Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Before you read this, think about your favorite foods to eat. What are they? What do they taste and smell like? How do you usually prepare them? These foods can be fruits, vegetables, dinners, breakfasts, lunches, or snacks. Whatever you thought of, those are the foods that you should learn how to make plant-based and start incorporating into your diet. This practice can be a bit difficult if you’re new to it, so here’s the best way to get started with forming sustainable eating habits! Remember to always listen to your body and feed it what it needs, as well!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes, it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And don’t forget to check out our Weekly Meal Plan Archives!

This week, we’re bringing delicious, fully vegan, and plant-based ways to start your plant-based journey!

1. Start with what you like to eat

When it comes to adding new foods to your diet, filling your plate with foods you’re excited to eat and try is an excellent place to start. If you’re new to cooking greens, browse our site for recipes that make you want to get into the kitchen. It can be as easy as making some crispy air-fried (or baked) kale, to trying your hand at tofu scramble.

2. Take your time

Change all at once or going vegan overnight works for some people, but it doesn’t always work for everyone. It’s okay to start with one change at a time and find out how you feel. Any step towards eating a more plant-based diet counts!

3. Learn what’s in season and eat seasonally

Eating seasonally is important because you’re not only eating the freshest foods at the peak of their season, but you’re also getting the chance to expand your options outside of the things you usually eat each week. Eating seasonally can also be beneficial because sometimes fruits and vegetables that are out of season tend to be more expensive. Eating seasonally can be a privilege because it depends on where you live and what foods you have available to you. The best way to figure out what foods are in season is to do your research, or simply visit your nearest farmer’s market. You can also pay attention to the selections in the grocery store, as well! Items in season may be on sale or highlighted in a particular section.

4. Pick up a few skills in the kitchen

This means that if you want to make more food at home, figure out what you need to learn to start. For example, if you’ve never tried pan-frying tofu, pick a recipe that includes pan-frying tofu so you can give it a try. Making new recipes can feel daunting, but there are many simple recipes to start with. Check out our Recipe Archives for even more recipes and inspiration!

5. Start with your drinks

If you have a particular drink like coffee or matcha every day, think about trying non-dairy milk in it! There are a few wonderful choices on the market, but you can also make oat milk at home. In the same vein, pay attention to what you’re consuming when you could try a plant-based alternative. For instance, if you love smoothies or granola bars, try making those at home to take for a snack.

Quick and Easy Recipes to Get You Started

Source: Mushroom Hummus Toast

These meals are perfect to get you started on your plant-based journey. This list includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert that you can make to get started. These recipes are straightforward and come together with pantry ingredients, making them perfect for getting started.

Easy Vegan Meal Plan

Source: Creamy and Crunchy Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Dessert:

Snacks:

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: