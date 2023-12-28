Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As 2023 closes out, we’re here to celebrate the amazing Cookbooks we featured this year. These Cookbooks will have you inspired to cook up as many delicious recipes as you possibly can!

We gathered some recipe selections from these fantastic Cookbooks from 2023 to get you started. Check them out!

1. Delicious AF Vegan

Discover your new favorite feel-good recipes from Lauren Boehme, bestselling author of Southern Vegan. Her latest cozy collection packs in 100 recipes that are as hearty as they are innovative, proving once again that Lauren is a master at marrying flavors for ingenious mashups. Think: Sweet Pepper Cheezesteak Burritos, Jalapeño Popper Loaded Nachos, Chai Latte Crepes, Black Forest Cinnamon Rolls, and Funfetti Cake Ice Cream. With these crowd-pleasing dishes on your table, every meal of the day will be something incredible to look forward to.

2. The Vegan Middle Eastern Cookbook

Unlock a whole new realm of plant-based cooking as you celebrate the rich, vibrant flavors and traditional ingredients that make Middle Eastern fare so diverse and delicious. From Noha Elbadry-Cloud, creator of the popular food account @leeksnbeets, comes the ultimate guide to cooking perfectly veganized meals from this vast, enthralling region.

3. Less Meat More Plants

In her new book, Less Meat, More Plants, carnivore turned flexitarian Annabelle Randles delivers a pragmatic and gentle approach to getting more veggies on your plate without having to give up meat altogether. With delicious recipes and a light tone, she guides you along the path to sustainable change, one meal at a time. Annabelle offers options for pescatarians, vegetarians, and those simply looking to cut back a bit on meat and/or dairy. Those already following a vegan diet will find new ideas and inspiration for mealtime without sacrificing taste, texture, or satisfaction. Annabelle also shows you how to accommodate both meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters with adaptable recipes that can provide two meat servings and two vegetarian/vegan portions, saving you time and money. Whether you want to take a slow approach to adopting a plant-based diet, dabble a bit, or want to add more options to your recipe box, Annabelle has you covered with everything from easy meatless Monday dinners to full vegan-friendly meals.

4. Decadent Vegan Cakes

Making delicious plant-based cakes is foolproof thanks to this outstanding collection of recipes from blogger Charlotte Roberts. Ranging from mouthwatering layer cakes perfect for a celebration to tasty loaf cakes that can be ready in no time at all, Charlotte’s wide array of bakes has you covered no matter what flavor or style of cake you’re in the mood for.

5. Plant Based Delicious

Bestselling author Ashley Madden makes it easy to prepare—and fall in love with—comforting dishes packed with fresh flavors and good-for-you ingredients with this incredible vegan cookbook. Every recipe features delicious flavor combinations that will intrigue and impress your tastebuds while also nourishing your body. What’s more is that every recipe is gluten and oil-free, so you can enjoy the comforting dishes you crave while accommodating dietary preferences.

6. Best of Vegan

Kim-Julie Hansen grew up eating (and loving) meat, fish, dairy, and eggs. But after doing extensive research, and much to everyone’s surprise, she went vegan overnight over a decade ago. After years of learning about and exploring her new lifestyle, she chose to share her knowledge and love of all things vegan online. The creator of the Best of Vegan Instagram and platform, Hansen has built a global community of enthusiastic vegan home cooks, chefs, and bloggers. Hansen believes that food is so much more than fuel, and that veganism is so much more than a diet. With this fabulous cookbook, she explains how veganism is linked to culture, family, memories, and identity, and shows off just how delicious and diverse today’s vegan cuisine can be. Adopting a vegan lifestyle does not have to mean giving up beloved meals and flavors. In Best of Vegan, you’ll discover a variety of delicious vegan dishes, including many easy, protein-forward, affordable, and allergy-friendly options. Here are favorites selected by the Best of Vegan community, including veganized comfort food, appetizers, and wholesome recipes.

7. Veggie Burgers Every Which Way

Goodbye, frostbitten freezer patties and mysterious faux meats. Hello, Spicy Peanut and Carrot Burgers, Chipotle Black Bean Burgers, Seitan Burgers with Mango BBQ Sauce, and even Beet “Tartare”! In this exciting new edition of his acclaimed first cookbook, Lukas Volger conjures fresh produce, beans, and grains into even more delicious veggie burgers, sliders, and sides. Eating your vegetables has never been so satisfying.

8. Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy

When we’re crunched for time, cooking something healthy and tasty often falls off our to-do lists. But with a little planning (and some smart recipes), eating well can fit into even the busiest lifestyle. In this follow-up to her popular first book, Plant-Based on a Budget, Toni Okamoto turns her attention to recipes that save you time and energy in the kitchen—and, of course, save you money, too! In Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy, Toni shares creative ways to cut down on active kitchen time without having to invest in a ton of expensive equipment or resort to pricey premade foods. If meal prep isn’t your jam, never fear; Toni offers so much more. Chapters focus on time-saving strategies like make-ahead meals, one-pot or one-pan dishes, sheet pan dishes and casseroles, 30-minute mains, and even simple desserts. Many recipes can be made oil-free, and Toni offers plenty of adaptations for your Instant Pot and air fryer. As the saying goes, time is money—and Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy will save you both.

9. The Korean Cookbook

The Korean Cookbook celebrates traditional regional dishes and everyday food found in home kitchens from Seoul to Jeju Island. This stunning collection features more than 350 recipes organized into traditional Korean meals, including pantry staples, fermented foods, rice, vegetable dishes, raw food, noodles, stir-fries, grilled meats, soups, stews, hotpots, noodles, dumplings, porridges, rice cakes, and desserts. Acclaimed Atomix chef JP Park and culinary researcher, chef, and writer Jungyoon Choi share their years of research and expertise, together with their knowledge of the ingredients, culture, and traditions of Korean food in this, the first comprehensive book on Korean home cooking, expansive in breadth and approach and filled with tasty and achievable authentic recipes for the home cook.

10. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts

Inspired by cozy memories of those sweet, simple days enjoying wholesome meals together with their large close-knit family, bestselling authors and cousins Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer share an all-new collection of favorite recipes straight from the heart of their bustling kitchens. Featuring over 135 everyday recipes along with some beloved classics that have a modern, healthy-ish, often plant-forward twist, inspired by the smart hacks their moms and granny used to whip up memorable, easy-to-make meals.

11. Now & Then

With characteristic generosity of spirit, Tessa invites us into her kitchen with her cookbook Now & Then to share what she’s cooking now: an exciting blend of discoveries and enduring favorites that connect the threads of her life. While the Tuscan countryside has been Tessa’s home for more than 20 years, her culinary influences are wonderfully diverse: her childhood in South Africa, travels to Mexico and New Orleans as a young adult, frequent visits to family in Thailand and Greece, all overlaid with a growing appreciation for lighter, more grounded plant-focused eating. This quintessential collection of more than 150 new recipes is accompanied by Tessa’s personal reflections and favorite food memories. Longtime fans will rejoice in her best work yet, and aspiring young cooks will quickly discover how and why she has redefined the modern cookbook. Part memoir, part travel guide, part food odyssey, Now & Then provides endless inspiration for recipes that reflect Tessa’s culinary past, present, and future.

12. Clean Vegan

Eating plant-based has never been more nourishing or satisfying! From Jackie Akerberg, creator of the popular food blog Jackfruitful Kitchen, comes a mouthwatering collection of inspiring, whole-food recipes that go way beyond your typical salad and are completely free from processed ingredients. By cutting the junk and focusing on wholesome, plant-based meals, you’ll reap all of the health benefits that the vegan diet has to offer: improved digestion, clearer skin, and higher energy, just to name a few! With this cookbook, it’s easier than ever to eat 100% clean and 100% vegan (not to mention 100% gluten-free!) throughout the day, as Jackie has you covered with delicious dishes from breakfast through dessert!

13. Blk and Vegan

Pursue a plant-based diet without sacrificing the dishes you love with these healthy, vegan comfort food recipes that are as delicious as they are nutrient-dense. A passion project for long-time vegan and popular food blogger Emani Corcran, this recipe book pays homage to her favorite family dishes and her experiences growing up immersed in Black food culture. Try her vegan twist on Classic Jambalaya, share Caribbean Rice and Beans with friends, or savor her aunt’s recipe for mouthwatering spiced waffles.

14. Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook

With her fresh, friendly voice and easy-to-follow instructions, recipe developer Elaine Skiadas shares helpful vegan cooking tips, tricks and techniques, and mouthwatering recipes for showstopping vegan dishes. Elaine’s recipes help the modern teen cook be more environmentally conscious and develop healthy habits while also proving that easy vegan cooking doesn’t need to be bland. With just a few simple techniques and a handful of quality ingredients, it’s easy as can be to whip up a restaurant-quality meal for your family and friends. Even if you’re new to cooking, you can easily make delicious Zucchini Bread Pancakes to fuel your morning or a Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla for a quick lunch or midafternoon snack. Dinnertime features exciting takes on favorite dishes like Roasted Red Pepper Pasta, Indian Butter Tofu, and Butternut Mac and Cheese.

15. Vegan Pasta Night

From Carbonara to Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown “Butter” and Sage, join chef Brianna Claxton for vegan recipes that will show you a whole new way to eat Italian. Whether it’s cheese, butter, pancetta, or any number of ingredients, it can seem impossible to eat delicious Italian classics while staying vegan. Not anymore. Join Brianna Claxton (founder of plvntfood) for a unique tour through pasta, sauces, and signature dishes perfect for sharing. Start by learning how to make a variety of pasta from scratch. Whether you want straightforward semolina dough or a more creative dinner built around activated charcoal “squid ink” pasta, you’ll learn how to do it. Brianna also covers techniques for filled pasta and shaped pasta. Then move on to recipes and techniques for the vegan cheeses and meats that are essential for cooking Italian. With amazing versions of staples including parmesan, mozzarella, and calamari, you can make all this and more!

And because we couldn’t choose just 15… Here are more Cookbooks that we featured:

Don’t forget to check out One Green Planet’s cookbooks filled with seasonal recipes, decadent desserts, and our personal favorites!

Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental well-being, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, and prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

