These muffins are incredibly rich and contain just the right mix of chocolate and fruit. They’re sweet enough to qualify as cupcakes too, so feel free to add your favorite frosting and decorate them to your liking.
Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]
Serves
9 large or 12 small muffins
Cooking Time
1
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups (187.5 to 250 g) frozen raspberries (blueberries or pitted sweet cherries work too)
- 1 1/4 cups (250 g) superfine sugar
- 1/2 cup (120 mL) neutral vegetable oil (such as sunflower seed oil)
- 1 cup (240 mL) plain full-fat vegan yogurt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup (35 g) cacao powder
- 1 pinch of sea salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup (85 g) vegan dark chocolate chips
How to Prepare Chocolate Raspberry Muffins [Vegan]
- If using frozen raspberries, remove them from the freezer before starting the recipe to allow them to thaw for a few minutes. Then, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease a muffin pan or line it with paper muffin cups.
- In a large bowl, mix the sugar, oil, yogurt, and vanilla. Add the flour, cacao powder, salt, baking powder, and baking soda using a spatula or wooden spoon, until you get a smooth batter
- Gently fold in the chocolate chips and raspberries
- Spoon the batter into the muffin cups and bake for 30 minutes, if you’re making 12 small muffins, or 35 minutes if you’re making 9 larger muffins, until a toothpick comes out clean.
Notes
Vegan Baking Tip:
There are many different egg replacers; the best one will depend on the specific recipe and your personal preference. For this recipe, I chose to use full-fat vegan yogurt to replace both eggs and milk. I find that it gives the muffins a moister texture and holds everything together well. For other recipes, like cookies, it’s preferable to use a ground-seed egg replacer or a store-bought mung bean– based liquid egg replacer. If you’re new to vegan baking and confused by all the options, I recommend following recipes from blogs or Cookbooks (like this one) in the beginning. Over time, you’ll get an intuitive feel for which option to use.
