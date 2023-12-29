Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Finger foods are so simple to make for any celebration. Prep for your New Year’s Eve party with any of these 15 bite-sized snacks. Worry about your detox plan tomorrow, for now, start cooking up these simple, yummy snacks to pass around with the help of the Food Monster App!

1. Crispy Tofu Nuggets

Source: Crispy Tofu Nuggets

Attila Hildmann‘s Crispy Tofu Nuggets are a vegan twist on a traditional favorite and beat the fast food variety any day. If you don’t want to deep fry them, you can also fry them in a skillet until golden brown. The curry ketchup is a unique dipping sauce that packs a punch and perfectly complements the dish!

2. Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites

Source: Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites

The sauce on Melanie Sorrentino‘s Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites will change your life. They’re spicy, sweet, umami, and have the perfect coating. Serve these as an appetizer with extra sauce on the side for dipping. Or, serve them with rice as a meal — believe us, you’ll want to eat these day in and day out.

3. Coconut Raspberry Brownie Bars

Source: Coconut Raspberry Brownie Bars

No need to bake! These Coconut Raspberry Brownie Bars by Pamela Higgins look super impressive but are quite easy to make and taste divine– without dairy or refined sugar. A brownie base smothered with raspberry jam topped with a coconut layer and drizzled with chocolate. What more could you want from an indulging, innocent treat?

4. Colorful Veggie Rolls

Source: Colorful Veggie Rolls

These beautiful Colorful Veggie Rolls by The Plant-Based Londoner are nutritious, light, and so yummy! Eat all of the colors of the rainbows and get a variety of nutrients with this delicious vegan dish!

5. Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core

Source: Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core

These adorable Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core from the True Foods Blog are the ideal festive wintery treat. They do not hold back on coconut flour! The snowballs only require 7 ingredients and are grain-free and refined sugar-free.

6. Easy Mexican Vegan Falafel Bites

Source: Easy Mexican Vegan Falafel Bites

Lindsay Cotter‘s Easy Mexican Vegan Falafel Bites are super easy to make with just a can of chickpeas, spices, veggies, jalapeño, and gluten-free flour. This is a great dish for appetizers at your next party!

8. Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping

Source: Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping

A rich, frozen treat perfect to get into the holiday spirit! Hannah Sunderani‘s Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping can be enjoyed fresh or frozen (if you can wait that long).

9. Crispy and Comforting Broccoli Cheese Tops

Source: Crispy and Comforting Broccoli Cheese Tops

Broccoli cheese tops are vegetables disguised as fried, finger food! Maria Engbjerg‘s Crispy and Comforting Broccoli Cheese Tops are great to serve as appetizers, and awesome for kids, too!

10. BBQ Lentil Meatballs

Source: BBQ Lentil Balls

Try these yummy BBQ Lentil Balls by Gina Hoskins! Simple plant-based ingredients of lentils, rice, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce. Vegan protein-packed dish! Just stick a toothpick in each one and before you know it, they’ll all be gone!

11. Roasted Sweet Potato Bites With Guacamole

Source: Roasted Sweet Potato Bites With Guacamole

Roasted sweet potato rounds that are slightly crisp around the edges, but creamy and pillowy on the inside topped with chunky guacamole, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. It doesn’t get any better than that. Liz Martone‘s Roasted Sweet Potato Bites With Guacamole take less than 30 minutes to make and you don’t need any obscure ingredients. So, if you’re looking for some apps to keep the family sustained during the football game, or just want a delicious, easy side dish for your holiday table, these are a sure crowd-pleaser.

12. Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes

Source: Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes

Finally, a crab cake anyone can enjoy! Melanie Sorrentino‘s vegan Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes are deliciously simple to make and taste better than the real thing. The perfect h’ors d’oeuvre to add to your party menu.

13. Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Source: Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

These are a crowd-pleaser for any event. Chicken wings are never missed when you can have Kim Campbell‘s Cauliflower Buffalo Bites. Serve these with celery sticks, carrots, and vegan blue cheese dressing for optimal enjoyment.

14. Fig Truffles

Source: Fig Truffles

With two or three ingredients you can make Lenia Patsi‘s wonderful, healthy Fig Truffles! All you need is dried figs and hazelnuts. Optionally, you can dip them into melted chocolate for some extra sweetness and a crunchy shell. We are talking about a nutritious, fast, easy, and delicious treat that will excite young and old people alike. Plus, market research suggests that figs will be trending in the new year!

15. Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne

Source: Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne

This Healthy, Alcohol-Free Champagne by Pauline Hanuise will be your new best friend if you like celebrating life without alcohol intake. Pregnant women, healthy peeps, and recovering addicts, this one is definitely for you! Not only it’s easier than making a cocktail but it will help replenish minerals and electrolytes. Cheers to a healthier 2018!

Hungry for more? Check out The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Snacks!

