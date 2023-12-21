Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Desserts are desserts because they are sweet, so what is it about salted desserts that taste so delicious? Well, most desserts that are not overtly “salted” still have salt in them anyway. If you’ve ever baked at home, the recipe more than likely called for salt. This is simply because salt is a flavor enhancer, so with the right amount it complements the sweet and sugary taste in desserts. It also just balances out the flavor of desserts so they are not overpowered by sweetness, creating more layered and complex flavors. Salted desserts place a little more focus on that salty taste and often use sea salt as a garnish for more intense saltiness. There’s a reason we all love things like chocolate-covered pretzels and salted caramel! These recipes are fantastic salted desserts that are great for the holidays. Try one this Christmas! Find more holiday dessert recipes on the Food Monster App!

1. Salted Caramel Doughnuts

Source: Salted Caramel Doughnuts

These incredible Salted Caramel Doughnuts by Stephanie Davies are an amazing treat! You won’t believe how easy they are to make, or how delicious!

2. Salted Coconut Chocolate Muffins

Source: Salted Coconut Chocolate Muffins

These aren’t your usual muffins. These Salted Coconut Chocolate Muffins by Jessica Bose are fluffy, moist, and topped with a rich chocolate ganache. Sprinkle salt on top for the perfect balance of flavors. These will impress everyone at the office…Though they might be one of those treats you want to keep for yourself. Making these coconut chocolate muffins is so fun and not as difficult as it might seem. The best part is taking that first bite of warm, cakey chocolate goodness as ganache melts down the side of the muffin and onto your hand. You will fall in love with these.

3. Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars

Source: Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars

These Salted Caramel, Pretzel, and Macadamia-Almond Bars by True Foods Blog are 100% raw and vegan, they only contain natural sugars and without the pretzels, on top, the recipe is also gluten-free. The bars will give you lots of power and strength for your day with enough fiber, calcium, and iron in it.

4. Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Amazing Vegan Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies by Fabio Gallo, crisp at the edges, soft in the middle. You won’t believe they are vegan.

5. Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Source: Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Sweet plus salty – this flavor combination never gets old. Today’s recipe of salted chocolate cashew butter cups is all about the sweet and salty combo. These Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups by Laine Rudolfa are vegan, healthy, and require only three ingredients.

6. Salted Caramel Tarts

Source: Salted Caramel Tarts

Are you a fan of salted caramel? If so, these Salted Caramel Tarts by Harriet Porterfield are gonna be right up your street! Light, creamy, and surprisingly healthy, these little salted caramel tarts are just what you need to celebrate the start of spring. No bake, dairy, gluten, and refined sugar-free, they’re the perfect dessert for when you want something sweet yet light.

7. Salted Caramel Brownies

Source: Salted Caramel Brownies

The combination of the sweet chocolate brownie and salted caramel sauce creates a perfect balance between salty and sweet. The sauce itself is still sweet, but salty enough to somehow satisfy my savory needs. These Salted Caramel Brownies by Anarki “AJ” Tjon Affo are a magical combination!

8. Salted Caramel Almond Blondies

Source: Salted Caramel Almond Blondies

These Salted Caramel Almond Blondies by Kirsten Kaminski are incredibly easy to throw together, all you need is a high-speed blender and a brownie tin and you’re set. They’re best when they come fresh out of the oven and are still warm but also keep perfectly at room temperature. It’s not only extremely tasty but also super gooey, nutty, and sweet, combined with a touch of saltiness. So if you’re a big fan of chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel sauce, and sweet and salty combinations, this is for you!

9. Salted Lavender Fudge Oatmeal

Source: Salted Lavender Fudge Oatmeal

This oatmeal recipe is very creative and still so simple to make. The blend of flavors to create this delicious Salted Lavender Fudge Oatmeal by Lauren Smith will make you happy you started your day with it, or you can even have it for dessert!

10. Apple Pie with Salted Caramel

Source: Apple Pie with Salted Caramel

It is never too late for this Apple Pie with Salted Caramel by Taavi Moore. Trust me on this one this pie will blow your mind and it was even approved by two people who have never liked pie. A crispy and buttery crust paired with sweet, slightly tart, and soft apples. Topped with a creamy salted caramel sauce. Are you drooling yet?

