Cider is one of the best drinks to enjoy during the holidays. Apples are in season during the Fall which leads to a surplus of apples to use for delicious products like cider! Some grocery chains don’t even sell apple cider, sparkling or not, until the holiday season rolls around. So you must take advantage of that during this time of year and not only drink cider but also get very creative with it and use it in recipes! We’ve got 10 delicious cider drinks and desserts from the Food Monster App we think you should try this holiday season!

1. Mulled Rose Cranberry Pear Cider

Source: Mulled Rose Cranberry Pear Cider

This Mulled Rose Cranberry Pear Cider by Claire Ragozzino is full of flavors that complement each other beautifully and warm you in wintertime. You will not believe how simple it is to make! Give it a go!

2. Maple Cider Cookies

Source: Maple Cider Cookies

While most people may find these Maple Cider Cookies by Ashley Flitter to be a little less sweet than expected for a cookie, we find them to be the perfect after-dinner treat. The maple sugar adds a smokey note, while the cider gives them a bit of tang. If you love oatmeal, then you’ll dig these cookies. Also, these are healthy enough to eat for breakfast – so you know – cookies for breakfast – yay!

3. Apple Cider Moscow Mule

Source: Apple Cider Moscow Mule

Add a warming fall twist on the classic Moscow mule with a space of sparkling (or non-sparkling) apple cider. Try this Apple Cider Moscow Mule by Rebecca Blackwell this holiday season!

4. Apple Cider Cookies

Source: Apple Cider Cookies

These chewy Apple Cider Cookies by Michele Elizabeth may be the best fall cookies ever! They are chewy in the middle and have crisp edges, vegan, and delicious!

5. Apple Cider Donuts

Source: Apple Cider Donuts

With just one bowl, this Apple Cider Donut recipe by Michele Elizabeth is so simple but so delicious. The texture is so light and airy like a cake but with a nice texture crunch from the sugar coating they are rolled in. Give them a go!

6. Apple Cider Cake With Whipped Cream

Source: Apple Cider Cake With Whipped Cream

Is apple cider your favorite drink? Whether it is or isn’t, you are bound to love this Apple Cider Cake With Whipped Cream by Petra Vogel. It is so moist and full of delicious apple flavor. The perfect fall cake and dessert!

7. Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider

Source: Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider

As it gets cooler outside, warm up with this delicious and comforting Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider by Dawn Kriss with a little bit of an edge! Make a big batch for your holiday gathering, or just enough for a cozy evening at home.

8. Apple Cider Donut Holes

Source: Apple Cider Donut Holes

This recipe by Gabrielle St. Claire for Apple Cider Donut Holes is great because it involves minimal ingredients, is effortless, and you can make donut holes in bulk – plus they’re delicious. These apple cider donut holes are the perfect sweet treat because they don’t have too much sugar and they look impressive. These tasty bite-sized morsels also make great gifts.

9. Chaga Cider

Source: Chaga Cider

Everybody is getting on the Chaga mushroom train and with good reason – Chaga is pretty magic. This little mushroom is prized for its medicinal capabilities and this Chaga Cider by Christine DesRoches is the perfect way to take your medicine. The cinnamon, vanilla, and apple flavors mix seamlessly to make a tasty, healthy beverage.

10. Apple Cider Protein Doughnuts

Source: Apple Cider Protein Doughnuts

These spiced Apple Cider Protein Doughnuts by Robin Runner are springy in texture — the perfect balance between dense and light. They’re moist from the apple cider vinegar and they get their additional sweetness from vanilla protein powder, coconut sugar, and an optional topping of cinnamon sugar. Don’t wait until after a workout to grab a bite of one of these because they make a great breakfast.

