As we move into December, we keep seeing gingerbread treats all around! From gingerbread lattes at Starbucks to gingerbread cookies on Instagram, it’s everywhere! It’s that special time of the year where spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg come together to create wonderfully nostalgic flavors that will forever remind us of the holidays. This healthy smoothie has zucchini, hemp hearts, flax seeds, peanut butter, and coconut milk!
Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]
- 1 cup frozen zucchini chunks
- 1/2 banana
- 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon flax seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly ground
- 1 teaspoon maca powder
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup water
How to Prepare Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie [Vegan]
- Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth
- Pour into a glass, top with gingerbread granola and a drizzle of blackstrap molasses and enjoy!
