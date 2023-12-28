Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Tacos are the perfect food to ring in the New Year! They are easy to make and versatile, and you can have your family or your guests fill each with whatever toppings they like! Tacos are also great for serving larger groups and are mainly budget-friendly. There are so many ways to enjoy tacos, but we’ve given you our 15 best recipes!

1. Cauliflower Shawarma Tacos

Source: Cauliflower Shawarma Tacos

These super tasty Cauliflower Shawarma Tacos by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez will move you to your core and will transform every day into taco Tuesday. These vegan tacos are the perfect treat for every meal and every season. Almost everything can be made ahead of time, so when you’re ready to eat, all you have to do is roast the cauliflower! Plus, they would be great for parties too, since you can make the components separately, and let everyone build their custom tacos just the way they like! Make sure to give them a try!

2. Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos

Source: Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos

These Shiitake Mushroom Soft Tacos by Shanna Laychuk are beautiful and will be a guaranteed hit at the dinner table. These vegan tacos also have seitan, which gives the taco a realistic “meaty” texture and adds filling protein to the dish. Add on some fresh mildly spicy jalapeños and a little salsa, and we were done.

3. Crockpot Quinoa Lentil Tacos

Source: Crockpot Quinoa Lentil Tacos

Tis the season to break out the crock pot, especially for these Crockpot Quinoa Lentil Tacos by Crissy Cavanaugh!

4. Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

Source: Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

These Black Bean and Tofu Tacos by Vicky Coates are perfect for your next Taco Tuesday. Crispy Taco Shells filled with a tasty tofu and black bean mixture is a combination you just can’t beat. This recipe is super quick and easy––you’ll be able to whip it up in less than 30 minutes! Plus, black beans are just such a great vegan staple. They are so versatile, not to mention packed with protein and fiber! When you combine the black beans with the tofu it makes for a great complete protein source that is as tasty and as filling as any meat dish!

5. Taco Trifecta

Source: Taco Trifecta

These are the best burrito bowl and vegan taco toppings: guac, salsa, and cashew nacho cheese! What else could you need? This Taco Trifecta by Heather Larson is coming just in time for your next Taco Tuesday! The beauty of the guac and salsa, in particular, is that they require basically the same ingredients, so they’re quick and easy once you have all of your chopping done. The cashew nacho cheese can also easily be made in a blender. These vegan taco toppings are so fresh and delicious, you can’t go wrong.

6. Sweet Potato, Poblano, and Black Bean Tacos

Source: Sweet Potato, Poblano, and Black Bean Tacos

Sweet Potato, Poblano, and Black Bean Tacos by Nutritious Delicious: Turbocharge Your Favorite Recipes With 50 Everyday Superfoods are a super delicious plant-based taco choice! These vegan tacos are easy to make and full of protein. What’s not to love? Tacos are often focused on rich meats, but we wanted a delicious version that was all about vegetables. Our favorite combination turned out to be sweet potatoes and poblano chiles, which we seasoned with fragrant garlic, cumin, coriander, and oregano. Roasting produced caramelized exteriors and tender interiors. Try these sweet potato black bean tacos for your next lunch or dinner!

7. Pineapple Pizza Tacos

Source: Pineapple Pizza Tacos

In need of a shortcut to a perfectly crispy and thin pizza crust? Try tortillas! These Pineapple Pizza Tacos by Ella Suihko are topped with roasted chickpeas, corn, juicy pineapple, creamy avocado, and a drizzle of Sriracha.

8. Chilli Chocolate Tacos

Source: Chilli Chocolate Tacos

These Chilli Chocolate Tacos by Phoebe Douglas are incredible, cheaper than traditional vegan tacos, and almost certainly more nutritious too. It also adds a great crunch. Dark chocolate consumed in moderation is healthy for you. It is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids. So sticking it in your taco may seem like an odd move but it’s all-around winning.

9. Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos

Source: Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos

If you’re looking to explore the world of jackfruit, but are not ready to dive in with using the raw fruit itself or simply love effortless vegan eats that involve minimal everything, you’ve got to try these Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos by Gabrielle St. Claire. Jackfruit is INCREDIBLE at mimicking the texture of meat and it takes on any flavor you give it!

10. Black Bean Tacos With Persimmon Salsa and Lime Crema

Source: Black Bean Tacos With Persimmon Salsa and Lime Crema

The beans in this recipe are spiced with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, black pepper, and cayenne and get an extra hit of flavor from a trickle of maple syrup and lime juice. They simmer away with some soft and sweet slowly cooked red onion and garlic, cooking down to create a hearty and comforting filling for your tacos. The salsa is sweet from persimmon, tangy with lime, and fresh thanks to a big hit of chopped coriander and spring onion. The lime crema brings it all together. Try out these Black Bean Tacos With Persimmon Salsa and Lime Crema by Rebekah Waters and serve them with an extra squeeze of lime and a handful of coriander and perhaps a cold Mexican beer and you are good to go!

11. Tikka Masala Tacos

Source: Tikka Masala Tacos

Tacos are life and Indian food rules. Put the two together and you’ve got spicy, creamy, magical Tikka Masala Tacos by 30-Minute Vegan Dinners, Megan Sadd. Don’t be put off by the long ingredients list—it’s mostly dry spices and the meal comes together quickly. Use corn tortillas for a deliciously messy street taco experience.

12. Lentil Tacos

Source: Lentil Tacos

These Lentil Tacos by Lan Pham Wilson are so easy to make ahead of time and so they are great for meal prep. Plus, because these vegan tacos are packed full of lentils they are so filling and delicious!

13. Quinoa and Red Bean Tacos With Mango Salsa

Source: Quinoa and Red Bean Tacos With Mango Salsa

These are the ultimate comfort food and such a delight. Plus, they’re not super difficult to make and so delicious! These Quinoa and Red Bean Tacos With Mango Salsa by Alenoosh Matakupan are simply delicious!

14. Jackfruit Tacos With Garlic White Sauce

Source: Jackfruit Tacos With Garlic White Sauce

These Jackfruit Tacos With Garlic White Sauce by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD with a flavorful garlicky white sauce. Jackfruit makes an awesome taco filling because it can soak up flavor and offers a substantial texture. You can also make a tasty vegan taco bowl by serving the filling and sauce over cooked whole grains and leafy greens. Or just eat the filling on its own.

15. Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Source: Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

These veggie-packed Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos by Laura Nockett are delicious weeknight meals that can be easily meal prepped in advance. These vegan tacos are seriously delicious and seriously addicting!

