Vegan roasts and faux meat are such a great holiday addition. However, not everyone is down for them. Sometimes you just want a flavorful entrée that is hearty and delicious without any plant-based meat. If that sounds like you or someone in your family, check out these amazing vegetable entrées for your holiday feasts. They don’t need any fake meat to stand out! Vegetables are the star of the show in these recipes!

1. Root Vegetable Tart with Candied Nuts

Source: Root Vegetable Tart with Candied Nuts

This beautiful Root Vegetable Tart with Candied Nuts by Kirsten Kaminski is the perfect combination of sweet and savory and a showstopper for your Christmas brunch or dinner! These colors truly pop and there is a variety of textures in this dish: flaky puff pastry, melted cashew mozzarella, chunky root vegetables, and crunchy candied nuts.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Holiday Cooking by Kirsten Kaminski, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Kirsten Kaminski

2. Roasted Cauliflower Piccata With Mashed Potatoes With Sour Cream and Chives

Source: Roasted Cauliflower Piccata With Mashed Potatoes With Sour Cream and Chives

When you cut a head of cauliflower like you would a loaf of bread, the resulting slabs can be roasted and served as delicious steaks. These roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a luscious lemony piccata sauce and mushrooms atop a serving of creamy mashed potatoes will be your new favorite way to serve this versatile veggie. You have to try this Roasted Cauliflower Piccata With Mashed Potatoes With Sour Cream and Chives by VEGANIZE IT!

3. Ravioli With Kale Pesto And Sautéed Chard

Source: Ravioli With Kale Pesto And Sautéed Chard

When time’s tight and creativity’s running low, pasta always comes to the rescue. Making ravioli is something that’s going to serve you down the line. This delicious Ravioli With Kale Pesto And Sautéed Chard by Travis Piper is cheesy, packed with greens, and convincing that it’s made with cheese products.

4. Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant

Source: Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant

Baigan Choka, or roasted mashed eggplant, is to Trinidad and Togabo what baba ghanoush is to the Middle East. It is traditionally made by roasting eggplant over a grill until it’s charred and infused with smoky flavor, then scooping out the inside and mashing it with roasted peppers, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and butter. This Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant by Nita Ragoonan is a delicious, flavorful, and creamy dish that’s best served with paratha or any kind of flatbread.

5. Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie



Source: Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie



This Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie by Stephanie McKinnie is an extremely warm and comforting entree. This unique take on shepherd’s pie captures the essence of the classic version minus the meat. The charred broccoli is bursting with flavor and it adds to the overall savory essence of the dish. The lentils provide protein and deliver a heartiness facet while the mashed potatoes deliver the comforting component.

6. Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls

Source: Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls

These Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls by Megan Calipari are easy, delicious and so filling. It’s full of a variety of textures and flavors, and it’s also great for meal prepping! You’ll be obsessed with these Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls!

7. Stuffed Squash

Source: Stuffed Squash

This Christmas Stuffed Squash by James Wythe packs so much flavor and color that it will grab the attention at your Christmas table. It’s also a lot simpler to make than it may look. It works perfectly as a vegan/vegetarian main for your Christmas roast or you could even have it as a side dish instead of stuffing.

8. Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)

Source: Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)

Bharli Baingan is a Maharashtrian version of baby eggplants stuffed with fresh coconut, peanuts, and spices. Serve this Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry) by Pavani Nandula with roti or rice and dal for a filling and delicious meal.

9. Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil



Source: Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil



Dinners, in the traditional sense, are usually centered around one main dish. For a stunning centerpiece that looks as amazing as it tastes, you have to try this Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil by Maikki Vasala. Along with being gorgeous, it is craftily spiced, rubbed down with a nutty tahini coating, drizzled with lemony herbs, and eventually garnished with roasted almonds. This whole roasted cauliflower will be a crowd-pleaser at your next dinner party––or maybe you’ll want to keep it all to yourself!

10. Grilled Eggplant With Lemon Basil Drizzle

Source: Grilled Eggplant With Lemon Basil Drizzle

This Grilled Eggplant With Lemon Basil Drizzle by Taryn Fitz-Gerald makes a delicious light option for lunch, dinner, or a side dish. Eggplant slices are seasoned with only salt and then grilled until tender — the real flavor comes from the easy lemon basil dressing. The flavors complement each other superbly. Open to other possibilities such as being wrapped up and stuffed with your favorite fillings, like cashew ricotta.

11. Vegetable Paella



Source: Vegetable Paella



Though traditional paella centers on a variety of meat and seafood, this dish is a vegetable-focused version that highlighted the array of hearty vegetables common in Spanish cuisine: artichokes, bell peppers, fennel, and peas. The artichokes and peppers have an extra flavor from roasting and then tossing them with a bright, lemony sauce. The sautéed fennel with chopped onion gives the dish a rich caramelized flavor that gave the dish an aromatic backbone. Chopped kalamata olives brought in a distinct pop of briny, contrasting flavor. You will love this Vegetable Paella by America’s Test Kitchen!

12. Vegetable Tart

Source: Vegetable Tart

This Vegetable Tart by Lenia Patsi is wonderful and delicious! It’s full of vegetables and makes a great brunch!

13. Vegetable Pot Pie

Source: Vegetable Pot Pie

The vegetables in their thick curry gravy are tender and delightful. The pie crust makes the whole meal so special and inviting. Welcome the chill in the air with this warm scrumptious dinner. This Vegetable Pot Pie by Wendy Irene is fantastic!

14. Vegetable Korma

Source: Vegetable Korma

The Vegetable Korma by Nikki and Zuzana is sweet, mildly spicy, creamy…and super tasty. Plus there is a super quick and easy “curry paste” that is great to have when you are short on time. It has broccoli, sweet potato, and carrots, but you can add in whatever you’d like really. This vegetable korma is so cozy and delicious––perfect for fall!

15. Vegetable Flatbread Tarte

Source: Vegetable Flatbread Tarte

The great thing is that for this Vegetable Flatbread Tarte by Kirsten Kaminski you’ll only need 10 basic ingredients, 30 minutes of your time, and no special skills. It is the perfect quick and easy, yet delicious lunch, dinner, or brunch option! Essentially this recipe is very customizable. It’s loaded with veggies which can be changed or adjusted depending on what you have at home.

