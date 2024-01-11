Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Sweetened with dates, this orange almond cake is moist, flavorful, and light. Chia eggs are used instead of regular ones, to hold the cake together and keep the texture rich. Enjoy this cake on its own or with a dollop of your favorite dairy-free whipped cream.
Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Calories
2029
Serves
2-3
Ingredients You Need for Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 2 organic oranges, washed
- 1 cup dates, pitted
- 6 chia eggs (1 teaspoon ground chia seeds, plus 3 teaspoons water per "egg")
- 1 1/2 cups almond meal
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
How to Prepare Orange Almond Cake [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Wash the oranges and cook in boiling water for 2 hours. Drain, allow to cool to room temperature, then purée.
- In a food processor, mix the almond meal, dates, oranges, chia eggs, and baking powder, and mix until you have a smooth dough.
- Preheat the oven to 320°F. Grease and line a spring-form cake tin with baking paper.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 2029| Total Carbs: 228g | Total Fat: 105g | Total Protein: 51g | Total Sodium: 17mg | Total Sugar: 168gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
