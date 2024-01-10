Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It’s National Bittersweet Chocolate Day so why not celebrate with some delicious chocolate recipes with a twist? Adding interesting ingredients like nuts, seeds, and fruit puts a unique spin on your typical chocolate dessert recipes. We went through the Food Monster App and found 15 chocolatey recipes, with a bit of a twist. Have you heard of dark chocolate cherry hummus? You’re about to!

1. Flourless Black Bean Brownies With Raspberry Swirl



Who said it was impossible to get desserts without eating loads of sugars and unhealthy fats? These Flourless Black Bean Brownies With Raspberry Swirl recipe are the healthiest dessert ever and is actually almost like a healthy meal. As black beans are the main (and almost the only) ingredient in these brownies, it’s packed with good proteins, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium, B6 vitamin and loads of fiber!

2. Chocolate Cauliflower Cake



You can have your cake and eat it too with this amazing Chocolate and Cauliflower Cake. Yes, you read that right! Cauliflower makes an awesome addition to give it a cheesecake-like texture.

3. 5-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Matcha Cups



These Dark Chocolate Matcha Cups are so easy to make! You’ve seen all kinds of chocolate cups; but have you ever seen ones with a delicious, earthy matcha filling? Once made, store in the refrigerator, where you can grab them when the chocolate cravings hit.

4. Pomegranate and Pistachio Chocolate Fudge



Pomegranate arils, pistachios, chocolate, peanut butter and a hint of orange make for an unbelievable flavor combination, perfectly complementing each other. When you bite into thisPomegranate and Pistachio Chocolate Fudge, the juice from pomegranate arils burst open with their natural sweetness, enhancing the flavors of the other ingredients. Seriously, prepare to have this fudge rock your world.

5. 4-Ingredient Chocolate ‘Honeycomb’ Candy



This 4-Ingredient Chocolate ‘Honeycomb’ Candy is surprisingly quick and easy to make in addition to being the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Coating the vegan honeycomb in chocolate will make it taste so unbelievably similar to a candy bar. This sweet is also great for mixing into ice cream and sprinkling over cupcakes and cakes.

6. Dark Chocolate Almond Stuffed Dates



Did you know there’s a super easy way to make your own wholesome and delicious chocolate candy? Take an almond, put it into a pitted date, and bathe the date in melted dark chocolate. Yes– only three ingredients and three steps. These Dark Chocolate Almond Stuffed Dates are the perfect go-to snack and will satisfy your sweet tooth.

7. Fruit-Filled No Bake Chocolate Cupcakes



These Fruit-Filled No Bake Chocolate Cupcakes are made with a coconut oil, maple syrup, and cacao powder base and are filled with your favorite frozen fruits before being topped with a coconut glaze. Naturally sweetened, grain-free, easy to make, and totally delicious.

8. Banana Chocolate Lavender Bars



Craving that chocolate and floral flavor combination? Well, you are in for a treat! These Banana Chocolate Lavender Bars are made from oat flour and chickpea flour and are sprinkled with lavender buds. Bananas help give these desserts their decadent, super soft and irresistible texture.

9. Raw Dark Chocolate Coconut Chips



These Raw Dark Chocolate Coconut Chips are pretty good for you and impossible to stop eating. The desiccated coconut is soaked in a mixture of cocoa, Chaga powder, vanilla, and salt. They store well and take very little prep time so you can keep them around the house for whenever you want a snack.

10. Chocolate and Banana Mochi Rice Pudding



Chocolate and Banana Mochi Rice Pudding is healthy and delicious. Add cacao, banana, raw cacao nibs, and raspberries and you are in breakfast heaven! Mochi rice is a short grain, glutinous rice. It has a very high starch content, which makes it sticky and perfect for rice pudding. The flavor of mochi is mild and slightly sweet.

11. Dark Chocolate Cherry Hummus



We know what you are thinking. Dark Chocolate Cherry Hummus? Pass. But try this recipe and you will instantly regret you hesitated in the first place. This recipe is seamless, affordable, and you can switch up the fruit if cherries aren’t your thing! Dark chocolate and rich cherries add another dimension of flavor while the pistachios add a crunchy texture and a hint of savory.

12. Choco Nachos



Desert plus nachos; need we say more? The homemade tortilla chips in this Choco Nachos recipe are perfect for scooping up the sweet and fresh strawberry salsa that gets a kick from the finely chopped jalapeño mixed in. Drizzle on some chocolate sauce and you’re in choco nacho heaven.

13. Coconut Lime Chocolate Cups



A decadent coconut filled cup bursting with zesty lime flavor, these Coconut Lime Chocolate Cups are a delicious paleo and vegan treat. Gluten-free, dairy, free, refined sugar free but still 100% delicious, these sweet cups are sure to be your new favorite treat!

14. Raw Chocolate Zucchini Bites



Need to sneak more veggies in your diet? Try these Raw Chocolate Zucchini Bites out for size!

15. Avocado Brownies



You have to try these decadent and rich Avocado Brownies, made with healthy fats from avocado. Everyone will love them!

