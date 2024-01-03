Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These muffins are incredibly rich and contain just the right mix of chocolate and fruit. They’re sweet enough to qualify as cupcakes too, so feel free to add your favorite frosting and decorate them to your liking.

Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]

Serves

9 large or 12 small muffins

Cooking Time

1

Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups (187.5 to 250 g) frozen raspberries (blueberries or pitted sweet cherries work too)
  • 1 1/4 cups (250 g) superfine sugar
  • 1/2 cup (120 mL) neutral vegetable oil (such as sunflower seed oil)
  • 1 cup (240 mL) plain full-fat vegan yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup (35 g) cacao powder
  • 1 pinch of sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup (85 g) vegan dark chocolate chips

How to Prepare Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]

  1. If using frozen raspberries, remove them from the freezer before starting the recipe to allow them to thaw for a few minutes. Then, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease a muffin pan or line it with paper muffin cups.
  2. In a large bowl, mix the sugar, oil, yogurt, and vanilla. Add the flour, cacao powder, salt, baking powder, and baking soda using a spatula or wooden spoon, until you get a smooth batter
  3. Gently fold in the chocolate chips and raspberries
  4. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups and bake for 30 minutes, if you’re making 12 small muffins, or 35 minutes if you’re making 9 larger muffins, until a toothpick comes out clean.
Notes

Vegan Baking Tip:

There are many different egg replacers; the best one will depend on the specific recipe and your personal preference. For this recipe, I chose to use full-fat vegan yogurt to replace both eggs and milk. I find that it gives the muffins a moister texture and holds everything together well. For other recipes, like cookies, it’s preferable to use a ground-seed egg replacer or a store-bought mung bean– based liquid egg replacer. If you’re new to vegan baking and confused by all the options, I recommend following recipes from blogs or Cookbooks (like this one) in the beginning. Over time, you’ll get an intuitive feel for which option to use.

    About The Author

    Kim Julie-Hansen

    Kim-Julie Hansen grew up eating (and loving) meat, fish, dairy, and eggs. But after doing extensive research, and much to everyone’s surprise, she went vegan overnight over a decade ago. After years of learning about and exploring her new lifestyle, she chose to share her knowledge and love of all things vegan online. The creator of the Best of Vegan Instagram and platform, Hansen has built a global community of enthusiastic vegan home cooks, chefs, and bloggers. Hansen believes that food is so much more than fuel, and that veganism is so much more than a diet. With this fabulous cookbook, she explains how veganism is linked to culture, family, memories, and identity, and shows off just how delicious and diverse today’s vegan cuisine can be.

    Adopting a vegan lifestyle does not have to mean giving up beloved meals and flavors. In Best of Vegan, you’ll discover a variety of delicious vegan dishes, including many easy, protein-forward, affordable, and allergy-friendly options. Here are favorites selected by the Best of Vegan community, including veganized comfort food, appetizers, and wholesome recipes.

    Comments