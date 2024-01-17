Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Nowadays, being vegan is quite simple (and SO worth it.) But add on other dietary restrictions and it may get a bit more complicated. Gluten-free nut-free vegan recipes may seem rare, but there are so many of them. You can make so many different kinds of foods from pizzas to cakes to ice cream — the options are endless. Being a gluten-free nut-free vegan doesn’t have to be boring. It’s all about creativity! Some great staples to get started are gluten-free oats, potatoes, veggies, fruits, beans, and gluten-free flours. This list just scratches the surface of gluten-free nut-free vegan recipes!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Nut-Free Archives and Gluten-Free Archives!

1. Lemon Drizzle Bundt Cake

Source: Lemon Drizzle Bundt Cake

This stunning Lemon Drizzle Bundt Cake by Kimberly Espinel is guaranteed to be the prettiest thing on whatever table you bring it to. The rich lemony bundt cake moist, thick, and goes perfectly with a spot of tea or a cup of black coffee. The zesty lemon glaze and drizzle that are lavished over the top of this confection make it a truly special dessert that is perfect for a special occasion.

2. Sesame Portobello Ramen

Source: Sesame Portobello Ramen

Nothin’ beats a big ol’ bowl of noodles — hence why ramen is beloved by so many. This easy Sesame Portobello Ramen by Melanie Sorrentino features an umami vegan chicken broth that’s infused with sesame oil and packed with gluten-free rice noodles, sweet bell peppers, carrots, and meaty Portobello mushrooms. Add a sprinkle of black sesame for a little extra flavor and to make it picture-perfect.

3. Chili Naan Bread

Source: Chili Naan Bread

Chili and garlic in bread is a match made in heaven. This Chili Naan Bread by Holly Jade is vegan, gluten-free, easy to make, and tastes divine. It absolutely tastes better than naan bread from a restaurant! It’s so fluffy and soft that you won’t be able to imagine your life without it after you try it. The perfect side to any Indian dish, or even enjoy it with some guacamole! YUM!

4. 1-Bowl Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

Source: 1-Bowl Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

Here’s a sweet and simple pancake recipe for you: 1-Bowl Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes by Hannah Sunderani. They are fluffy, tender and naturally sweetened using coconut sugar (or sub for another sugar if you’re allergic to coconut too). So you can feel good eating a pile of pancakes for breakfast.

5. Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Source: Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Nothing says love from the oven quite like pie! Pie is a go-to comfort food during the winter and these hearty little Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust by Alison Murray are as healthy as can be with fiber-rich black beans, veggies, and a spiced sweet potato crust. Honestly, this is so tasty and spicy that you won’t ever miss a pastry casing, and you’ll feel much better for it too!

6. Strawberry Chocolate Chip Buckwheat Muffins

Source: Strawberry Chocolate Chip Buckwheat Muffins

These gluten-free Strawberry Chocolate Chip Buckwheat Muffins by Christina Bedetta are so easy to make! Just mix it up, pour the batter into a muffin tin, and bake! It’s that simple! This recipe is also really healthy. It’s made with buckwheat and oat flour for a gluten-free base and flavored with strawberries and dark chocolate chips, which is always a winning combo. These gluten-free strawberry muffins are the perfect breakfast, snack, lunch, or dessert! They’re so filling and good for you! Everyone you share them with will love you for it, but it might be hard to not just keep them to yourself. Try making gluten-free strawberry muffins––you’ll be happy you did!

7. Curried Pumpkin and Chickpea Burgers

Source: Curried Pumpkin and Chickpea Burgers

When it comes to burgers, it’s all about the spice. Made from yellow pumpkin, earthy chickpeas and a mixture of warming spices, these Curried Pumpkin and Chickpea Burgers by Ella Suihko are the perfect combo for your barbecue, a game night dinner, or just for that cozy get-together with your friends. Try them with different toppings like greens, pickles, tomatoes, and your favorite sauce.

8. Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes

Source: Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes

A hearty breakfast full of flavor and vibrant colors! The southwestern flavors in this Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes by Rini Desai are the perfect way to start the day. Tofu is crumbled and cooked with black beans, corn, bell pepper, and Tex-Mex-inspired spices, then served with hearty roasted potatoes. Good morning!

9. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Source: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

These Healthy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes by Shanika Graham-White are the epitome of a delicious savory meal for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day. These vegan and gluten-free stuffed sweet potatoes are tender, perfectly filled with roasted cajun chickpeas, kale, and topped with yogurt. Best enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

10. Four-Ingredient Espresso Mousse

Source: Four-Ingredient Espresso Mousse

Fluffy, creamy, and sweet with an extra caffeine kick. The perfect dessert for when you need to be productive in the afternoon! If you’re bored of chocolate mousse and want to try a different variation, this Four-Ingredient Espresso Mousse by Lauren Glucina will hit the spot.

11. Baked Cauliflower Tandoori

Source: Baked Cauliflower Tandoori

This Baked Cauliflower Tandoori by Molly Patrick is flavorful and comes together so simply! Even if you’re not a fan of cauliflower, you have to try this cauliflower!

12. Sweet Cherry Tarts

Source: Sweet Cherry Tarts

Rich homemade cherry jam in the center of a sweet cookie tart, it’s dreamlike. These Sweet Cherry Tarts by Wendy Irene are gluten-free, and they are vegan, but you’d never know because they are sure to delight anyone.

13. Chocolate Orange Flamingo Doughnuts

Source: Chocolate Orange Flamingo Doughnuts

Lately fun, animal-inspired food creations are all the rage. Rather than go out and wait in long lines for them, impress your friends (and yourself) by whipping up some of your own! These adorable Chocolate Orange Flamingo Doughnuts by Holly Jade are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they are also delicious due to the dreamy chocolate cake and light orange-infused glaze.

14. Smoky Sweet Potato Soup

Source: Smoky Sweet Potato Soup

This soup is smoky but not overly so, a little sweet but still savory, and super-satiating. Though the toasted bread is optional, a crusty slice of gluten-free sourdough is the best choice to pair with this Smoky Sweet Potato Soup by Jackie Sobon!

15. Hearts of Baltimore Crab Cakes

Source: Hearts of Baltimore Crab Cakes

These Hearts of Baltimore Crab Cakes by Ayinde Howell are phenomenal. Crispy outside, soft inside, perfectly seasoned––what else could you want? Maryland crab cakes are traditionally oversized, thus these ones are pretty large. They’re made with hearts of palm, bell pepper, onion, celery, and traditional seasonings. They’re also gluten-free and you can use soy-free mayo to make them soy-free! Dip these heart of palm crab cakes in a delicious garlicky dill aïoli for the perfect veganized version of this classic dish. You have to try making this vegan crab cake recipe. You’ll be so happy you did.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Learn How to Cook Plant-Based Meals at Home!

Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental wellbeing, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: