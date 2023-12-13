Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The holidays can cause plenty of things to become inflamed, and I don’t mean over-cooked Tofurky,
Pie, butter, oils, and sugars are frequent additions to the holiday table, and these kinds of foods can cause your internal vitals to become inflamed. When the body ingests decadent holiday food, it’s bombarded with too much of a good thing, and the body tricks itself into believing it’s under attack, causing inflammation. Inflammation is no joke, as it harms arthritis and can lead to some very scary health consequences. Luckily, inflammation can be remedied with diet, by both reducing your consumption of foods that cause inflammation, as well as eating foods with plenty of alkaline and antioxidants.
We’ve made a list of 15 inflammation-fighting recipes to get you through the holidays, courtesy of The FoodMonster app!
Happy eating!
1. Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup
Source: Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup
Amy Height‘s Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup is good for you and it tastes wonderful. It’s both super nourishing AND super satisfying … it hits all of those nice chill-out spots in the brain (nutrients! creaminess! flavor!) and it is so simple to make, you’ll be extra impressed with how good of a cook you are and issue some immediate high fives to your bad self.
2. Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers
Source: Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers
Sometimes it’s the simple dishes that give the most glee. Case in point, Margaux Mouton‘s Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers. Stuffed with hearty lentils and steamed pumpkin, along with green beans and rice, they’re bright, colorful, warm, and comforting. They’re easy to whip up for dinner and so filling, you won’t even need sides — but save room for dessert.
3. Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens
Source: Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens
Traditionally a southern dish, collard greens are a great way to get your daily dose of green, leafy, veggies. Courtney West‘s Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens are great as a main course or alongside an entrée. Garlic, pepper, cumin, and mustard seeds give this recipe a great spice, while coconut balances it out with a delicious creaminess. Customize this dish with your own spice combination, or serve it over quinoa!
4. Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce
Source: Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce
Need a meal that encompasses both simplicity and big flavors? Christina Bedetta‘s Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce will be your new favorite. Naturally loaded with Vitamin A, fiber, potassium, B vitamins, and powerful antioxidants, simple sweet potatoes make the perfect base for a nourishing meal. Load them up with a nice source of protein (in this case, chickpeas) and your favorite flavorings, and you are good to go!
5. Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce
Source: Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce
It’s the simple things in life. Ida Hemmingsson-Holl‘s Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce uses carrots of various colors and roasted them with some herbs, some garlic, and a little olive oil and salt. So simple, yet 100% delicious. Serve it with a creamy thyme and rosemary sauce.
6. Cream of Celery Soup
Source: Cream of Celery Soup
Creamy potatoes, celery, onion, and an array of spices come together to create Christa Clark‘s Cream of Celery Soup this interpretation of traditional cream of celery soup. Potatoes give this soup a rich and grainy texture while the celery gives the dish a sharp, fresh flavor. Keep it chunky, or blend for a puréed soup — either way, it’s delicious!
7. Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries
Source: Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries
While quinoa is a great replacement for rice in savory dishes, it’s also a wonderful grain to incorporate into sweet dishes! in this Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries, It’s especially great with antioxidant-loaded blackberries. By Taylor Kiser.
8. Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto
Source: Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto
Melissa Haithcock puts Kale and cauliflower together in this rich, delicious Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto. Beautiful to look at, even more, beautiful to eat!
9. Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls
Source: These Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls
These Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls by Sophie Yotova combined spinach and chickpeas for an excellent health boost.
10. Chia Pudding With Blueberries
Source: Chia Pudding With Blueberries
Blueberries and chia both fight inflammation in Judy Moosmueller‘s Chia Pudding With Blueberries. When left to soak, chia seeds release absorb liquid which softens them while thickening the liquid they were soaking in. This results in a pudding consistency, with all of the benefits of chia seeds! This recipe is sweet and nourishing while also being highly customizable.
11. Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans
Source: Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans
Cherries and whole-grain rice are both great for reducing inflammation. Annie Oliverio combines them in her Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans.
12. Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers
Source: Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers
Kathleen Henry‘s Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers are perfectly textured vegan burgers made from sweet potato and have a hint of maple sweetness and a smoky chipotle kick.
13. Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce
Source: Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce
Emily von Euw‘s Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce are jam-packed with raw veggies and wrapped in seaweed, they deliver one heck of a meal that is sure to impress your taste buds and perhaps dinner guests. You could eat this recipe all by yourself because it’s so low in calories (naturally). I dare you to try.
14. Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons
Source: Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons
Waking up in the morning can feel like a chore. Sophia DeSantis‘s Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons will have you jumping out of bed in the morning. The warm, caramel flavor of persimmons complements the sweet honey-like taste of figs so well in this autumn-inspired oatmeal dish!
15. Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate
Source: Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate
Lera Krasovskaya‘s Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate is a perfect meal for a cold winter evening if served warm and for a summer buffet if chilled!
