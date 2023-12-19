Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Mushrooms are loved worldwide and are a primary staple in many different cuisines. It’s easy to see why because the possibilities are endless! With countless varieties, textures, and flavors, mushrooms come in all shapes and sizes. They also happen to be an amazing meat substitute for those looking to add more veggies to their diet. We dove right into the Food Monster App and found 15 dishes where mushrooms are the star.
1. Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup
Source: Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup
This Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup by Caroline Doucet is the result of the cold temperatures and longer nights. Think of it as a cross between a creamy mushroom soup and a French onion soup; topped with dumplings! It’s filled with all the good stuff, yet prepared in under an hour.
2. Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy
Source: Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy
These Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy by Courtney West is an easy yet very delicious vegan-friendly main course. And, if you’re still trying to make plans for what you’re making for the holidays, we’ve got you covered. These meaty mushrooms are served over warm polenta and drizzled with a miso gravy that adds a unique and nostalgic.
Get the Blessed Cookbook!
3. Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry
Source: Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry
This Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry by Gin Butters is a little sweet, nicely spicy, and packed with meaty mushrooms. The all-veggie sauce is easy to make and brimming with authentic Indian flavor.
4. Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms
Source: Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms
The key to delicious Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms by Renee Press is to cook them over medium heat until they release their water and start to crisp up a bit. At that point, you can add lots of chopped garlic, a splash of white wine if you like, and a generous pinch of thyme. Salt and pepper to taste and they’re ready to devour!
5. Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta
Source: Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta
Does this Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta by Michaell Johnson sound divine? These meaty mushrooms are drizzled with a balsamic reduction and sit atop a bed of cheesy, creamy homemade polenta. Pair it with some zesty roasted carrots or sweet potatoes, kale salad, and a glass of wine for a sweet and complete date night or Christmas dinner.
6. Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien
Source: Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien
This Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien by Renee McKenzie is not a pale imitation of the beloved traditional French dish and deserves all the respect and admiration that the original dish gets. It’s rich, hearty, and delicious. Julia Child would be proud!
7. Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
Source: Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
These Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms by Rini Desai are the go-to vegan substitute for several grilled types of meat, steaks, and burgers. This simple recipe teaches you how to make them packed with umami flavor without using too many ingredients or putting in too much effort! These mushrooms are incredibly versatile; serve them on skewers, over rice, on a burger, and more.
8. Mushroom and Garlic Tart
Source: Mushroom and Garlic Tart
Who said tarts had to be sweet? This savory Mushroom and Garlic Tart by Lenia Patsi is filled with umami flavor, oniony goodness, and herbs. If you thought a succulent, dairy-free crust was an impossible feat, you will be wowed by this recipe. Mouthwatering!
9. King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Source: King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Food on sticks: we’re into it. We pressed, sliced, marinated, skewered, grilled, and then smothered these gorgeous King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce from Wicked Healthy. This is a wicked easy and delicious way to use this type of mushroom! King Oyster mushrooms are one of our favorite shrooms for their versatility and meaty texture. Slice ’em and you’ve got plant-based scallops. Bread and fry these beauties for a beautiful appetizer. Slice them the other way, and you’ve got something to thread onto a skewer for a perfect, plant-based shroom dish.
10. Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce
Source: Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce
This awesome Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce sandwich by Zsu Dever consists of vegan burger patties, melty vegan cheese, and mushrooms sandwiched between two slices of grilled rye bread. It’s paired with a special sauce to add even more creaminess and to give the sandwich a bit of tang to offset the sweetness from those fine caramelized onions.
11. Pecan and Mushroom Wellington
Source: Pecan and Mushroom Wellington
This deliciously flaky and warm Pecan and Mushroom Wellington by Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey is a gorgeous dinner treat for any time of the year. A pastry sheet is filled with a savory and herbed mixture of mushrooms and pecans, topped with a lattice layer of strips, and then baked until golden brown. The crispiness of the pastry is so tantalizingly tasty and pairs wonderfully with a fresh salad or roasted vegetables.
12. Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese
Source: Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese
This comforting, meat-free Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese by Lisa Andersson and Erik Huss is a quick, easy dish that cooks in just 30 minutes. Mushrooms stand for the richness and are backed by the flavor of toasted walnut, which brings a familiar texture to this classic dish. Serve over a bed of your favorite spaghetti with a generous amount of vegan Parmesan.
13. Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs
Source: Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs
These Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs by Gloria Sucic make a great addition to any party. Ready in no time, these skewered mushrooms are a delicious side to any veggie burger or other grilled vegetables. It’s easy to make a big batch of these and take them along to a potluck to be used as a side, or make a big batch and serve the leftovers cold throughout the week in sandwiches, salads, or antipasti plates.
14. Manhattan Clam Chowder
Source: Manhattan Glam Chowder
Manhattan Glam Chowder is the red, tomato-based soup found on diner menus all over the city. Mushrooms bring the perfect texture and flavor to this vegan version from NYC Vegan of the iconic New York City soup.
15. Maultauschen: German Spinach and Mushroom Ravioli
Source: Maultauschen
Maultauschen are German pasta pockets similar to ravioli that are traditionally filled with meat but can easily be made vegan! This recipe by Katharina Boden is stuffed with the very traditional flavors of spinach and nutmeg. Pasta making made easy.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments
Jamie Champagne
Great recipes! Can’t wait to try some of these!