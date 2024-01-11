Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Winter is coming. It’s a wonderful, festive time of year and no one wants to catch the flu. There are many basic ways to prevent the winter flu, such as washing your hands regularly, staying hydrated, and handling your food with care. There are certain vitamins and minerals that strengthen our immunity to keep us flu-free, like vitamin C, zinc, potassium, and other anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties that can be found in plant-based foods. You can consume foods that include ginger, turmeric, lemon, garlic, miso, mushrooms, and more to prevent getting sick this winter.

That’s why we searched our Food Monster App to put together a list of 15 recipes that include these ingredients and other powerful, nutritional ingredients to help you prevent the winter flu!

1. Turmeric Coconut Bites

Source: Turmeric Coconut Bites

Kat Condon‘s anti-inflammatory Turmeric Coconut Bites are packed with superfood power. Simple, wholesome ingredients that offer a whole lot of nutrition as well as yum. The bites themselves take on an almost fudge-like consistency. They are especially delicious frozen.

2. Energizing Turmeric Tea

Source: Energizing Turmeric Tea

With this Energizing Turmeric Tea by Laura Peill, you can not only prevent the flu, but you can also defeat the mid-day slump! It’ll provide you with an energy boost, with warm spices and creamy coconut milk!

3. Anti-Inflammatory Cold Remedy Shot With Turmeric

Source: Anti-Inflammatory Cold Remedy Shot With Turmeric

Skip the expensive store bought shots and give yourself a quick pick-me-up with this easy Anti-Inflammatory Cold Remedy Shot With Turmeric by Nele Liivlaid! It’s packed with anti-inflammatory turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger, plus cloves, garlic, and other good-for-you ingredients. Blended together, these ingredients create a shot that’s spicy and warming, but sweet. This is great at any time of day, whether you have it in the morning, afternoon, or evening.

4. Winter Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup

Source: Winter Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup

This Winter Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup by Julie West is perfect for cold and rainy weather. All the vegetables and spices came together so well. The sweet potato adds a nice sweetness along with sun-dried tomatoes. If you can’t find blue or purple potatoes, you can sub with any potato you like…or better yet add an extra sweet potato instead.

5. Goji Berry Golden Milk

Source: Goji Berry Golden Milk

What’s better than golden milk? Goji Berry Golden Milk! This recipe by Helyn Dunn is pretty magical thanks to fresh turmeric. It’s got such a bounty of health benefits, not the least of which is its amazing anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric also helps with sleep, and guess what? So do goji berries, so this is really a kicked up golden milk!

6. Miso Green Tea and Ginger Zoodle Soup With Tofu

Source: Miso Green Tea and Ginger Zoodle Soup With Tofu

Alissandra Mafucci‘s Miso Green Tea and Ginger Zoodle Soup With Tofu is a noodle soup with a green tea broth… genius! By steeping the green tea bags and using the hot tea water as part of the soup’s base, the broth becomes infused with metabolism-boosting goodness. If you don’t like tofu, try cannellini beans here. If you don’t eat beans, try snap peas instead. If you don’t like snap peas, try bok choy. Don’t like bok choy? Try mushrooms. We could do this all day. The combination of miso, ginger, and green tea works like peanut butter and jelly – it was meant to be!

7. 3-Ingredient Himalayan Lemon Marmalade

Source: 3-Ingredient Himalayan Lemon Marmalade

Brighten up your breakfast with Namita Tiwari‘s tangy and chunky Himalayan Lemon Marmalade. Keep it simple and spread it on your favourite toasted bread or bake it into your cakes and pastries for a burst of citrusy flavour! The marmalade only requires three ingredients and minimal cooking.

8. Miso Vegetable Pad Thai

Source: Miso Vegetable Pad Thai

Liz Martone‘s delightfully simple recipe for Miso Vegetable Pad Thai will give you your favorite dish without the hassle of having to leave the house or wait for delivery. This dish combines tender bell peppers and carrots with brown rice noodles and tosses them all in a creamy, homemade pad Thai sauce that replaces fish sauce with a bit of miso to give the dish a bold, authentic flavor.

9. Spicy Cucumber Avocado Onion Salad

Source: Spicy Cucumber Avocado Onion Salad

You can eat this Spicy Cucumber Avocado Onion Salad by Kibby Miller on its own or serve it over some fresh, baby greens. It’s very hydrating, cooling, and filling. I could eat this salad every day and not tire of it.

10. Raw Instant Miso Bombs

Source: Raw Instant Miso Bombs

Mariko Sakata‘s Raw Instant Miso Bombs are a game changer for all the miso soup lovers in the world. These flavorful balls are packed with all your favorite miso soup flavors. All you’ll have to do is add some boiling water and you’ve got a steaming hot bowl of miso soup! Plus, they store well in the freezer, you can bring them with you anywhere, and they are incredibly easy to make.

11. Garlic and Thyme Pan Seared Mushrooms

Source: Garlic and Thyme Pan Seared Mushrooms

If you like mushrooms, you’ll love these Garlic and Thyme Pan Seared Mushrooms by Renee Press. Regular white button mushrooms would work great as well. The key to delicious mushrooms is to cook them over medium heat until they release their water and start to crisp up a bit. At that point you can add lots of chopped garlic, a splash of white wine if you like, and a generous pinch of thyme. Salt and pepper to taste and they’re ready to devour!

12. Spicy Cabbage Turmeric Stew

Source: Spicy Cabbage Turmeric Stew

Adina Beck‘s Spicy Cabbage Turmeric Stew is a delicious, quick and easy to make cabbage stew with turmeric and lots of other spices. This makes for a perfect plant-based meal when paired with grains or a wonderful side dish for many other dishes.

13. Chamomile Ginger Lemon Raw Energy Bars

Source: Chamomile Ginger Lemon Raw Energy Bars

Sometimes nut and dried fruit bars can be a bit heavy tasting and feeling with the decadent ingredients but the ginger, lemon, and chamomile in these Raw Energy Bars definitely add a nice touch of refreshment. Although it tastes amazing in bars, cookies, cakes and breads, ginger also makes an excellent addition to juices, smoothies, stir fries, dressings, salads and marinades. Bridget Besoner‘s recipe is a swell alternative to purchasing energy bars as well as is a cost efficient way to make your own energy bites.

14. Miso Kimchi Nachos With Cashew Cheese

Source: Miso Kimchi Nachos With Cashew Cheese

These Miso Kimchi Nachos With Cashew Cheese by Maya Popovich are a great combination of that classic cheesy taste spiced up with some favorite fermented foods. The miso paste in the cheese sauce adds the perfect deep, salty undertone. The sour crunch of the kimchi alongside the freshness of the kale and yellow pepper is just totally awesome. You definitely want these nachos in your belly right now!

15. Fizzy Coconut, Lime, and Mint Kombucha Elixir

Source: Fizzy Coconut, Lime, and Mint Kombucha Elixir

Kelly Fielding‘s fizzy, refreshing Fizzy Coconut, Lime, and Mint Kombucha Elixir tastes amazing, looks beautiful, is hydrating, nourishing and full of healthy probiotics! Give it a try at home and impress friends with this pretty Mocktail.

We hope you make these amazing recipes and stay flu-free all winter long!

