As we move into December, we keep seeing gingerbread treats all around! From gingerbread lattes at Starbucks to gingerbread cookies on Instagram, it’s everywhere! It’s that special time of the year where spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg come together to create wonderfully nostalgic flavors that will forever remind us of the holidays. This healthy smoothie has zucchini, hemp hearts, flax seeds, peanut butter, and coconut milk!

Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]

Serves

1

Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 1 cup frozen zucchini chunks
  • 1/2 banana
  • 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon flax seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly ground
  • 1 teaspoon maca powder
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup water

How to Prepare Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth
  2. Pour into a glass, top with gingerbread granola and a drizzle of blackstrap molasses and enjoy!
About The Author

Mitra Shirmohammadi

Mitra is a Holistic Nutritionist, foodie, recipe developer, nature lover, and adventure seeker. Besides creating delicious, nourishing recipes for clients and companies, she is passionate about helping women with weight and body image issues become their absolute best and live the dream life they desire. She offers private and group coaching, meal plans, and tons of tasty recipes on her website.

