Putting together a holiday meal can sometimes be difficult since there are so many options for sides. You could do fresh green beans or do a green bean casserole, choose to do mashed potatoes or roasted potatoes…it can be hard to choose. This spotlight focuses on making the best holiday meal using colors and textures so that each bite of your holiday meal is memorable and delicious. Also, by having a table of color and texture for you and your guests, the feast will look stunning as a whole, making it perfect to capture and show off on social media!

Plus, check out these guides about creating delicious seitan roasts, gravy, and how to host for a crowd!

This spotlight gives you the sides to go along with your entree; each one offers two recipes for the entree and then offers three sides that you can make to go along with it or use as inspiration!

Don’t think we forget dessert! Check out these roundups to find the perfect dessert for you: 15 Veganized Classic Christmas Desserts, 12 Festive Almond Vegan Desserts for the Holidays!, and these 10 Gingerbread Recipes!

If You’re Serving a Roast:

Source: Festive Nut Roast

Roasts are an excellent main dish to serve this holiday! Roasts pair well with classic sides such as cranberry sauce or mashed potatoes. You can also opt to stick with festive sides such as green bean casserole or do a roasted vegetable side instead.

If You’re Serving a Pot Pie:

Source: Orange Dijon Green Beans With Crispy Shallots

If you’re serving a pot pie, you’re looking for a side that gives texture to the meal. Since pot pies tend to be soft and creamy, choose a side that’s got some bite or heat to help it stand out. If you love potatoes and want to include them with this sort of meal, opt to do a crispy potato dish such as these potato wedges.

If You’re Serving A Shepherd’s Pie:

Source: Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

With shepherd’s pie, you’re looking to add a side with a crunch or a crisp, just like with the pot pie. You don’t want your sides to get lost in the background of your meal. Since Shepherd’s Pie is usually topped with mashed potato, feel free to choose vegetable sides that will stand apart and add color to the table as a whole.

If You’re Serving a Wellington:

Source: BBQ Beef Wellington

With Wellington, you’re also looking for sides that stand out on the table, but offer a myriad of textures. This way you’re still getting a plate of flavors with a variety of colors. Wellingtons are wonderful to add classic sides to, just like with the roast, or to switch it up with a crispy potato or vegetable side. Pairing this Mushroom Wellington by Fraiche Food by Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer with a creamier vegetable side means you’re still getting the comfort of the meal without it tasting too heavy.

If You’re Serving A Stuffed Entree:

Source: Veggie-Stuffed Squash

Stuffed Entrees are the star of the table and you’re going to want your sides to not only compliment it but offer new flavors to the table. Choosing a roasted vegetable or a crispy side is a great option here to add a diverse set of flavors. Plus, adding a dinner roll or biscuit on the side will also compliment the meal well!

