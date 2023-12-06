These Healthy Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are the epitome of a delicious savory meal for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day. These vegan and gluten-free stuffed sweet potatoes are tender, perfectly filled with roasted cajun chickpeas, kale, and topped with yogurt. Best enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
50
Ingredients You Need for Stuffed Sweet Potatoes [Vegan, Gluten Free]
For the Sweet Potatoes:
- 2 Medium organic sweet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive or grapeseed oil
- sea salt + black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups organic kale, de-stemmed + rins
For the Cajun Chickpeas:
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained + rinsed
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespooons Italian seasoning
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
For the Optional Toppings:
- Hot Sauce
- Dairy-free yogurt
- parsley or cilantro
How to Prepare Stuffed Sweet Potatoes [Vegan, Gluten Free]
For the Sweet Potatoes:
- To begin, thoroughly rinse the outside of your potatoes off with warm water and then pat dry. Slice them in halves and poke each potato with a few small holes (to ensure that the inside cooks more quickly + evenly) and coat them fully with extra virgin olive oil or grapeseed oil.
- Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 35-40 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until sweet potatoes are tender once pressed down slightly.
- Meanwhile, roast the chickpea as well.
For the Cajun Chickpeas:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, add chickpea and seasonings, stirring them together until well coated.
- Add chickpeas to baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, tossing them mid-way until golden brown and crisp.
- Remove from oven and set aside.
To Assemble to Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:
- Once done, remove sweet potatoes from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes until you are able to remove 3/4 of the insides of the sweet potatoes and mash them together in a small bowl.
- Once fully mashed, season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
- Spoon the insides back into each sweet potato cavity and top with kale, then roasted chickpeas. Drizzle with a little olive oil.
- Place assembled sweet potato boats back into the oven for another 5-10 minutes on 400°F. Remove from oven again.
- Drizzle with your favorite sauce for an extra bang (optional), a scoop of dairy-free yogurt, and garnish with dried parsley or cilantro.
