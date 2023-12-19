Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you’re looking for that effortless holiday vegan dessert that just screams Christmas – this cranberry lemon pound cake is the perfect festive treat. The cake has all of the decadence of a normal pound cake with none of the guilt. Plus, the tart lemons and the sweet cranberries make the perfect flavor and color combination.
Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]
For the Pound Cake:
- 1 cup vegan butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons vegan egg replacer
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup almond milk
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
For the Frosting:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
How to Prepare Cranberry Lemon Poundcake [Vegan]
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, cream vegan butter, sugar, and lemon zest together for three minutes.
- Add the vegan eggs slowly allowing them to combine.
- Add the vanilla and mix it in.
- Add the lemon juice and mix it in.
- In a separate bowl, mix and combine the dry ingredients together.
- Add the almond milk, the lemon, and the egg to the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Fold in the cranberries. Make sure not to over mix your dough because it will lose height.
- Grease a bread pan and pour the batter in the pan
- Bake it at 350°F for 50-60 minutes.
- While the loaf cools make the icing. Combine the sugar and the lemon juice to achieve the desired consistency.
- Top the bread with it once loaf is room temperature.
- Add some additional lemon zest.
- Let the dish set before serving.
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 4458 | Total Carbs: 664 g | Total Fat: 180 g | Total Protein: 33 g | Total Sodium: 5220 g | Total Sugar: 41 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Comments