Gingerbread is a classic Christmas flavor. You can make so many different treats that feature the cozy flavor, from classic gingerbread men to more unique recipes like gingerbread crisp The spiciness and sweetness go so well together and are perfect for cold winter nights. If you love gingerbread, you have to check out these vegan gingerbread recipes! They’re delicious!
1. Caramel Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies
Source: Caramel Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies
Baking doesn’t get any easier than these no-bake Caramel Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies by Kat Condon! With no baking required, these cookies are a gluten-free & vegan holiday treat that are perfect for gift giving!
2. Gingerbread Sticky Buns
Source: Gingerbread Sticky Buns
Combine two amazing classic flavors of gingerbread and sticky buns for the best breakfast/treat ever! You’ll love these Gingerbread Sticky Buns by Clara MacLeod!
3. The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Source: The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies
These soft gingerbread cookies make your house smell like the holiday. It’s a quick and easy recipe requiring 8 ingredients and 45 minutes to make. The batter stays soft after baking because it has very little grain-based flour in it – most of the mass is chickpeas, tahini and nut flour that do not absorb much liquid. These soft gingerbread cookies are so chewy and festive––perfect for any holiday party. These cookies by Nele Liivlaid truly are The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies!
4. Vegan Gingerbread Muffins
Source: Vegan Gingerbread Muffins
These Vegan Gingerbread Muffins by Gabrielle St. Claire are packed with staple spices, packs a rich molasses flavor, not eggs, a buttery soft texture, perf for the holiday season, can easily be made in bulk, have gorgeous color and you can even add cream cheese icing for a more indulgent variation!
5. Gingerbread Flavored Energy Balls
Source: Gingerbread Flavored Energy Balls
Try these quick and easy Gingerbread Flavored Energy Balls by Nele Liivlaid that are perfect as healthy snacks when you need a pick-me-up in the afternoon. You only need a food processor or a large bowl, a spoon and 25 minutes of your time.
6. Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie
Source: Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie
As we move into December, we keep seeing gingerbread treats all around! From gingerbread lattes at Starbucks to gingerbread cookies on Instagram, it’s everywhere! It’s that special time of the year where spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg come together to create wonderfully nostalgic flavors that will forever remind us of the holidays. This healthy Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie by Mitra Shirmohammadi has zucchini, hemp hearts, flax seeds, peanut butter, and coconut milk!
7. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps
Source: Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps
Are the prevalence of pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes getting you down? Try these Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps by Abby Thompson instead! They’re studded with dark chocolate chunks and bold, warm autumn spices. This is one heck of a cookie!
8. Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp
Source: Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp
This gluten-free vegan Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp by Tara Sunshine is the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas feast, or holiday potluck. It’s super easy to make and tastes as delicious as it looks! Bonus is, it’s so healthy that you can serve it for dessert — and then enjoy leftovers for breakfast the next morning! So you may just need to make a double batch!
9. Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies
Source: Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies
These decadent and fudgy Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies by Pamela Higgins bring dessert to the next level. The brownies are made from a combination of oat flour and almond flour, raw cacao, and are relatively low in oil. They’re topped with a layer of crumbled gluten-free gingersnap cookies, followed by a layer of tahini caramel. When it comes to the topping, you can stick with melted chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries or experiment with your own creative creation.
10. Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake
Source: Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake
Delicious & very moist vegan Lebkuchen: Gingerbread Cake by Fabio Gallo ideal little dessert for a cozy Winter Afternoon during the hectic Christmas season.
