New year, new you. This year, set health goals that you plan to keep. Commit to taking your health to the next level by getting creative in the kitchen with new and delicious recipes! To help you get started, we found some nutrient-rich, detoxifying recipes, courtesy of the Food Monster App.

1. Healing Spice Roasted Vegetables With Maple-Tahini Dressing



Source: Healing Spice Roasted Vegetables With Maple-Tahini Dress

Christina Bedetta‘s Healing Spice Roasted Vegetables With Maple-Tahini Dress can be enjoyed as a meal/snack at any time, but also makes an excellent side dish for the holidays. Use a variety of starchy autumn vegetables (whatever is available at the market) to add color in this dish, from orange butternut squash to purple potatoes to red beets. Regardless of what you use, the result is bound to be both comforting and delicious!

2. Green Apple Tahini Quinoa



Source: Green Apple Tahini Quinoa

Balanced, energizing, and packed with nutrients: single-serving grain salad at its best! Amy Height‘s Green Apple Tahini Quinoa is unique, fruity, and so rich with different textures and flavors.

3. Ayurverdic Spinach-Mung Bean Detox Soup



Source: Ayurverdic Spinach Mung Bean Detox Soup

We all know how stress can take the life out of us! This is the time to slow down, take time to rest, enjoy nature, and savor warm, soothing soups! Try Akshata Sheelvant‘s amazing Ayurverdic Spinach Mung Bean Detox Soup. The combination of mung beans and spinach makes this dish not only protein-rich but also a nutritiously dense, balanced meal. When we eat according to our body constitution and in tune with the changing seasons, the natural outcome is detoxification and feeling healthier.

4. Green Monster Soup



Source: Green Monster Soup

Aryana Héroux-Blais‘ healthy Green Monster Soup is a delicious way to add more greens to your diet and is a great source of nutrients and minerals such as calcium, iron and B vitamins.

5. Goji and Wild Rice Bowl



Source: Goji and Wild Rice Bowl

Goji berries aren’t just for baked goods and topping a smoothie bowl. They’re incredibly healthy! You can easily incorporate them into your savory dishes, too. They add the perfect touch of sweetness to finish off Nikki and Zuzana‘s flavorful Goji and Wild Rice Bowl. This is a great dish that can be quickly made for lunch or dinner during your busy work week.

6. Lentil and Quinoa Kitchari



Source: Lentil and Quinoa Kitchari

Rinku Bhattacharya‘s Lentil and Quinoa Kitchari is an Indian comfort food that provides strength and energy. It uses the six tastes of Ayurvedic cooking — sweet, sour, pungent, astringent, bitter, and salty, so it leaves you feeling full without the sluggishness. This take on kitchari uses both lentils and quinoa, so it’s packed with protein, but feel free to add a side of rice to make it last!

7. Colorful Veggie Rolls



Source: Colorful Veggie Rolls

These beautiful Colorful Veggie Rolls by The Plant-Based Londoner are nutritious, light, and so yummy! Eat all of the colors of the rainbows and get a variety of nutrients with this delicious vegan dish!

8. Beet and Lentil Salad With Beet Greens



Source: Beet and Lentils Salad With Beet Greens

Nancy Partington‘s satisfying, protein-packed Beet and Lentils Salad With Beet Greens will be your new favorite way to use the whole beet, all the way from the hairy tips of its roots to its ruby-colored stems and the frilly edges of its red-veined leaves. Yes, it’s roots-to-greens cooking at its best.

9. Superfood Cacao Bark



Source: Superfood Cacao Bark

Bianca Scartabello‘s Superfood Cacao Bark takes no time to make and it’s packed with antioxidants, superfoods, the works. You really can’t have just one piece, and honestly … that’s fine. The ingredients speak for themselves.

10. Chopped Detox Salad



Source: Chopped Detox Salad

Shannon Leparski‘s filling and crunchy Chopped Detox Salad is the perfect way to kick off your health goals. Are you trying to add more vegetables into your diet? More whole foods? This is a great way to get in those veggies with maximum benefits and flavor!

11. Vegetable Miso Soup



Source: Vegetable Miso Soup

Rachael Campbell‘s Vegetable Miso Soup is quick, easy to prepare, and very cleansing! Enjoy this take on a Japanese classic.

12. Anti-Inflammatory Sweet Potato Soup



Source: Anti-Inflammatory Sweet Potato Soup

This creamy Anti-Inflammatory Sweet Potato Soup by Maria Koutsogiannis is the perfect lunch to get you through the week. Sweet potatoes and potatoes are cooked until tender and then puréed with turmeric, curry powder, black pepper, and other warm spices. If you are someone who cannot handle the heat, cut the tang, or spice with a hint of lime juice and a dollop of non-dairy yogurt. Garnish with spices of your choice just before serving.

13. Lemon Lentil Turnip Soup



Source: Lemon Lentil Turnip Soup

Molly Patrick‘s Lemon Lentil Turnip Soup recipe is a mouthwatering plant-based soup that will fill your soul in the best possible way. It is protein-packed, SUPER low in fat, easy-to-make, and so delicious to enjoy on a chilly evening.

14. Rice and Lentil Nourish Bowl With Brussels Sprouts and Pumpkin



Source: Rice and Lentil Nourish Bowl With Brussels Sprouts and Pumpkin

With the mornings and nights becoming chillier, it is great to start incorporating more warming and wholesome foods into your diet. This Rice and Lentil Nourish Bowl With Brussels Sprouts and Pumpkin by Tiana Haines is so yummy, nutritious, and will be sure to warm you up!

15. Cleansing Detox Soup



Source: Cleansing Detox Soup

Shannon Leparski‘s Cleansing Detox Soup is packed with all the good stuff! Even though it’s oil-free, it’s full-flavored, thanks to fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger, bright turmeric, balancing cinnamon, and a touch of spicy cayenne. The soup’s leafy greens, broccoli, celery, and carrots will nourish you and make you feel whole. Enjoy this soup as a light lunch with a salad on the side.

Your health is important, and it starts with what you put on your plate. Treat your body and mind to some good, whole foods, and you’ll have energy to take on the new year! You should also try some awesome smoothies, too. All of these recipes and more are found on our Food Monster App. It has over 20,000 (yes, over 20,000) recipes, with new recipes added daily. It’s available to download on iPhone. Don’t miss out!

