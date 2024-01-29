Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Winter is soup season. It’s a great choice for a weeknight meal, easy to make, and even easier to prepare in advance. From crockpots to 15-minute fix-ups, soup’s versatility has no limit. We went into the Food Monster App and found 15 stick-to-your-ribs comforting and hearty soups to keep you warm. Grab your spoon!

1. Hearty and Creamy Agvolemono



Source: Hearty and Creamy Agvolemono

This Greek Hearty and Creamy Agvolemono soup by Maria Koutsogiannis is so delicious made vegan! It is creamy, packed with veggies, and so warming! The flavors in this soup are simply perfect. The lemon really ties everything together and allows more room for spicy heat from black pepper – an absolute must in this dish. The creaminess of the rice and miso really marries the soup while the miso and nutritional yeast add a certain earthiness and warning effect. All in all, this soup is well balanced, filled with flavor, and really easy to whip up when you’re in a pinch!

2. Beet and Potato Soup



Source: Beet and Potato Soup

If you’re looking for a use for beets, Ashley Madden‘s Beet and Potato Soup is a good option. Top with tahini drizzle and chopped nuts. Mmmmm.

3. Black Lentil Sesame Coconut Soup



Source: Black Lentil Sesame Coconut Soup

Stephanie Rafnson‘s Black Lentil Sesame Coconut Soup is heartwarming, naturally vegan and gluten-free. An excellent source of protein and fiber, perfect for any day of the year.

4. Easy Spicy Pumpkin Soup



Source: Easy Spicy Pumpkin Soup

This amazing Easy Spicy Pumpkin Soup by Amarilis Moldes is perfect to make when it’s cold outside. The combination of both sweet and smoky paprika, garlic, and pumpkin makes this an excellent and easy recipe.

5. Superfood Turmeric Amaranth Soup



Source: Superfood Turmeric Amaranth Soup

This delicious Superfood Turmeric Amaranth Soup by Maria Llamas, loaded with turmeric and ginger, is perfect for cold days or for those days when fighting the flu. It works perfectly as a main course or as a starter. It has a good mix of flavors, salty miso, sweet carrots, and spicy ginger, a perfect balance to incorporate all the good things your body and your soul need.

6. Spicy Gumbo



Source: Spicy Gumbo

Steven Seighman‘s delicious Spicy Gumbo is perfect for those cold winter nights, or when you just need some really tasty comfort food.

7.Sage, Onion, and White Bean Soup



Source: Sage, Onion, and White Bean Soup

This creamy roasted Sage, Onion, and White Bean Soup by Rosie Newton and Dillon Sivyour is a perfect show-stopping soup to start off your holiday party or simply to keep you happy, healthy, and warm through the winter!

8. Sprouted Kidney Bean Chili



Source: Sprouted Kidney Bean Chili

Amanda Nicole Smith‘s chunky Sprouted Kidney Bean Chili is made with sprouted beans and fresh spices and herbs for optimal digestion. Hearty kidney beans, sun-dried tomatoes, carrots, celeriac, parsnip, onion, ginger, and garlic make up this warming comforting bowl of chili. If that’s not already enough flavor, you’ll pack it with even more punch from chili powder, paprika, fennel, fenugreek, bay leaves, curry leaves, and a few other little goodies. It may be a long list of fresh ingredients, but when everything stews together, it’s heaven in a bowl and well worth the extra effort. When you get just the right texture and mix of spices, it’ll feel and taste meaty, even though there’s no meat.

9. Moussaka: Eggplant and Chickpea Soup



Source: Moussaka: Eggplant and Chickpea Stew

The flavor of Niki Webster‘s Moussaka is intensely rich tomatoes with soft eggplant and then a little bit of texture from the chickpeas. It is so amazing how simple ingredients can create such deep and developed flavors. Dishes like this are best eaten with lots of complementary yet contrasting flavors, so serve with creamy hummus, smoky red pepper dip, crunchy flatbreads, and a big rice salad with generous amounts of fresh herbs.

10. Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup



Source: Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup

Caroline Doucet‘s Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup is the result of the cold temperatures we’re currently experiencing. Think of it as a cross between a creamy mushroom soup and a French onion soup; topped with dumplings! It’s filled with all the good stuff, yet prepared in under an hour.

11. Warming Hummus Soup



Source: Warming Hummus Soup

Philipp Ertl‘s Warming Hummus Soup has it all; rich flavor, and protein and it’s also healthy. What more can you want? Try this delightful recipe!

12. Vegetable Miso Soup



Source: Vegetable Miso Soup

Rachel Campbell‘s Vegetable Miso Soup is quick and easy to prepare and very cleansing! Enjoy this take on a Japanese classic.

13. Beefless Vegetable Soup



Source: Beefless Vegetable Soup

A spin on the classic beef and vegetable, Robin Runner’s Beefless Vegetable Soup is made with a vegan beefless crumble. It’s protein-packed and is the perfect way to clean out your veggie bin. This recipe is super flexible so go with the flow. Taste and adjust the seasoning and enjoy. This soup also freezes beautifully.

14. Thai Coconut Curry Soup With Spicy Sesame



Source: Thai Coconut Curry Soup With Spicy Sesame

Parsley Vegan‘s Thai Coconut Curry Soup With Spicy Sesame is all you want it to be; it’s savory with a hint of sweetness, with a punch of flavor from all of the herb and spice ingredients. Plus, this broth pairs well with numerous toppings so you can really switch it up every time you make it! It will definitely satisfy your Thai food cravings.

15. Easy Italian Wedding Soup With White Bean Balls



Source: Easy Italian Wedding Soup With White Bean Balls

This Easy Italian Wedding Soup With White Bean Balls by Maria Koutsogiannis is traditionally mixed with creativity and it’s just so delicious. This soup is guaranteed to make everyone in your family fall in love with it.

Grab yourself a blanket, some cozy sweaters, and enjoy these comforting and hearty soups with your loved ones. Make sure to check out Here’s Our Ultimate Guide to Vegan Soup Recipes! for all of our favorite soup recipes! You know what else is great during the winter season? Desserts!

