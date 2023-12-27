Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Many of our favorite recipes call for white flour, and we grab for it without question. However, lots of recipes for cakes, cookies, and bread can be made from whole wheat flour, making those tasty baked treats just a little healthier and wholesome.

Whole wheat flour is a good source of protein and fiber and contains a lot of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron and potassium.

Take a look at this list of OGP recipes that use wheat flour instead of the more commonly used white flour. You will be pleased you did!

1. Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

Source: Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

These spicy and delicious Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites by Anupama Paliwal are wholesome meals or snacks that pair perfectly with the chilled dairy-free raita. A mixture of Indian-spiced, crumbled tofu, and mashed kidney beans are stuffed into homemade paratha or Indian whole wheat flatbread. It’s warm and spicy, yet not too hot, and so delicious.

2. Whole Wheat Vegan Biscuits

Source: Whole Wheat Vegan Biscuits

These healthier Whole Wheat Vegan Biscuits by Caroline Doucet are perfect for holiday entertaining! These biscuits are made vegan and a little heartier (but still so good) with whole wheat flour. If you’re not into whole wheat flour, don’t worry, you can easily substitute the flour for all-purpose white flour!

3. Whole Wheat Sourdough Pizza Crust

Source: Whole Wheat Sourdough Pizza Crust

This recipe will give you pizza dough the way the pizza gods intended you to have it. This simple recipe uses an elegant mixture of flour, an active starter, and lots of time – but it’s worth the wait. The longer you give the ingredients to mesh together, the better the crust on this Whole Wheat Sourdough Pizza Crust by Travis Piper will be.

4. Wholegrain Flaxseed and Sesame Crackers

Source: Wholegrain Flaxseed and Sesame Crackers

These Wholegrain Flaxseed and Sesame Crackers by Namita Tiwari are crisp and delicious. The crackers make a healthy snacking option. Enjoy plain or with spread or with your favorite dip!

5. Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas

Source: Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas

This Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas by Caroline Doucet is a comforting vegetarian pot pie that’s packed with vegetables, including celery, carrots, mushrooms, and potatoes. This pot pie also has black-eyed peas for a good dose of protein and fiber. Perfect for a cozy family dinner during colder months.

6. Whole Wheat Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread

Source: Whole Wheat Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread

If you love bread, love cinnamon rolls, and you love peanut butter and jelly, this recipe for Whole Wheat Peanut Butter and Jelly Bread by Annie Oliverio will be right up your alley!

7. Whole Wheat Vanilla Cake

Source: Whole Wheat Vanilla Cake

This is a basic recipe for a Whole Wheat Vanilla Cake by Namrata Edward Kshitij. You can add roasted nuts and soaked raisins to the batter before baking for a more festive treat. If you love coffee, feel free to add 2-3 heaped teaspoons of instant coffee powder to the batter for a delicate coffee flavor.

8. Whole Wheat Cinnamon Swirl Raisin Bread

Source: Whole Wheat Cinnamon Swirl Raisin Bread

This Whole Wheat Cinnamon Swirl Raisin Bread by Jessica Bose is healthy, soft, and delicious! It will taste heavenly and make your kitchen smell amazing.

9. One Bowl Whole Wheat Banana Bread

Source: One Bowl Whole Wheat Banana Bread

Try this recipe for a delicious, easy, and nutritious One Bowl Whole Wheat Banana Bread by Robin. Since it’s made in one bowl, clean-up will be a breeze.

10. Whole Wheat Lemon Marmalade Cake

Source: Whole Wheat Lemon Marmalade Cake

This lovely Whole Wheat Lemon Marmalade Cake by Namita Tiwari is perfect for all occasions. Made from whole wheat flour, it is heartier than a traditional cake, yet still light, thanks to the addition of lemon marmalade. It pairs perfectly with the simple icing glaze or on its own with a cup of tea.

11. Whole Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Source: Whole Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Irish soda bread is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast, using buttermilk to activate the baking soda. This Whole Wheat Irish Soda Bread by Jessica Bose is a wonderful and versatile homemade bread that you can enjoy however you like.

12. Whole Wheat Crackers

Source: Whole Wheat Crackers

These are tasty Whole Wheat Crackers by Namita Tiwari. Garlic adds great a flavor along with herbs. Enjoy these crackers with your favorite spreads and veggies!

13. Whole Wheat Pita Bread

Source: Whole Wheat Pita Bread

Pita bread – though one of the easiest breads to make can often be a mystery. It turns out the magic happens in the oven without you even asking. It’s very cool to watch the flat rounds of dough of this Whole Wheat Pita Bread by Annie Oliverio puff up.

14. Whole Wheat Cheesecake Brownies

Source: Whole Wheat Cheesecake Brownies

What do you get when you mix a rich and creamy cheesecake with a moist, chocolatey brownie? Whole Wheat Cheesecake Brownies by Casey Muir Taylor! The brownies are made with whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, and vanilla, and the cheesecake has the perfect amount of sweetness. Pair these with a glass of almond milk for a yummy anytime snack.

15. Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sandwiches

Source: Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sandwiches

These Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sandwiches by Travis Piper are delicious, flavorful, and so hearty! Just place some vegan whipped cream, ice cream, or marshmallow spread between two for a gooey treat!

