The tart and tangy flavors of oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit work well in both savory and sweet dishes. Not only do they give a refreshing and zingy edge to your meal, but they offer a pretty good nutritional profile, too.

They are commonly known to be rich in vitamin C, but they are also a great source of fiber, B vitamins, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and copper, too.

Here is a list of OGP recipes that take the tang of delicious citrus fruits and infuse them into delectable desserts.

1. Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies

Source: Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies

Citrus foods are great in the wintertime, and perfect for these Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies by Helyn Dunn. These cookies are not only delicious, but they are gluten-free and oil-free as well!

2. Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars

Source: Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars

This vegan Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars recipe by Andri Neocleous is tasty yet not overloaded with sugar and fat. These make a perfect afternoon snack when the 4 p.m. slump hits!

3. Orange Almond Cake

Source: Orange Almond Cake

Sweetened with dates, this Orange Almond Cake by Judy Moosmueller is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this cake on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.

4. Cranberry Lemon Poundcake

Source: Cranberry Lemon Poundcake

If you’re looking for that effortless holiday vegan dessert that just screams Christmas, this Cranberry Lemon Poundcake by Gabrielle St. Claire is the perfect festive treat. The cake has all of the decadence of a normal pound cake with none of the guilt. Plus, the tart lemons and the sweet cranberries make the perfect flavor and color combination.

5. Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake

Source: Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake

The sweet, fruity flavor of the figs pairs delicately with the lemon, and as usual, the creaminess from the cashews creates one unbelievably smooth result that everyone will be impressed by. You can’t go wrong with raw vegan cheesecake. If you’re allergic to nuts you can use young coconut meat instead of cashews, and oats or buckwheat groats instead of pecans. Try this Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake by Emily von Euw.

6. Grapefruit Creme Brûlée

Source: Grapefruit Creme Brûlée

It is surprising just how easy it was, without the traditional egg and cream base. There is something about the warm, crunchy sugary top and the cold, vanilla filling of a creme brûlée just speaks volumes. Have a go at making this amazing vegan Grapefruit Creme Brûlée by Abby Thompson.

7. Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts

Source: Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts

These Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts by Krisztina Berta are the perfect morning treat! Healthy, sweet, and tangy, bursting with bright grapefruit and orange flavor, inside and out — they’re oh-so-decadent! They’re made with gluten-free oats, shredded coconut, buckwheat, and a decadent orange coconut butter frosting, but a chocolate frosting would be just as good.

8. Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn)

Source: Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn)

No churn or machine is required for this Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn) by Alison Marras, just a freezer, a baking dish, and a blender/processor after you bring the mixture to a boil. For the flavors, go with grapefruit and some mint, both dried and fresh; the combo is so fresh!!

9. Avocado Key Lime Pie

Source: Avocado Key Lime Pie

This Avocado Key Lime Pie by Maggie Wescott is rich, creamy, and delicious. This no-bake dessert is vegan, gluten-free, and easy to make. This healthy dessert is made of whole food plant-based ingredients for a dessert that leaves you satisfied.

10. Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint

Source: Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint

What’s fab about this Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint by Gabrielle St. Claire, is everything! Like most sorbets, it packs minimal ingredients, is quick, easy, affordable, perfect for summer, and great for entertaining, you can skip the agave if you like, and you can add in coconut cream to make ice cream, but no matter what you do with this combo, you’re going to love this flavor combo!!

11. Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake

Source: Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake

This has to be one of the fudgiest chocolate cakes, ever. The secret ingredient? Sweet potatoes! This Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake by Caroline Doucet is also made with dates, olive oil, coconut and almond milk, cocoa powder, cashews, spelt flour, and orange juice. Not only is it healthy, but it’s not too complicated either! All you need is a food processor, a large mixing bowl, and one or two round cake pans.

12. Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies

Source: Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies

These Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies by Wendy Irene come together with little effort and use easy ingredients! If you’re craving a different sort of cookie, give these a try!

13. Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes

Source: Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes

Tray these Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes by OGP Admin. The result of this recipe is delicious chocolate cupcakes with a deep orange flavor. The orange shines and is the star of this cupcake! In the frosting, you’ll taste the amazing Grand Marnier flavor!

14. Lemon Custard

Source: Lemon Custard

This vegan Lemon Custard by Louise and Nico has nothing to envy its non-vegan counterpart. It’s an easy recipe you can whip it up in 5 minutes, it’s sweet, light, and doesn’t contain any eggs or dairy. It can be eaten as a custard dessert on its own, poured on some fresh fruit, or used for cakes, pastries, pies, and fruit tarts.

15. Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel

Source: Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel

Is anyone a fan of Orange-Mango Smoothies or Orange Mango Lemonades? If you are, you’d be a fan of this Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel by Jessica Bose.

