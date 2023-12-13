Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Carrots are so versatile – savory or sweet! These carrot recipes from our Food Monster App are packed full of flavor and nutrients and draw on a variety of other complementary ingredients. You must try them this holiday season!

1. Roasted Carrot Hummus

Source: Roasted Carrot Hummus

This Roasted Carrot Hummus by Amarilis Moldes our favorite hummus at the moment. The taste of roasted carrots takes it to another level! Take it as a snack or with salads!

2. Carrot Cake Flapjacks



Source: Vegan Carrot Cake Flapjacks

This Vegan Carrot Cake Flapjacks recipe by Andri Neocleous only takes about 20 minutes to whip up so these are a perfect quick alternative to two classic desserts. The grated carrot makes the flapjacks so moist, whilst the cinnamon and vanilla add a warming sweet flavor. The cinnamon drizzle adds a little extra flavor to these!

3. Quinoa Salad with Roasted Carrot Fries and Smoked Paprika

Source: Quinoa salad with Roasted Carrots and Smoked Paprika

This Quinoa salad with Roasted Carrots and Smoked Paprika by Julie Van den Kerchove powder tastes amazing any time of the year, no matter how cold or hot it may be. Take it to a summer picnic or barbecue, serve it as a side dish during the holidays, or enjoy it as a light lunch.

4. Triple Decker Carrot Cake

Source: Triple Decker Carrot Cake

This looks like a traditional carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon, and of course cream cheese frosting … but it’s more than that. This Triple Decker Carrot Cake by Gretchen Price is super-moist and loaded with carrots, plus the addition of tart Granny Smith apples for more moisture and flavor. The spices in combination with the perfect amount of toasted walnuts are going to send you and your guests to carrot cake paradise.

5. Carrot Cake Smoothie Bowl

Source: Carrot Cake Smoothie Bowl

This Carrot Cake Smoothie Bowl recipe by Ambra Torelli tastes like carrot cake!!! The secret for that is in the spices and the delicious and nutritious add-ons, like maca and mesquite powder that gives a hint of sweetness and make it taste super decadent without adding any refined sugar to it!

6. Zucchini, Carrot, Walnut Loaf

Source: Zucchini, Carrot, Walnut Loaf

This Zucchini, Carrot, Walnut Loaf by Tara Binder is a huge hit, and yeah it’s got some sugar, but it’s also full of some pretty healthy stuff. It will be a hit with your kids and anyone. Give it a shot!

7. Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Source: Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Dessert as breakfast may sound like a ‘cheat meal’ but nothing is less true! This creamy Carrot Cake Oatmeal by Julie Van den Kerchove is a fantastic source of vitamins. It contains everything you want from a balanced breakfast: chia seed for protein & omega-3 fats, oat flakes rich in fiber, and slow carbohydrates. Apple and raisins for a naturally sweet taste, and a lot of warming spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric.

8. Quick Pumpkin and Carrot Curry

Source: Pumpkin and Carrot Curry

Made with fresh pumpkin and hearty carrots, this creamy and filling Pumpkin and Carrot Curry by Faith VanderMolen is perfect for fall and so simple to make.

9. Carrot Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

Source: Carrot Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

A fun twist on traditional carrot cake! This Carrot Cake Ice Cream Sandwich recipe by Krisztina Berta takes all the flavors of carrot cake (carrots, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and orange) and loads them into tasty carrot cake ice sandwiches. Soft and chewy oatmeal cookies loaded with lots of grated sweet carrots sandwiching a generous filling of creamy pineapple-banana ice cream. These cookies make an excellent vehicle for sneaking more ice cream into your life. It’s creamy, sweet, tangy, and rich, and makes a refreshing dessert.

10. Healing Turmeric Golden Juice

Source: Healing Turmeric Golden Juice

The healing homemade turmeric paste in this recipe can be used in almost anything like smoothies, teas, lattes, and of course everyday cooking. This golden juice mixes in fresh orange juice, ginger, and carrots for sweetness and extra health benefits. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain. This Healing Turmeric Golden Juice by Celeste Meredith is perfect for when you feel a cold coming on.

11. Stretchy Potato Cheese



Source: Stretchy Potato Cheese

Stretchy, gooey, dairy-free cheese…made with potatoes? While most melty, stretchy vegan cheese is made from cashews, this genius Stretchy Potato Cheese recipe by Alicja Rokicka makes the magic happen with just veggies! A simple cheese that goes great on sandwiches and pizza or that can be used as a dip!

12. Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes With Coconut Cream

Source: Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes with Coconut Frosting

These raw cupcakes are a burst of fresh, citrusy goodness that is perfect for spring! The “cupcake” is made from sweet, sticky dates, orange, warm spices, coconut, and carrot and they’re topped with whipped coconut cream. Trust us, these Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes with Coconut Frosting by Adam Graczynski are all you need!

13. BBQ Pulled Carrot Rolls

Source: Pulled Carrot Rolls

The best comfort foods are simple and making this appetizer is super easy and super hands-off, like these Pulled Carrot Rolls by Melanie Sorrentino. Shredded carrots are the perfect whole foods-based replacement for pulled pork. Drenched in a tangy, sticky barbecue sauce, these pulled carrot rolls are a guaranteed hit.

14. Carrot Zucchini Coconut Matcha Mini-Bundt Cakes

Source: Carrot, Zucchini Coconut Matcha Mini-Bundt Cakes

Huge flavors and moist textures of the carrot/zucchini mix were complimented by a sizable portion of coconut and a couple of scoops of the big matcha pow. Now, this stuff is tricky; you can easily go too far with it. Indeed, the most amazing of antioxidants, the fabled green tea powder, is powerful stuff. If you haven’t tried it, the flavor’s a lot like, unsurprisingly, green tea, but it’s highly potent. But if and when you get it right, these Carrot, Zucchini Coconut Matcha Mini-Bundt Cakes by Travis Piper are nutrient-packed and delicious.

15. Cumin, Cauliflower, and Carrot Mash

Source: Cumin, Cauliflower, and Carrot Mash

We are all busy people, which is why this seven-minute mash is such a godsend. This Cumin, Cauliflower, and Carrot Mash recipe by Jessica Sepel only calls for six ingredients and the preparation is so easy, you’ll be surprised by how balanced and tasty this mash is. Don’t wait your time getting fancy, stick to the basics and stay happy with this seven-minute mash!

