Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It’s the season for baking cookies, and to help you out with your holiday baking, we’ve compiled list of 15 cookie recipes that taste like Christmas! With flavors like gingerbread, peppermint, and hazelnut, you’ll be in cookie heaven!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Sweet Potato Christmas Cookies

Source: Sweet Potato Christmas Cookies

When you change a recipe to make it healthier, there are little tricks we can do. In this case, instead of using baked potatoes, these sweet potatoes are roasted in the oven. In this way your natural sweet is more concentrated, not needing to add as many sweeteners. The almond flour leaves them with an even richer flavor and the rice flour helps activate the flavors. These Sweet Potato Christmas Cookies by Sara Oliveira will be your new favorite!

2. Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona)

Source: Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona)

These Greek Christmas Cookies (Melomakarona) by Lenia & Dimitra aren’t like any cookies. They are dipped in syrup and sprinkled with walnuts before enjoying them!

Get the Blessed Cookbook!

The ultimate Christmas cookbook is here! Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas Ever contains the perfect recipes for holiday gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas morning, and scrumptious leftovers. From holiday classics like pineapple-baked ‘ham’, holiday loaves, and chocolate yule logs, to new flavors like saffron risotto, tropical Christmas fruit cake, and Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil. This magical cookbook offers everything you need to create a stunning holiday spread!

3. Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

These Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies taste what Christmas should taste like, and Wendy Irene is certain you’ll enjoy these with your loved ones.

4. The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Source: The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies

These The Best Soft Gingerbread Cookies by Nele Liivlaid make your house smell like the holiday. It’s a quick and easy recipe requiring 8 ingredients and 45 minutes to make. The batter stays soft after baking because it has very little grain-based flour in it – most of the mass is chickpeas, tahini and nut flour that do not absorb much liquid. These soft gingerbread cookies are so chewy and festive––perfect for any holiday party.

5. Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

These Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies by Danielle Dewar are the holiday cookies you’ve been looking for. They’re allergy-friendly and super flavorful! Chocolate and ginger are a match made in heaven. This cookie is proof. Make them for your holiday party to impress all of your guests. Make sure to make an extra batch to store just for yourself (you won’t want to share!) These chocolate gingerbread cookies are fantastic!

6. Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing

Source: Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing

Sugar cookies are a classic dessert, but here, these Spiced Sugar Cookies With Maple Icing by Casey Muir Taylor get a seasonal twist with warm autumn spices and a decadent maple icing.

7. Gingerbread Christmas Cookies

Source: Gingerbread Christmas Cookies

These traditional Gingerbread Christmas Cookies by Gemma Gonzalez are thin, crispy, and spicy! Have fun and get creative with cutting them into whatever shape is your heart’s desire and decorating them with icing!

8. Easy Melted Snowman Cookies

Source: Easy Melted Snowman Cookies

These Vegan Easy Melted Snowman Cookies by Loubna, are adorable, delicious, and easy to make. You can impress your friends and family this holiday season with these cute AND delicious cookies!

9. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps

Source: Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps

Is the prevalence of pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes getting you down? Try these dark chocolate pumpkin gingersnaps by Abby Thompson instead! They’re studded with dark chocolate chunks and bold, warm autumn spices. This is one heck of a cookie!

10. Chocolate Cookies with Oats and Hazelnut

Source: Chocolate Cookies with Oats and Hazelnut

These vegan Chocolate Cookies with Oats and Hazelnut by Lenia & Dimitra are simply delicious!

11. Peppermint Mocha Cookies

Source: Peppermint Mocha Cookies

Love peppermint? Love mocha? Try these Peppermint Mocha Cookies by Ashley Flitter that blends these two flavors into one delicious, irresistible bite-size snack and dessert.

12. Cinnamon Stars

Source: Cinnamon Stars

These festive and aromatic Cinnamon Stars by Melanie Kröpfl are the perfect thing to make when the weather gets chilly. Comforting and delicious – what could be better?

13. Apple Cider Cookies

Source: Apple Cider Cookies

These Chewy Apple Cider Cookies by Michele Elizabeth are the best fall cookies ever! They are chewy in the middle and have crisp edges, they are vegan and absolutely delicious!

14. Cocoa Cookies

Source: Cocoa Cookies

Have you ever thought of using chickpea flour in cookies? This Cocoa Cookies by Sara Oliveira recipe uses just that!

15. Ginger Cookies

Source: Ginger Cookies

These Ginger Cookies by Clara MacLeod are chewy and spicy and go along perfectly with your favorite hot drink!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: