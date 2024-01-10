Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons [Vegan]

Eating plant-based has never been more nourishing or satisfying! From Jackie Akerberg, creator of the popular food blog Jackfruitful Kitchen, comes a mouthwatering collection of inspiring, whole-food recipes that go way beyond your typical salad and are completely free from processed ingredients. By cutting the junk and focusing on wholesome, plant-based meals, you’ll reap all of the health benefits that the vegan diet has to offer: improved digestion, clearer skin and higher energy, just to name a few! With this cookbook, it’s easier than ever to eat 100% clean and 100% vegan (not to mention 100% gluten-free!) throughout the day, as Jackie has you covered with delicious dishes from breakfast through dessert!