Are you looking for a plant-based version of chicken strips that’s just as satisfyingly crispy? These Crispy Tofu Strips have a good bite to them and are great dunked in your favorite dipping sauce!
Crispy Tofu Strips [Vegan]
Serves
10
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Crispy Tofu Strips [Vegan]
For the Tofu:
- 1 block firm or extra-firm sprouted tofu
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup arrowroot starch
- 6 tablespoons plant-based milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
For the Breading Mixture:
- 1 1/4 cup panko style bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
How to Prepare Crispy Tofu Strips [Vegan]
- Press your tofu for at least 30 minutes. You can even press it the night before or in the morning so that it's ready to go when it's time to bread them. Note that we have not included the pressing time in the recipe.
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
- Slice the tofu block across its width in 10 slices. Place in a single layer on a flat surface such as a cutting board and season both sides with a mixture made by combining the garlic powder, onion powder, sea salt, and pepper.
- Place the arrowroot starch in a small flat dish.
- Add the cider vinegar to the plant-based milk and stir. It will thicken to a buttermilk-like consistency. Place this in a second flat dish.
- Combine all breading ingredients and stir until oil is evenly incorporated and place this in a third flat dish.
- Using one hand, coat each tofu strip in arrowroot starch and dip in the 'buttermilk' mixture. Repeat this a second time for a thick layer of breadcrumb sticking power!
- Transfer the coated tofu strip to the breadcrumb mixture. Using a spoon with your clean hand, cover the top of the strip with more bread crumbs and press them in with the back of the spoon. Using your clean hand, turn the tofu strip over and press the crumb mixture into the strip until it is evenly coated. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake the tofu strips for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy, flipping about halfway through.
- Serve!
