Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]

Kim-Julie Hansen grew up eating (and loving) meat, fish, dairy, and eggs. But after doing extensive research, and much to everyone’s surprise, she went vegan overnight over a decade ago. After years of learning about and exploring her new lifestyle, she chose to share her knowledge and love of all things vegan online. The creator of the Best of Vegan Instagram and platform, Hansen has built a global community of enthusiastic vegan home cooks, chefs, and bloggers. Hansen believes that food is so much more than fuel, and that veganism is so much more than a diet. With this fabulous cookbook, she explains how veganism is linked to culture, family, memories, and identity, and shows off just how delicious and diverse today’s vegan cuisine can be.



Adopting a vegan lifestyle does not have to mean giving up beloved meals and flavors. In Best of Vegan, you’ll discover a variety of delicious vegan dishes, including many easy, protein-forward, affordable, and allergy-friendly options. Here are favorites selected by the Best of Vegan community, including veganized comfort food, appetizers, and wholesome recipes.