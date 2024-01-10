Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
At first blush, these macaroons may seem like any other coconut-date macaroon, but they are knock-your-socks-off good! Not only are they incredibly simple to make, but their sweet and salty flavor, combined with the rich dark chocolate, make them a total crowd-pleaser. I love making them for a bite-sized sweet treat at the end of a dinner party, and I often keep extra on hand to enjoy in the afternoon alongside a hot cup of coffee. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Clean Vegan Cookbook by Jackie Akerberg. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jackie Akerberg.
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons [Vegan]
Serves
20
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons [Vegan]
For the Macaroons:
- 1 1/4 cups (140 g) unsweetened shredded coconut
- 3/4 cup (84 g) pecans
- 10 soft, pitted Medjool dates
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon (14 g) coconut butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) water
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
For the Chocolate Coating:
- 1/2 cup (84 g) sugar-free vegan dark chocolate chips
- 1/2 teaspoon coconut butter
How to Prepare Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons [Vegan]
- To make the macaroons, preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread the coconut and pecans on the prepared baking sheet, keeping them separated. Bake the coconut and pecans for 4 to 5 minutes, until they are slightly golden. Check them frequently for doneness during the final minute to prevent the coconut from burning. Reserve 1 tablespoon (6 g) of the toasted coconut and set it aside.
- Place the remaining toasted coconut and the pecans in a food processor. Set the baking sheet aside to cool, and replace the parchment paper if needed.
- Add the dates, salt, coconut butter and vanilla to the food processor. Process the ingredients at high speed to combine them, stopping to scrape down the sides of the food processor’s bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the water 1 teaspoon at a time and pulse until the mixture begins to bind together and a doughy texture forms. The mixture should be fairly smooth but with notable flakes of coconut.
- Once the baking sheet has cooled completely, use a 1-tablespoon (15-g) cookie scoop to scoop out a ball of dough and place it on the baking sheet. Flatten the dough ball slightly. Repeat this process with the remaining dough until you have 20 macaroons.
- To make the chocolate coating, combine the chocolate chips and coconut butter in a shallow microwave-safe dish. Microwave the chocolate and coconut butter at 50 percent power for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring the mixture every 30 seconds, until a runny, melted consistency is achieved.
- Dip the bottom of each macaroon in the melted chocolate and place them back on the baking sheet. Once you have dipped all of the macaroons, use a fork to drizzle the remaining melted chocolate on the tops of the macaroons. Immediately sprinkle the macaroons with the remaining toasted coconut and the flaky sea salt.
- Chill the macaroons in the fridge for 15 minutes to allow the chocolate to solidify completely. Serve the macaroons immediately, or store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
