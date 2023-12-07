Vegan party foods are so easy to make and fun to eat! You can do something as simple as hummus and pita or go off and make something a bit more complicated! Whatever you choose to do, it will definitely be amazing if you follow one of these recipes. These vegan party foods are so good, you might finish them before the holiday party starts! Cheesy and bready, they will please everyone at the party! They are so rich and tasty, even the non-vegans will love them.

Check out these 15 satisfying vegan party foods from our Food Monster App!

1. Mac Uncheese Balls



Source: Mac Uncheese Balls



The recipe for vegan Mac Uncheese Balls by Vegan Mac and Cheese, Robin Robertson works best with elbow macaroni or other very small pasta shape.

2. Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Source: Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Spinach and artichoke dip just got an upgrade! Add some easy homemade pizza dough to the classic, cheesy dip, and you have Spinach and Artichoke Rolls by Chickpea Express featuring Legrand vegan cream cheese! This vegan spinach and artichoke recipe is perfect paired with marinara sauce for dipping… or even more Legrand cream cheese!

Get the Blessed Cookbook!

The ultimate Christmas cookbook is here! Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas Ever contains the perfect recipes for holiday gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas morning, and scrumptious leftovers. From holiday classics like pineapple-baked ‘ham’, holiday loaves, and chocolate yule logs, to new flavors like saffron risotto, tropical Christmas fruit cake, and Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil. This magical cookbook offers everything you need to create a stunning holiday spread!

3. Crispy Potato Bites

Source: Crispy Potato Bites

Still looking for a cheap and easy appetizer for your next celebration? Here you go! These Crispy Potato Bites by Kirsten Kaminski are an amazing party and dinner snack. The combination of soft potatoes, covered in a crispy batter, topped with a creamy bean whip is just perfect! And, to be honest, who doesn’t love potatoes? Plus they look kind of cute and are really easy to prepare! And the best party, they come completely gluten-free and oil-free! But, of course you could also just take a regular whole wheat flour if you don’t care about the gluten and make it even more simple. Although they are great appetizers, they are quite filling, so make sure not to eat too many before the main course!

4. Cheesy Stromboli

Source: Cheesy Stromboli

This vegan Cheesy Stromboli recipe by Chickpea Express is essentially the combination of a pizza pocket and a pizza roll! Layers of Italian pizza dough drenched in cheesy pizza sauce with your favorite toppings, this just might be the best way to eat pizza yet. Stromboli is one of the easiest pizza recipes to make vegan, and it super fun to eat!

5. Easy Autumn Cornbread



Source: Easy Autumn Cornbread

Cornbread is the ultimate deep-rooted soul food. This Easy Autumn Cornbread by Wendy Irene has the perfect aroma, texture and taste to satisfy all your senses!

6. Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls

Source: Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls

Try these homemade Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls by Nele Liivlaid if you need a healthy savoury bite sized snack for busy weekdays. Furthermore, they are yeast-free and oil-free for maximum benefits.

7. Potato Cheese Pockets

Source: Potato Cheese Pockets

Crispy, yummy and indulging fingerfood you’ll want to be making all the time! This Potato Cheese Pockets recipe by Amy Talei for kids, adults and all people alike.

8. Kale and Artichoke Dip

Source: Kale and Artichoke Dip

Artichoke dips are sadly infamous for being laden with dairy and having high saturated fat content. However, you can recreate similar version sans all of that without sacrificing flavor or texture, and that’s how the vegan Kale Artichoke Dip by Gabrielle St. Claire was born!

9. Roasted Garlic Sourdough Knots with Pecorino

Source: Roasted Garlic Sourdough Knots with Pecorino

Nothing beats a freshly-baked loaf of homemade bread—especially in autumn. Once you’ve experienced the flavor of these homemade Roasted Garlic Sourdough Knots with Pecorino by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez, with that exceptionally crusty exterior and the genuinely chewy inside, you’ll never want to eat the store-bought kind again. It’s not difficult to make, and the few extra steps are well worth your time. These homemade garlic knots are a bit different than normal sourdough bread knots: only mildly sour, with a comforting bold flavor and a chewy, crusty texture comparable to the best bakery. Filled with an entire head of roasted garlic and fresh thyme, brushed with melted vegan butter, chopped parsley, and topped with vegan cheese, these homemade garlic knots are truly life-changing. Crispy, golden, buttery, and delicious on the outside, with a soft center, these beauties are ideal for the holidays and the perfect side for your Thanksgiving dinner—or any day of the year for that matter.

10. Arancini: Fried Risotto Balls

Source: Arancini: Fried Risotto Balls

More famously known as arancini, these fried risotto balls by Kristen Genton are a magical food that everyone needs to make at least once in their life! They are quite time consuming, but it’s well worth the effort.

11. Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese

Source: Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese

Warm, doughy vegan garlic knots speckled with smoky Shiitake bacon and served with a side of creamy beer cheese … what could be better? This appetizer is guaranteed to be a sure-shot hit at any party. They’re so good, you might have a problem getting people to leave the snack table. These vegan Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese by Gabrielle St. Claire are cooked in a cast-iron skillet so they look like pull-apart bread, which makes for an awesome presentation. Everyone will love them!

12. Mushroom and Cream Cheese Flatbread

Source: Mushroom and Cream Cheese Flatbread

Making a flatbread and pizza from scratch may seem like a daunting task, but this Mushroom and Cream Cheese Flatbread recipe by Melina Kutelas proves it doesn’t have to be! This yeast-free and gluten-free flatbread crust comes together very easily and then is topped with cashew cream cheese, mushrooms, arugula. Enjoy the flatbread as the recipe dictates, with lemon juice, tahini, and soy sauce, or get creative with your own garnishes.

13. Caramelized Onion Cheese Dip With Shiitake Bacon

Source: Caramelized Onion Cheese Dip With Shiitake Bacon

Looking for an appetizer that’ll blow everyone away? Sweet and savory caramelized onions and smoky Shiitake bacon top this amazing, gooey vegan cheese dip. Serve with crispy toast to add crunch factor and you’ve got everything you need for the perfect party snack. This vegan cheese dip would also be a great option for backyard barbecues and game day parties. Though you might have a hard time getting people to leave the snack table. You have to make this Caramelized Onion Cheese Dip With Shiitake Bacon by Gabrielle St. Claire!

14. Sausage Rolls with Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion

Source: Sausage Rolls with Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion

Irresistibly snackable, delicious and sure to please all of your guests, even the meat eaters. The filling is prepared with a favorite homemade sausage recipe, full of smoky flavour and herbs. The sausages are blended with baked sweet potato to make the sausage meat and layered up with caramelized red onion. Encased in flaky puff pastry, these little Sausage Rolls with Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion by Harriet Porterfield are sure to be a hit at your festive table this season!

15. Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts

Source: Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts

Can you believe these Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts by Jennifer Rose Rossano are made with only three ingredients … and that you probably already have all of them in your pantry right now? If so, what are you waiting for?! They’re decadent, delicious, and taken to the next level with a creamy dipping sauce (also just three ingredients!).

If you loved these vegan party foods, make sure to check out 25 Awesome Vegan Snacks for Any Party, 35 Indulgent Vegan Party Snacks and Appetizers to Ring in the New Year, 15 Bite-Sized Snacks for Your New Year’s Eve Party!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Learn How to Cook Plant-Based Meals at Home

Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental wellbeing, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.

Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!