Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Chestnuts and pecans may be the first nuts you think of over the holidays, but other nuts can be just as festive. Almonds for example. You can make just as good of a praline out of almonds as you can out of pecans. If you don’t believe us, try the Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline. You can pair almonds with chocolate, cinnamon, other nuts… the list goes on. Whatever flavor combo you settle on – almonds make a wonderful holiday dessert ingredient. Inspired to add an almond dessert to your holiday feast? Check out these 12 almond desserts that taste and look amazing!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Source: Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Who says whiskey is only for drinking? Try these Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline by Clémence Moulaert with a hint of whiskey.

2. German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies

Source: German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies

These classic German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies by Aryane Héroux-Blais are a breeze to make and a treat to eat! You’ll never want another cookie recipe again after tasting these awesome German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies.

Get the Blessed Cookbook!

The ultimate Christmas cookbook is here! Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas Ever contains the perfect recipes for holiday gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas morning, and scrumptious leftovers. From holiday classics like pineapple-baked ‘ham’, holiday loaves, and chocolate yule logs, to new flavors like saffron risotto, tropical Christmas fruit cake, and Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil. This magical cookbook offers everything you need to create a stunning holiday spread!

3. Chocolate Almond and Thyme Tarts

Source: Chocolate Almond and Thyme Tarts

A smooth and creamy dessert recipe sure to wow vegans and non-vegans alike! This tart’s savory thyme topping brings out the rich, chocolate notes in the mousse. You have to try making Hannah Sunderani‘s Chocolate Almond and Thyme Tarts!

4. Jamocha Almond Fudge Cookies



Source: Jamocha Almond Fudge Cookies



These Jamocha Almond Fudge Cookies by Taavi Moore will take you back to the good ol’ days of getting decadent chocolate coffee ice cream studded with chunks of almonds and chocolate brownie chunks. Now you get to have this delicious frozen treat, but in healthy cookie form…it’s revolutionary. A rich chocolate cookie with hints of coffee. Gooey chocolate chunks and chunks of almond. 100% gluten-free and vegan. Serve these Jamocha Almond Fudge Cookies at a party. They’ll impress your guests and disappear fast. Chocolatey, fudgy, chewy, gooey…do you need any more convincing?

5. Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars

Source: Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars

These Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars by True Foods Blog are 100% raw and vegan, they only contain natural sugars and without the pretzels, on top, the recipe is also gluten-free. The bars will give you lots of power and strength for your day with enough fiber, calcium, and iron in it.

6. Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles

Source: Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles

The Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles by Taavi Moore are healthy and indulgent. They have a rich, creamy fudge center with a dark chocolate coating and are sprinkled with toasted coconut and chopped almonds. They’re like elevated truffles made from simple and healthy ingredients. These coconut almond truffles are amazing, but feel free to get creative with this recipe! Add different types of nuts, such as peanuts, or hazelnuts. Add in a spoonful of peanut butter into the filling, or even dried fruit.

7. Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Source: Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

There may be nothing better than a fresh batch of homemade, warm, and gooey cinnamon rolls! To make everyone’s favorite breakfast pastry seasonal, this recipe uses a sourdough base and an apple and raisin filling. The glaze is infused with almond extract, making these Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls by Travis Piper even more autumnal and delicious!

8. No-Bake Almond Butter Cream Bars

Source: No-Bake Almond Butter Cream Bars

These are the lightest, creamiest dessert bars ever — just wait until you take the first bite. These No-Bake Almond Butter Cream Bars by Melanie Sorrentino feature an oat and date crust (no extra sweetener needed) and a light, creamy almond butter and coconut cream filling. You can let them sit out so the topping takes on a light texture or serve them frozen, so they’re essentially like ice cream. Drizzle on some chocolate and dig in.

9. Almond Apple Galette With Cashew Almond Cream

Source: Almond Apple Galette With Cashew Almond Cream

This Almond Apple Galette With Cashew Almond Cream by Helyn Dunn is made with healthy, whole ingredients and tastes fantastic! While the pastry crust is not puffy and light, it’s delicious and imparts a lot of nutrition to the dish. It’s also a breeze to make, with all the ingredients coming together in a food processor. Galette is a fancy French word for pie without the plate. This Almond Apple Galette seems fancy, but it’s quite simple to make, which makes it perfect for holiday parties! Impress everyone without having to tire yourself out before the party even starts. Everyone will love this galette. The almond flavoring is so perfect with the tart apples in this dessert. You have to try it!

10. Cinnamon Almond Cookies

Source: Cinnamon Almond Cookies

These Cinnamon Almond Cookies by Julie Zimmer are made with almond flour, almond meal, rolled oats, granulated sugar cane, and unsweetened apple sauce. These little gems are easy to make and delicious.

11. Chia and Almond Raw Cheesecake Bars



Source: Chia and Almond Raw Cheesecake Bars



These Chia and Almond Raw Cheesecake Bars by Vicky Coates have to be the ultimate Vegan dessert! Packed with nuts and seeds as well as the addition of protein, these bars are one tasty healthy snack you need to make. They are refined sugar-free, gluten-free, and Keto/Paleo friendly.

12. Almond Cookie Sandwiches

Source: Almond Cookie Sandwiches

These are Almond Cookie Sandwiches by Camila Hurst, with an Almond Caramel filling, covered with chocolate. These Vegan Cookies are gluten-free and refined sugar-free. We start with these Vegan Almond Tea Cookies. Which are super easy to make, and incredibly delicious! They are just perfect on their own but work like magic for these Vegan Cookie Sandwiches too. After you make your Vegan Tea Cookies, simply fill them with the almond caramel filling and refrigerate the cookie sandwiches for a bit.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: