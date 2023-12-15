Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Maple syrup on savory foods is one of the best flavor combinations. You can make a marinade, a sauce, or just dip your savory food right in. No matter what, it will be delicious! The simplest ways to enjoy this flavor combo are classic breakfast foods: vegan sausages or vegan chicken and waffles. However, if you’re looking for some delicious dinner foods that feature maple syrup, you’ve come to the right place. These savory maple recipes are super tasty and are perfect for the holidays!

1. Maple Ginger Tofu



Source: Maple Ginger Tofu



This Maple Ginger Tofu by Bila is a perfect meal to enjoy during the week! Finish off this dish with some veggies and noodles, top it with some sesame seeds, and a squeeze of lime!

2. Spicy Maple Roasted Carrots



Source: Spicy Maple Roasted Carrots



Look at those colors! Angelina Papanikolaou’s Spicy Maple Roasted Carrots are the perfect side dish to share with family and friends this Thanksgiving. Traditional Thanksgiving food may be packed full of flavor, but lacking in color. Tofurkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, everything is just so … beige (well with the exception of cranberry sauce if that’s what you are into). Every Thanksgiving dish needs a pop color. Try sprucing up your plate with roasted brussels sprouts, candied yams, and these Spicy Maple Roasted Carrots! The carrots are coated in a spice mixture consisting of garlic, chili powder, paprika, cumin, and maple syrup. Then roasted until tender and oh so perfect. Rainbow carrots give this such a wonderful fall vibe, but if you can’t find them you can use all orange ones instead. A colorful sweet and spicy side – Spicy Maple Roasted Carrots require only 5 minutes of prep and will be on the table in less than 1 hour.

3. Chickpea Meatloaf and Tomato Maple Glaze

Source: Chickpea Meatloaf and Tomato Maple Glaze

The main components of this vegan Chickpea Meatloaf and Tomato Maple Glaze by Nancy Montuori besides chickpeas are onion, garlic, red pepper, fresh thyme, and fresh parsley. Then, of course, there is the flavor bomb glaze that goes on top. This vegan meatloaf also tastes delicious as a sandwich smeared with the maple glaze.

4. Maple Za’atar Roasted Chickpeas



Source: Maple Za’atar Roasted Chickpeas



The crunch of chickpeas give the impression that the legumes are deep-fried, but they are often dry roasted and dusted with salt and seasonings. Za’atar is a tantalizing blend of tangy sumac, earthy white sesame, and fragrant thyme. Experiment with other spices in this recipe! You will love these Maple Za’atar Roasted Chickpeas by Spice Spice Baby, Kanchan Koya PhD!

5. Maple-Mustard Roasted Carrots and Apples



Source: Maple-Mustard Roasted Carrots and Apples



These Maple-Mustard Roasted Carrots and Apples by Maggie Wescott make a decadent side dish or an entire meal. It’s the perfect recipe to make during fall and holiday gatherings! Apples and carrots are tossed with maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and aquafaba to create an easy and delicious oil-free recipe.

6. Maple and Mustard Glazed Tempeh With Crunchy Pistachios and Scallions



Source: Maple and Mustard Glazed Tempeh With Crunchy Pistachios and Scallions



So here’s the deal, add maple, grainy mustard, and add seasonings; let all that caramelize with some finely minced garlic and shallots. Everything becomes this delicious medley of tangy, sweet, crunchy, and caramelized goodness. You can serve it over mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and it’s amazing over green beans with some sweet potato wedges or fries like in this recipe. Now without further ado, let’s make this Maple and Mustard Glazed Tempeh With Crunchy Pistachios and Scallions by Kim Sujovolsky!

7. Balsamic Maple Glazed Cauliflower



Source: Balsamic Maple Glazed Cauliflower



This Balsamic Maple Glazed Cauliflower by Kaylee Pauley takes on a wonderful Asian stir-fry flavor without the soy and additives! The batter is made with almond milk, almond meal, and flaxseed, before topping the whole thing with hemp seeds, making the cauliflower completely gluten-free!

8. Grilled Maple Tahini Sweet Potatoes



Source: Grilled Maple Tahini Sweet Potatoes

These Grilled Maple Tahini Sweet Potatoes by Taylor Kiser are soft and tender with caramelized edges and especially delicious when drizzled with a sweet-tart maple tahini dip with a squeeze of lemon juice. Top them with roasted, crushed cumin seeds and serve!

9. Roasted Figs in Maple Wine Sauce

Source: Roasted Figs in Maple Wine Sauce

These Roasted Figs in Maple Wine Sauce by Stephanie McKinnie are so easy and incredibly good! These are great with a Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino or a white Rioja.

10. Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto

Source: Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto

Sweet and savory roasted Brussels sprouts served over creamy quinoa risotto makes a quick and easy lunch or dinner, served with a salad! You have to try these Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto by Rachel Carr!

