Get ready to add some jalapeño, cayenne pepper, or an extra drizzle of Sriracha to your food because these foods are perfect for the end of summer! What better way to celebrate than making your own spicy vegan food? Whether you’re ready to try a ghost pepper, or your more of a mild salsa kind of person, there’s a recipe for you! All levels of spice-tolerance welcome! If you’re sensitive to spice, try buffalo cauliflower with vegan blue cheese dressing to cool it down or make guacamole to accompany a spicy ceviche for a mild break!

Feelin’ the heat yet? We’ve found 15 hot and spicy vegan recipes from our Food Monster App for you to try!

1. Spicy Sweetcorn and Onion Fritters



Source: Spicy Sweetcorn and Onion Fritters

These vegan Spicy Sweetcorn and Onion Fritters by Holly Jade are the perfect lunch! Typically, fritters are a batter deep-fried with bread crumbs, but this recipe gives you all the flavors without the deep-frying! The center of each fritter has an onion ring that is not only delicious, but it also keeps the vegan fritters together while they cook. Sweetcorn, coriander, and onion are mixed together for the batter and chili flakes give these vegan corn fritters a little kick. Dairy-free yogurt sauce balances it all out for the perfect vegan fritter!

2. Chickpeas in Spicy Sauce

Source: Chickpeas in Spicy Sauce

Chickpeas sit and soak up deliciously in a spicy sauce. This dish is a delicious accompaniment to other courses, but it is also excellent as a main course, perhaps accompanied by some olives, or vegan cheese. You will love these by Simona Malerba!

3. Raw Chili Chocolate Brownies With Fudge Glaze



Source: Raw Chili Chocolate Brownies With Fudge Glaze

A touch of chili powder gives these scrumptious Raw Chili Chocolate Brownies With Fudge Glaze by Faith VanderMolen quite a kick! The fudge glaze is the only part of the recipe that is not raw, so if you want to keep the brownies fully raw, feel free to omit the glaze. They will still be delicious!

4. Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Source: Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Is there anything better than a warm, buttery biscuit at breakfast on Sunday morning or with a hearty dinner? We can’t think of anything. These Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits by Emily Brees are fluffy and moist, thanks to the non-dairy milk and nicely golden and flaky after just 20 minutes in the oven. Pair these with a flavorful Sriracha compound butter and dig in!

5. Homemade Spicy Italian Sausage

Source: Homemade Spicy Italian Sausage

Looking for a new vegan sausage recipe? These Homemade Spicy Italian Sausages by Rhea Parsons are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and filled with spicy, Italian flavor. Put them on a hero with sautéed peppers and onions or cut them up to use in other recipes! You can also shape them into links or patties! Using black-eyed peas instead of pintos removes the “beany” taste and provides a neutral background for the spices to shine through. The same recipe can be used with different spice mixes to make vegan breakfast sausages, chorizo sausages, or apple sage sausages. These vegan Italian sausages please vegans and omnivores alike!

6. Spicy Coconut Plantain Soy Bean Curry

Source: Spicy Coconut Plantain Soy Bean Curry

Adding plantains to this dish might seem odd, but they actually complete the recipe in a tasty way. In this version the plantains are wrapped in coconut flour and then deep-fried. This Spicy Coconut Plantain Soy Bean Curry by Rakhee Yadav is scrumptious, spicy and highly addictive—another soul-satisfying vegan dish.

7. Spicy Spaghetti with Beans and Vegetables

Source: Spicy Spaghetti with Beans and Vegetables

This Spicy Spaghetti with Beans and Vegetables by Deniz Kilic makes you full and happy without complaining. It’s the ideal recipe, if you feel like something hearty and spicy, but still want to eat delicious vegetables!

8. Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus

Source: Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus

This Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus by Lindsay Cotter is a sure fire way to start off any party. A fun spicy twist on classic hummus with black-eyed-peas in place of garbanzo beans! This healthy hummus packs in some spice and flavor with the addition of chipotle peppers, onion, and garlic. Smokey, creamy, and gluten free! Perfect option for a quick snack or appetizer.

9. Vegetable Tteokbokki: Korean Spicy Rice Cakes

Source: Vegetable Tteokbokki: Korean Spicy Rice Cakes

If you are looking for something with at little heat, this Vegetable Tteokbokki: Korean Spicy Rice Cakes by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is the perfect dish. Tteokbokki is a Korean dish traditionally made with rice cakes, fish cakes, and a sweet, spicy, thick sauce. However, this version cuts out the fish cakes and covers the rice cakes in a rich, sweet, spicy, red miso sauce. These chewy rice cakes and bold, fiery sauce make this dish a perfect meal for cold weather.

10. Jalapeño Mac and Cheese Burger With Shiitake Bacon

Source: Jalapeño Mac and Cheese Burger With Shiitake Bacon

If you love a little fire, something with a wow factor that’s guaranteed to be a hit with everyone, meet the Jalapeño Mac and Cheese Burger With Shiitake Bacon by Gabrielle St. Claire. These awesome sandwiches are a foodie dream come true. It has multiple flavor dimensions — salty, savory, spicy, and cheesy — and if you want to add a little sweetness into the mix, add a drizzle of maple syrup to the Shiitake bacon marinade.

11. Baked Chili Cauliflower Bites

Source: Baked Chili Cauliflower Bites

These Baked Chili Cauliflower Bites by Tallie Samuels are perfect for a dinner party or pot luck as pretty much all requirements are dealt with: it’s gluten-free, vegan and nut-free! That should keep everyone around the table happy and full, even those boasting the fussiness trifecta.

12. Harissa Roasted Potato, Okra, and Broccoli

Source: Harissa Roasted Potato, Okra, and Broccoli

Cooking okra right can be tricky, but this simple, tender, and flavorful medley of harissa-infused roasted vegetables will make you a fan. Broccoli, potatoes, and okra are roasted in a piquant sauce of harissa, garlic, olive oil, and ground black pepper. Sun-dried tomatoes are tossed in at the very end for added savory flavors and because the combination of okra and tomatoes cannot be beat. This Harissa Roasted Potato, Okra, and Broccoli by Elsa Brobbey is delicious!

13. Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups

Source: Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups

This recipe for Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups by Joanne Lee is the healthy-ish answer to your chocolate prayers. These elegant dark chocolate cups are filled with a creamy, rich mixture of tahini, almond butter, and a dash of cayenne to give them little something extra. Plus, they are really simple to make and store well in the freezer.

14. Spicy Bean Chili With Leftover Roast Potatoes

Source: Spicy Bean Chili With Leftover Roast Potatoes

What to do with leftover potatoes? This tasty, hearty, and healthy meal is the answer! A little bit of sweetness and a touch of savory flavor make this Spicy Bean Chili With Leftover Roast Potatoes by Niki Webster the perfect go-to meal for cold days.

15. Noodles With Veggies and Spicy Szechuan Peanut Sauce

Source: Noodles With Veggies and Spicy Szechuan Peanut Sauce

These Noodles With Veggies and Spicy Szechuan Peanut Sauce by Molly Patrick are simple to make and delicious! This plant-based dish is quick to prepare and will become a fast favorite to add to your plant-based, oil-free rotation.

