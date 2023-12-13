Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The perfect vegan holiday main course is this Vegan BBQ Beef Wellington, made with a homemade crust and filling perfect for a crowd!
BBQ Beef Wellington [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for BBQ Beef Wellington [Vegan]
For the Crust:
- 2 cups organic all-purpose flour
- 1 cup Artisan bread flour (You can sub with pastry flour or all-purpose if you'd like!)
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 cup vegan butter, VERY COLD (You can use vegan buttery sticks and cube them if you desire)
- 1 cup Almond milk, VERY COLD (You can also sub with water instead)
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
For the Filling:
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 flax 'eggs' (2Tbsp flaxseed meals and 6 tablespoons warm water)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and grated
- 1 cup BBQ sauce, homemade or store-bought
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon sea salt and black pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, optional
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (Vegan-approved!)
- 1 cup breadcrumbs, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!)
For the Toppings:
- 1 tablespoon vegan butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- dried parsley, for garnish
How to Prepare BBQ Beef Wellington [Vegan]
To Make Crust:
- In a measuring cup, add the milk and apple cider vinegar, stir and set aside for 5 minutes or so, to allow the mixture to "activate" and slightly thicken like buttermilk.
- In a large bowl, add the all-purpose flour, bread flour, parsley, garlic powder, and salt, whisking them all together.
- Add the VERY COLD cubed vegan butter sticks (or regular vegan butter) and using a pastry blender, blend butter into dry ingredients until the mixture becomes “peas-like” and crumbly.
- Pour the cold apple cider vinegar-milk mixture (slowly) and stir (working it together with one hand) until the dry ingredients are moistened. NOTE: If the ingredients feels a little too dry, add 1 tablespoon of milk at a time, until it’s moistened BUT not too wet!
- Once you’re able to form it into a ball and wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour (minimum), up to 1 and a half hours or of course overnight.
- In the meantime, make the Filling.
To Make the Filling:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a food processor, add together all ingredients, processing until filling has become "paste-like" and thick, about 2-3 minutes.
- Remove dough ball from the refrigerator and place it onto a lightly floured surface. Roll out dough ball using a rolling pin (not making it too thin), about ½-inch thick and gently placing it onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper, flattened.
- Add the filling atop the center of the flattened dough and using both hands, formulate the filling mixture into a 'log-like' shape, folding over one side of the dough over the filling mixture. Do the same thing with the other side, until everything is fully wrapped over. NOTE: Cut off any excess dough on the sides.
- Next, roll up the ends of the dough and seal by gently pressing it together with your fingers.
- Carefully, flip the entire loaf over so that the 'sealed' side of the dough is facing down onto the baking sheet.
- Finally, gently slice through the tops of the dough (not all the way down to the bottom), creating small to medium slits in across the top to create a design of some sort.
- Lightly brush the tops and sides with melted vegan butter and sprinkle sesame seeds atop.
- Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the crust is golden brown.
- Once done, remove from the oven and let it cool slightly, about 10-15 minutes.
- Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with additional dried parsley (optional) and cut all the way through into 1-2 inch slices and serve.
- Bon Appetit!
Notes
- STORAGE: Leftovers can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days and reheated (preferably in the oven) when ready to serve.
- FLOUR: If you don’t have Bread Flour available, simply substitute for All-Purpose Flour.
- FLAX EGGS:2 Tbsps of flaxseed meal + 6 Tbsps water = 2 ‘flax eggs’. Whisk flaxseed meal and water in a small bowl until well combined and let sit for 10 minutes. Mixture should be thick.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments