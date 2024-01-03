Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Veganuary is upon us! Will you be taking on the challenge of going plant-based for a whole month? To those unfamiliar with the lifestyle, going meatless for a month might seem daunting, but there’s no need to worry. These easy recipes will make it a breeze for you to transition into eating less meat. They are all quick, simple, and 100% vegan. These dishes are so good, you won’t even realize what’s missing from your plate! We’ve got vegan pasta dishes, tacos, nachos, stew, gumbo, and more! These dishes will amaze you, we promise. Try making them this Veganuary and you will be so glad you did.

1. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Source: Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

These Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings by Gabrielle St. Claire are the beloved vegan take on classic Buffalo wings. However, getting that perfect crunchy crispy texture can be a bit of a challenge. This recipe yields the perfect texture of batter and the saucy Buffalo flavor.

2. Crispy Tofu Nuggets

Source: Crispy Tofu Nuggets

These meatless Crispy Tofu Nuggets by Attila Hildmann are a vegan twist on a traditional favorite. If you don’t want to deep fry them, you can also fry them in a skillet until golden brown. The curry ketchup is a unique dipping sauce that packs a punch and perfectly complements the dish. It also goes great with your morning tofu scrambled eggs! Try making these delicious vegan tofu nuggets this Veganuary!! They’re super crispy and can beat the fast food and non-vegan variety any day!!

3. Vegan Steak and Eggs

Source: Vegan Steak and Eggs

This Vegan Steak and Eggs by Desiree Rodriguez makes a wonderful breakfast! Try it on your first day of Veganuary!

4. Tofu Lasagna

Source: Tofu Lasagna

This Tofu Lasagna by Jessica Verma is vegan, gluten-free, low-fat, and still so delicious! It’s made with tofu-cauliflower ricotta, veggie strips, and homemade marinara. After writing that I realize that to many people those substitutions probably sound sort of awful, but you’re just going to have to make it to see that it does taste like a nice hearty lasagna despite being meatless!

5. Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream

Source: Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream

If you love meatless easy recipes and all things soup, you’re going to be head over heels for this vegan Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream by Gabrielle St. Claire!! Creating a lasagna for the holidays can take a long time and the lasagna usually loses its quality within days. Soups on the other hand are typically easy, more nutrient-dense, and taste just as good, if not better, days after you make them because the flavors marry more.

6. Pad Thai with Tofu in Peanut Sauce

Source: Pad Thai with Tofu in Peanut Sauce

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu in Peanut Sauce by Kristina Jug & Mitja Bezenšek is a plant-based and gluten-free comfort meal, creamy and delicious! Ready in just 15 minutes. If you’ve never cooked with rice noodles, peanut sauce, or tofu, there is no need to be intimidated by this dish. It’s super easy, and the whole meal comes together in just about 15 minutes. And oh, there’s almost no cooking involved! Yay! We’re all for minimum cooking and maximum taste meals!

7. Foolproof Mega Lentil Burger

Source: Foolproof Mega Lentil Burger

We can assure you that this vegan Mega Lentil Burger by Renee Press is indeed foolproof. If you’re tired of mushy veggie burgers that fall apart, dry ones that taste like cardboard, or expensive store-bought ones with too many ingredients, then give this one a shot. You do need a food processor for this, but not much else. This protein-packed vegan lentil burger is made with lentils, brown rice, sweet potato, and onion; it’s an entire meal in lentil burger form! They’re so satisfying and nutritious!

8. Lentil and Beet Meatballs With Pasta

Source: Lentil and Beet Meatballs With Pasta

Beets are truly one of the most under-appreciated vegetables. They are nutrient-rich, provide a mesmerizing color to whichever dish you add them to, and are extremely versatile. For this recipe, the crimson vegetable, along with red lentils, onions, spices, and bread crumbs, are formed into veggie meatballs. Place them atop a bed of hot spaghetti and just like that, you have a simple yet hearty dinner. Try these Lentil and Beet Meatballs With Pasta by Jyothi Rajesh for Veganuary!

9. Fettuccine Alfredo

Source: Fettuccine Alfredo

Creamy sauces in vegan cooking tend to be made with nuts, so if you have a nut allergy, you might think that means you have to miss out on your favorite meals. Cauliflower takes the place of cashews in this recipe to make a rich and creamy alfredo sauce that you can make in big batches and freeze for later use. Serve it with asparagus, peas, or whatever green vegetables you have readily available. Try this easy recipe for Fettuccine Alfredo by Maggie Jones!

10. Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese

Source: Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese

This comforting, meatless Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese by Lisa Andersson and Erik Huss is a quick, easy recipe that cooks in just 30 minutes. Mushrooms stand for the richness and are backed by the flavor of toasted walnut, which brings a familiar texture to this classic dish. Serve over a bed of your favorite spaghetti with a generous amount of vegan Parmesan.

11. Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

This recipe for meatless Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms by Gretchen Price will have even your most carnivorous friends begging you to make them again and again! You can make them giant as a single-serving appetizer or even the main course, or just grab a couple of dozen smaller ones for bite-sized finger food for your next gathering.

12. Portobello Mushroom Steaks

Source: Portobello Mushroom Steaks

This juicy, Portobello Mushroom Steak by Kathleen Henry will satisfy your cravings. It’s delicious on its own, but you can also serve it with mashed potatoes or veggies! Sautéed with onions, balsamic vinegar, mirin, and herbs it’s a compassionate alternative to eating our furry friends! Mushrooms are great for adding a meaty texture to vegan dishes, but can also be used for the bulk of the meal. Once it’s seasoned, it becomes a delicious and hearty vegan entree!

13. Three Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Source: Three Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this colorful and satisfying Three Bean and Sweet Potato Chili by Jennifer Strohmeyer. It’s perfect for Game Day or to warm you up on a cold night!

14. Spicy Gumbo

Source: Spicy Gumbo

This delicious meatless Spicy Gumbo by Steven Seighman is perfect for those cold winter nights, or when you just need some really tasty comfort food. Perfect for Veganuary!

15. One Pot Lentil Stew

Source: One Pot Lentil Stew

This One Pot Lentil Stew by Robin Runner takes one pot and is super simple to make. Plus, it is so protein-heavy and filling and so delicious! Hearty, filling, yet easy recipes are the best.

16. Mexican Bean Stew

Source: Mexican Bean Stew

A veganized version of a Mexican classic. This Mexican Bean Stew by Andri Neocleous is a perfect option for an easy mid-week meal!

17. Spicy Loaded Nachos

Source: Spicy Loaded Nachos

These Spicy Loaded Nachos by Alejandra Graf are a protein-packed and flavorful snack. In this recipe, tofu, black beans, avocado, spicy peppers, and salsa are piled high on a bed of crispy nachos. Quick and easy to make, this dish is a perfect game-day party appetizer or even a savory and fulfilling breakfast dish.

18. Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos

Source: Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos

These Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos by Shanna Laychuk are the perfect dinner choice when you’re looking for something that is going to be satiating, without leaving you feeling heavy. They are light, healthy, and delicious! Using shiitake mushrooms adds something unique to the mix.

19. Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos

Source: Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos

If you’re looking to explore the world of jackfruit, but are not ready to dive in with using the raw fruit itself or simply love effortless vegan eats that involve minimal everything, you’ve got to try these meatless Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos by Gabrielle St. Claire. Jackfruit is INCREDIBLE at mimicking the texture of meat and it takes on any flavor you give it!

20. Easy Healthy Orange Chicken

Source: Easy Healthy Orange Chicken

Have you ever had soy curls before? They are truly magical ingredients and are so much fun to cook with! If you’re new to a vegan, whole food plant-based diet, then soy curls will become your absolute favorite thing! They are a great meat replacement, while not being overly processed or having too many crazy ingredients. This Easy Healthy Orange Chicken by Marina Yanay-Triner is not only extremely delicious, but it’s also packed with nutrition, as soy is one of the most nutrient-dense foods: iron, calcium, protein, and lots of fiber.

