The winter holidays bring the best and coziest desserts: apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies; gingerbread; and chocolate Yule logs – it’s all so delicious! You really can’t go wrong no matter which classic holiday dessert you choose to make. If you need a recipe for the upcoming celebrations, you’ve come to the right place. This list is full of classic holiday desserts that are vegan! No need to véganize the classics on your own. We got you!
1. Pecan Pie
Source: Pecan Pie
This Gluten-Free Vegan Pecan Pie by Maggie Wescott is made without corn syrup, eggs, or butter and is a delicious addition to your holiday table or any time of the year. It will impress everyone – vegans and non-vegans alike!
2. Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona)
Source: Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona)
These Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona) by Lenia Patsi aren’t like any cookies. They are dipped in syrup and sprinkled with walnuts before enjoying them!
3. Gluten-Free Mince Pies
Source: Gluten-Free Mince Pies
Christmas isn’t truly here until the mince pies are out. These Gluten-Free Mince Pies by Hayley Canning are so delicious! This mincemeat filling is amazing, it’s deliciously stirred into porridge or coconut yogurt for breakfast. So it may be worth making extra.
4. Vegan Gingerbread Muffins
Source: Vegan Gingerbread Muffins
These Vegan Gingerbread Muffins by Gabrielle St. Claire are packed with staple spices, pack a rich molasses flavor, and a buttery soft texture, are perf for the holiday season, can easily be made in bulk, have gorgeous color and you can even add cream cheese icing for a more indulgent variation!
5. Sweet Potato Maple Mousse Pie
Source: Sweet Potato Maple Mousse Pie
Mousse tarts are wonderful desserts for the winter holidays. You’ll love this Sweet Potato Maple Mousse Pie by Annie Oliverio!
6. Candy Cane Shortbread
Source: Candy Cane Shortbread
The candy-cane-shaped shortbread adds a Christmassy twist to a very delicious and easy-to-make treat! You have to try this Candy Cane Shortbread by Stephanie Davies!
7. Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake
Source: Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake
This vegan Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake by Sara Oliveira is so flavorful and moist. It is great for holidays or dinner parties. So good!
8. White Chocolate Candy Cane Cups
Source: White Chocolate Candy Cane Cups
The first historical reference to candy canes dates back to 1670, when a choirmaster at a cathedral in Germany, created a bent version of the original white sugar sticks, to give to children during Christmas service. These bent sugar sticks represented a shepherd’s stick. Try this version of White Chocolate Candy Cane Cups by Ashley Flitter!
9. Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing
Source: Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing
Sugar cookies are a classic dessert, but here they get a seasonal twist with warm autumn spices and decadent maple icing. These Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing by Casey Muir Taylor!
10. Chocolate Yule Log
Source: Chocolate Yule Log
This Vegan Chocolate Yule Log by Agnes Potier-Murphy will be the star of your Christmas celebrations! It is super delicious and it’s made with a secret ingredient: soy yogurt! The texture is amazing and it is so chocolatey! You will love it, the other vegans will love it, and the non-vegans will love it! Such a treat!
11. Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake
Source: Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake
The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to start acting like it. This is the most decadent, chocolate creation, made all that much better with a healthy dose of peppermint! The triple chocolate comes from cocoa powder, dark chips, and ganache. You have to try this Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake by Travis Piper!
12. Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake
Source: Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake
Delicious & very moist vegan Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake by Fabio Gallo ideal little dessert for a cozy Winter Afternoon during the hectic Christmas season.
13. Pear and Apple Crisp
Source: Pear and Apple Crisp
There’s nothing like a nice warm, crisp pie filled with deliciously sweet fruit. This Pear and Apple Crisp by Jessica Bose is great all year round, and it pairs perfectly with your favorite dairy-free ice cream!
14. Coconut Almond Snowballs
Source: Coconut Almond Snowballs
Coconut fans are in for a real treat with this dessert right here! Coated with coconut flakes, these Coconut Almond Snowballs by Ashley Smyczek are fantastic and will satisfy that sweet tooth craving marvelously!
15. Christmas Cake
Source: Christmas Cake
This vegan fruit cake is perfect for the holidays! Not only does it have a delicious texture, but it’s also a little boozy, too! You’ll love this Christmas Cake by Namita Tiwari!
