If you’re looking for that effortless holiday vegan dessert that just screams Christmas – this cranberry lemon pound cake is the perfect festive treat. The cake has all of the decadence of a normal pound cake with none of the guilt. Plus, the tart lemons and the sweet cranberries make the perfect flavor and color combination.

Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Ingredients You Need for Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]

For the Pound Cake:
  • 1 cup vegan butter
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons vegan egg replacer
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3/4 cup almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

For the Frosting:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

How to Prepare Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl, cream vegan butter, sugar, and lemon zest together for three minutes.
  3. Add the vegan eggs slowly allowing them to combine.
  4. Add the vanilla and mix it in.
  5. Add the lemon juice and mix it in.
  6. In a separate bowl, mix and combine the dry ingredients together.
  7. Add the almond milk, the lemon, and the egg to the dry ingredients and mix well.
  8. Fold in the cranberries. Make sure not to over mix your dough because it will lose height.
  9. Grease a bread pan and pour the batter in the pan
  10. Bake it at 350°F for 50-60 minutes.
  11. While the loaf cools make the icing. Combine the sugar and the lemon juice to achieve the desired consistency.
  12. Top the bread with it once loaf is room temperature.
  13. Add some additional lemon zest.
  14. Let the dish set before serving.
Nutritional Information

Total Calories: 4458 | Total Carbs: 664 g | Total Fat: 180 g | Total Protein: 33 g | Total Sodium: 5220 g | Total Sugar: 41 g

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


About The Author

Gabrielle St. Claire

Gabrielle is the founder and creator of Labeless Nutrition, where she shares cutting-edge plant-based recipes, product reviews, current nutrition information, and wellness. She is a Clinical Nutritionist in New York City and has completed countless culinary courses and workshops, and has a 200-hour yoga certification from YogaWorks.

