The holidays can cause plenty of things to become inflamed, and I don’t mean over-cooked Tofurky,

Pie, butter, oils, and sugars are frequent additions to the holiday table, and these kinds of foods can cause your internal vitals to become inflamed. When the body ingests decadent holiday food, it’s bombarded with too much of a good thing, and the body tricks itself into believing it’s under attack, causing inflammation. Inflammation is no joke, as it harms arthritis and can lead to some very scary health consequences. Luckily, inflammation can be remedied with diet, by both reducing your consumption of foods that cause inflammation, as well as eating foods with plenty of alkaline and antioxidants.

We’ve made a list of 15 inflammation-fighting recipes to get you through the holidays, courtesy of The FoodMonster app!

Happy eating!

1. Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup

Source: Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup

Amy Height‘s Carrot Avocado Ginger Soup is good for you and it tastes wonderful. It’s both super nourishing AND super satisfying … it hits all of those nice chill-out spots in the brain (nutrients! creaminess! flavor!) and it is so simple to make, you’ll be extra impressed with how good of a cook you are and issue some immediate high fives to your bad self.

2. Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers

Source: Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers

Sometimes it’s the simple dishes that give the most glee. Case in point, Margaux Mouton‘s Lentil and Pumpkin Tagine Stuffed Peppers. Stuffed with hearty lentils and steamed pumpkin, along with green beans and rice, they’re bright, colorful, warm, and comforting. They’re easy to whip up for dinner and so filling, you won’t even need sides — but save room for dessert.

3. Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens

Source: Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens

Traditionally a southern dish, collard greens are a great way to get your daily dose of green, leafy, veggies. Courtney West‘s Coconut Milk Braised Collard Greens are great as a main course or alongside an entrée. Garlic, pepper, cumin, and mustard seeds give this recipe a great spice, while coconut balances it out with a delicious creaminess. Customize this dish with your own spice combination, or serve it over quinoa!

4. Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce

Source: Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce

Need a meal that encompasses both simplicity and big flavors? Christina Bedetta‘s Roasted Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Tahini Sauce will be your new favorite. Naturally loaded with Vitamin A, fiber, potassium, B vitamins, and powerful antioxidants, simple sweet potatoes make the perfect base for a nourishing meal. Load them up with a nice source of protein (in this case, chickpeas) and your favorite flavorings, and you are good to go!

5. Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce

Source: Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce

It’s the simple things in life. Ida Hemmingsson-Holl‘s Rosemary Roasted Carrots With Creamy Thyme and Rosemary Sauce uses carrots of various colors and roasted them with some herbs, some garlic, and a little olive oil and salt. So simple, yet 100% delicious. Serve it with a creamy thyme and rosemary sauce.

6. Cream of Celery Soup

Source: Cream of Celery Soup

Creamy potatoes, celery, onion, and an array of spices come together to create Christa Clark‘s Cream of Celery Soup this interpretation of traditional cream of celery soup. Potatoes give this soup a rich and grainy texture while the celery gives the dish a sharp, fresh flavor. Keep it chunky, or blend for a puréed soup — either way, it’s delicious!

7. Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries

Source: Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries

While quinoa is a great replacement for rice in savory dishes, it’s also a wonderful grain to incorporate into sweet dishes! in this Cucumber Quinoa Salad With Blackberries, It’s especially great with antioxidant-loaded blackberries. By .

8. Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto

Source: Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto

puts Kale and cauliflower together in this rich, delicious Roasted Purple Cauliflower with Kale Pesto. Beautiful to look at, even more, beautiful to eat!

9. Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls

Source: These Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls

These Baked Spinach and Bulgur Veggie Balls by combined spinach and chickpeas for an excellent health boost.

10. Chia Pudding With Blueberries

Source: Chia Pudding With Blueberries

Blueberries and chia both fight inflammation in ‘s Chia Pudding With Blueberries. When left to soak, chia seeds release absorb liquid which softens them while thickening the liquid they were soaking in. This results in a pudding consistency, with all of the benefits of chia seeds! This recipe is sweet and nourishing while also being highly customizable.

11. Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans

Source: Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans

Cherries and whole-grain rice are both great for reducing inflammation. combines them in her Wild Rice Salad With Sweet Potato, Cherries, and Pecans.

12. Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers

Source: Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers

Kathleen Henry‘s Chipotle Maple Sweet Potato Burgers are perfectly textured vegan burgers made from sweet potato and have a hint of maple sweetness and a smoky chipotle kick.

13. Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce

Source: Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce

Emily von Euw‘s Raw Nori Wraps With Spicy Dipping Sauce are jam-packed with raw veggies and wrapped in seaweed, they deliver one heck of a meal that is sure to impress your taste buds and perhaps dinner guests. You could eat this recipe all by yourself because it’s so low in calories (naturally). I dare you to try.

14. Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons

Source: Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons

Waking up in the morning can feel like a chore. Sophia DeSantis‘s Autumn Oatmeal Breakfast Bake With Figs and Persimmons will have you jumping out of bed in the morning. The warm, caramel flavor of persimmons complements the sweet honey-like taste of figs so well in this autumn-inspired oatmeal dish!

15. Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate

Source: Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate

Lera Krasovskaya‘s Bulgur With Papaya and Pomegranate is a perfect meal for a cold winter evening if served warm and for a summer buffet if chilled!

If you enjoy articles like this, check out An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Check-List That Can Transform Your Life.

