Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The tart and tangy flavors of oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit work well in both savory and sweet dishes. Not only do they give a refreshing and zingy edge to your meal, but they offer a pretty good nutritional profile, too.
They are commonly known to be rich in vitamin C, but they are also a great source of fiber, B vitamins, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and copper, too.
Here is a list of OGP recipes that take the tang of delicious citrus fruits and infuse them into delectable desserts.
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!
1. Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies
Source: Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies
Citrus foods are great in the wintertime, and perfect for these Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies by Helyn Dunn. These cookies are not only delicious, but they are gluten-free and oil-free as well!
2. Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars
Source: Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars
This vegan Cocoa and Citrus Oat Bars recipe by Andri Neocleous is tasty yet not overloaded with sugar and fat. These make a perfect afternoon snack when the 4 p.m. slump hits!
Get the Blissful Cookbook!
3. Orange Almond Cake
Source: Orange Almond Cake
Sweetened with dates, this Orange Almond Cake by Judy Moosmueller is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this cake on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.
4. Cranberry Lemon Poundcake
Source: Cranberry Lemon Poundcake
If you’re looking for that effortless holiday vegan dessert that just screams Christmas, this Cranberry Lemon Poundcake by Gabrielle St. Claire is the perfect festive treat. The cake has all of the decadence of a normal pound cake with none of the guilt. Plus, the tart lemons and the sweet cranberries make the perfect flavor and color combination.
5. Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake
Source: Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake
The sweet, fruity flavor of the figs pairs delicately with the lemon, and as usual, the creaminess from the cashews creates one unbelievably smooth result that everyone will be impressed by. You can’t go wrong with raw vegan cheesecake. If you’re allergic to nuts you can use young coconut meat instead of cashews, and oats or buckwheat groats instead of pecans. Try this Raw Lemon and Fig Cheesecake by Emily von Euw.
6. Grapefruit Creme Brûlée
Source: Grapefruit Creme Brûlée
It is surprising just how easy it was, without the traditional egg and cream base. There is something about the warm, crunchy sugary top and the cold, vanilla filling of a creme brûlée just speaks volumes. Have a go at making this amazing vegan Grapefruit Creme Brûlée by Abby Thompson.
7. Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts
Source: Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts
These Raw Grapefruit Doughnuts by Krisztina Berta are the perfect morning treat! Healthy, sweet, and tangy, bursting with bright grapefruit and orange flavor, inside and out — they’re oh-so-decadent! They’re made with gluten-free oats, shredded coconut, buckwheat, and a decadent orange coconut butter frosting, but a chocolate frosting would be just as good.
8. Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn)
Source: Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn)
No churn or machine is required for this Grapefruit Sorbet With Mint (No Churn) by Alison Marras, just a freezer, a baking dish, and a blender/processor after you bring the mixture to a boil. For the flavors, go with grapefruit and some mint, both dried and fresh; the combo is so fresh!!
9. Avocado Key Lime Pie
Source: Avocado Key Lime Pie
This Avocado Key Lime Pie by Maggie Wescott is rich, creamy, and delicious. This no-bake dessert is vegan, gluten-free, and easy to make. This healthy dessert is made of whole food plant-based ingredients for a dessert that leaves you satisfied.
10. Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint
Source: Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint
What’s fab about this Honeydew Sorbet With Lime and Mint by Gabrielle St. Claire, is everything! Like most sorbets, it packs minimal ingredients, is quick, easy, affordable, perfect for summer, and great for entertaining, you can skip the agave if you like, and you can add in coconut cream to make ice cream, but no matter what you do with this combo, you’re going to love this flavor combo!!
11. Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake
Source: Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake
This has to be one of the fudgiest chocolate cakes, ever. The secret ingredient? Sweet potatoes! This Healthy Chocolate Orange Sweet Potato Fudge Cake by Caroline Doucet is also made with dates, olive oil, coconut and almond milk, cocoa powder, cashews, spelt flour, and orange juice. Not only is it healthy, but it’s not too complicated either! All you need is a food processor, a large mixing bowl, and one or two round cake pans.
12. Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies
Source: Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies
These Coconut Lemon-Drop Cookies by Wendy Irene come together with little effort and use easy ingredients! If you’re craving a different sort of cookie, give these a try!
13. Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes
Source: Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes
Tray these Grand Marnier Orange Chocolate Cupcakes by OGP Admin. The result of this recipe is delicious chocolate cupcakes with a deep orange flavor. The orange shines and is the star of this cupcake! In the frosting, you’ll taste the amazing Grand Marnier flavor!
14. Lemon Custard
Source: Lemon Custard
This vegan Lemon Custard by Louise and Nico has nothing to envy its non-vegan counterpart. It’s an easy recipe you can whip it up in 5 minutes, it’s sweet, light, and doesn’t contain any eggs or dairy. It can be eaten as a custard dessert on its own, poured on some fresh fruit, or used for cakes, pastries, pies, and fruit tarts.
15. Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel
Source: Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel
Is anyone a fan of Orange-Mango Smoothies or Orange Mango Lemonades? If you are, you’d be a fan of this Orange Creamsicle Cake With Candied Orange Peel by Jessica Bose.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments