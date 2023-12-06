It’s National Mousse Day! Many people might think the most important ingredient in mousse is cream or egg whites, but it’s just air! No animal products are required to create a light and luscious mousse. Recently, using aquafaba, or the liquid that comes from a can of chickpeas, has become a popular way to prepare mousse and other vegan desserts that need to have a light, airy texture. Aquafaba can be a lot of fun to experiment with, and a can of chickpeas is typically a cheap grocery item, making this ingredient super accessible and easy to find. Many vegan mousse recipes don’t use any chickpea liquid and just standard dessert ingredients that are whipped to incorporate. Nuts are typically used as an ingredient to add thickness and richness. Whatever mousse method you decide to try, you will LOVE these 15 vegan mousse recipes from the Food Monster App for National Mousse Day. These will also make excellent treats for the holidays with beautiful presentations. Give them a try!

1. ‘Nutella’ Mousse

Source: ‘Nutella’ Mousse

This ‘Nutella’ Mousse by Holly Jade is one dessert you will want to make! Light, airy, bubbly, and creamy are the main words to describe this decadent dessert. This mousse is extremely quick & easy and made with aquafaba!

2. Marbled Cheesecake Mousse Cups

Source: Marbled Cheesecake Mousse Cups

You wouldn’t believe that these Marbled Cheesecake Mousse Cups by Danielle Dewar have white sweet potato in them. It’s creamy and the marble swirl adds an extra delicious dose of style.

3. Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse Cake

Source: Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse Cake

Want to bring something a bit different than the classic pumpkin pie to your next holiday gathering? Here’s a creamy and luscious Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse Cake by Mitra Shirmohammadi for all the pumpkin AND chocolate lovers out there. Made with a handful of wholesome high-quality ingredients, this dessert is not only super delicious and free of dairy, gluten, and grains, but it is also quite nutritious.

4. Mini Cookie Dough Chocolate Mousse Cups

Source: Mini Cookie Dough Chocolate Mousse Cups

Decadent, yet healthy, these chocolate Cookie Dough Chocolate Mousse Cups by Caroline Doucet are made in big part from nuts and dates. Not to mention that they’re gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free! Have them as a sweet snack or a healthy dessert.

5. Raw Chocolate Mousse

Source: Raw Chocolate Mousse

You can replace any animal product or cooked recipe with raw food with texture and flavor. In this case, avocados have the perfect texture to become the butter of this amazing Raw Chocolate Mousse by Marina Yanay-Triner. Try it, you won’t be disappointed!

6. Raspberry and Dragon Fruit Mousse Cake

Source: Raspberry and Dragon Fruit Mousse Cake

These Raspberry and Dragon Fruit Mousse Cakes by Leno Regushadze are an amazing dessert experience. Melt-in-your-mouth and sweet, with a dark chocolate drizzle, they get their amazing mousse-like texture from cashews and their flavor from fresh, juicy dragon fruit and raspberries. You’ve got to try it to believe it. Healthy and flavorful — what’s not to love here?

7. Vegan Ferrero Rocher Mousse Cake

Source: Vegan Ferrero Rocher Mousse Cake

One of my favorite chocolate confections to eat before going full vegan was the Ferrero Rocher. It is a whole roasted hazelnut encased with a creamy milk chocolate center, a wafer shell, and then more chocolate. This Vegan Ferrero Rocher Mousse Cake by Gretchen Price is a decadent treat and will satisfy your sweet tooth.

8. Chocolate Orange Mousse Cake

Source: Chocolate Orange Mousse Cake

Perfectly orange cake and chocolate mousse come together in this very easy yet stunning presentation for a mousse cake. This Chocolate Orange Mousse Cake by Gretchen Price will look beautiful with your holiday spread!

9. Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse With Raspberry Coulis and Coconut

Source: Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse With Raspberry Coulis and Coconut

This Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse by Mareya Ibrahim will have you beaming! Not only is it easy to make and simply delicious, but this recipe is also full of that classic raspberry and chocolate flavor. Depending on how fancy you get with the toppings and style, this dessert is perfect to enjoy at home or with friends at a dinner party!

10. Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake

Source: Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake

What you will love about this cake is that it’s pretty light, despite the coconut milk and avocado! So if you’re looking for a super tasty treat, you found it! Try this Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake by Kirsten Kaminski this holiday season!

11. Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Source: Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Vegan or not you are going to love this new recipe for Peanut Butter Mousse Cake by Gretchen Price! It is so creamy and light with a brownie base and ganache icing, globs of peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge rosettes!

12. Aquafaba Chocolate Coffee Mousse

Source: Aquafaba Chocolate Coffee Mousse

Gorgeous 4-ingredients Aquafaba Chocolate Coffee Mousse by Kirsten Kaminski! This has got to be my new favorite dessert! It’s perfect – just in time for the holiday but also really just any time of the year! This delicious fluffy dessert is not only completely vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, and refined sugar-free but also super easy to make! All you’ll need is 3-4 basic ingredients and you’re ready to go!

13. No-Bake Cashew Chocolate Mousse Cake With Fresh Mint

Source: No-Bake Cashew Chocolate Mousse Cake With Fresh Mint

Sometimes you just want a beautiful, decadent cake but don’t want to expend the effort of turning on the oven. This delectable No-Bake Cashew Chocolate Mousse Cake by Quelcy Kogel makes it possible! Made with dates that add a fruity note that complements the filling, this cake is a sure knockout hit.

14. Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Source: Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Chocolate mousse piled on top of creamy New York-style cheesecake, baked on top of a fudgy brownie! This Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake by Gretchen Price has brownies, ganache, and vegan cream cheese, making it the perfect holiday treat because you can go all out on this fancy dish!

15. Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Chia Pudding

Source: Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Chia Pudding

This is a deliciously healthy and decadent chia pudding recipe that is perfect for breakfast or spruced up to create a jaw-dropping dessert. Using only a handful of ingredients, this recipe is simple, affordable, nutritious and so good! This Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Chia Pudding by Taryn Fitz-Gerald makes a yummy but healthy treat around the holidays.

