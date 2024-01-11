Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Sweetened with dates, this orange almond cake is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this cake on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.

Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Ingredients You Need for Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 2 organic oranges, washed
  • 1 cup dates, pitted
  • 6 chia eggs (1 teaspoon ground chia seeds, plus 3 teaspoons water per "egg")
  • 1 1/2 cups almond meal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

How to Prepare Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Wash the oranges and cook in boiling water for 2 hours. Drain, allow to cool to room temperature, then purée.
  2. In a food processor, mix the almond meal, dates, oranges, chia eggs, and baking powder, and mix until you have a smooth dough.
  3. Preheat the oven to 320°F. Grease and line a spring-form cake tin with baking paper.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.
Nutritional Information

Total Calories: 2029| Total Carbs: 228g | Total Fat: 105g | Total Protein: 51g | Total Sodium: 17mg | Total Sugar: 168g

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


About The Author

Judy Moosmueller

Hi, I am Judy. Food is one of my greatest passions, and I love how it magically connects people. With my blog, Beetroot In My Cake, I want to give inspiration and awareness for simple but healthy whole foods and a holistic lifestyle that nourishes body and spirit. It’s important to me to have fun in the kitchen, experiment, and always eat with joy and gratitude.

