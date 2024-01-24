Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Peanut butter is one of the most versatile foods. You can use it for any meal of the day – sweet or savory – and with so many different cuisines. The flavor combinations with this delicious spread are endless. If you’re looking for some sweet treats that feature peanut butter, we’ve got you covered. This list of vegan peanut butter bars features classic pairings like peanut butter and jelly or chocolate, as well as some more unique ones, like peanut butter and fig!

1. Peanut Butter Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Bars

These Peanut Butter Bars by Harriet Porterfield are super delicious, loaded with protein, and sure to please every peanut butter lover. Quick and simple to prepare with just five ingredients! These are a no-bake treat so easy to whip up in a snack emergency.

2. Chocolate Peanut Butter Raspberry Bars

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter Raspberry Bars

Peanut butter and jelly is a classic; it’s sweet and creamy, and the favorite sandwich of many. These Chocolate Peanut Butter Raspberry Bars by Susan Edelman pay homage to all that goodness by combining all those flavors into a dessert. Fresh raspberries and raspberry jelly stand in for the classic grape jelly, a layer of chocolate is thrown into the mix, and it’s all sandwiched between two layers of peanut butter oat crumble.

3. Peanut Butter Fig Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Fig Bars

These rich fudge-like Peanut Butter Fig Bars by Amanda Nicole Smith will melt in your mouth and remind you just how well peanut butter and jelly get along. The fig in the crust is reminiscent of the sweetness of grape jelly, and those crispy fig seeds create an interesting and unique texture.

4. No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars

Source: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars

Layered No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars by Kris Dee | Mostly Domestic are chewy, thick, decadent, and also happen to be vegan and gluten-free! The perfect treat. This chocolate peanut butter oat bar is ridiculous. Like, ridiculous! It’s kind of got a salty-sweet vibe going for it.

5. Healthy Peanut Butter Bar

Source: Healthy Peanut Butter Bar

This Healthy Peanut Butter Bar recipe by Annie Markowitz tastes like a sinfully delicious treat, but they’re super light and healthy!

6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bars

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bars

Easy, healthy, no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bars by Angelina Papanikolaou are naturally sweetened, gooey, and delicious. The perfect protein-packed snack on the go!

7. Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars

These Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars by Katarina Hawk are the perfect no-bake snack with summer just around the corner. The crust is soft almost like a shortbread because of the coconut flour but with a great crunch thanks to the pretzels.

8. Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars



Source: Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars



Super easy, delicious walnut chocolate nut bars that are vegan, gluten-free, and packed with healthy fats and protein! These Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars by Vicky Coates are the perfect afternoon pick me up that’ll keep you happy all week!

9. 4 Ingredient Salted Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars

Source: 4 Ingredient Salted Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars

These 4 Ingredient Salted Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars by Gabrielle St. Claire are quick, easy, affordable, and healthy. They are such a great snack and can easily be made in bulk!

10. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars

If you’re an absolute cookie dough fiend, then you’ll love these Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars by Sarah Nevins. They’re super easy to make without any blender or food processor needed—just a good old-fashioned mixing bowl and about ten minutes of your time! Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins

11. Peanut Butter Jelly Banana Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Jelly Banana Bars

This gluten-free and vegan snack bar is a fun twist on the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich! Made from oat flour, oats, and bananas, they’re fluffy, sweet, and delicious. The challenge, though, is this: Are these Peanut Butter Jelly Banana Bars by Kat Condon for breakfast? Are they a snack? Do they work pre-workout? What about as a dessert? We say anytime is good.

12. Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars

Source: Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars

These Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars by Katarina Hawk are gluten-free and vegan! The filling is so good and creamy. You can taste the coconut, as well as the peanut butter, and they complement each other decadently. The topping is simple yet puts everything together.

