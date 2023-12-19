Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Mushrooms are loved worldwide and are a primary staple in many different cuisines. It’s easy to see why because the possibilities are endless! With countless varieties, textures, and flavors, mushrooms come in all shapes and sizes. They also happen to be an amazing meat substitute for those looking to add more veggies to their diet. We dove right into the Food Monster App and found 15 dishes where mushrooms are the star.

1. Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup



Source: Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup

This Creamy Mushroom and Dumpling Soup by Caroline Doucet is the result of the cold temperatures and longer nights. Think of it as a cross between a creamy mushroom soup and a French onion soup; topped with dumplings! It’s filled with all the good stuff, yet prepared in under an hour.

2. Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy



Source: Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy

These Oyster Mushroom Steaks With Miso Gravy by Courtney West is an easy yet very delicious vegan-friendly main course. And, if you’re still trying to make plans for what you’re making for the holidays, we’ve got you covered. These meaty mushrooms are served over warm polenta and drizzled with a miso gravy that adds a unique and nostalgic.

3. Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry



Source: Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry

This Hot and Hearty Mushroom Curry by Gin Butters is a little sweet, nicely spicy, and packed with meaty mushrooms. The all-veggie sauce is easy to make and brimming with authentic Indian flavor.

4. Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms



Source: Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms

The key to delicious Garlic and Thyme Pan-Seared Mushrooms by Renee Press is to cook them over medium heat until they release their water and start to crisp up a bit. At that point, you can add lots of chopped garlic, a splash of white wine if you like, and a generous pinch of thyme. Salt and pepper to taste and they’re ready to devour!

5. Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta



Source: Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta

Does this Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta by Michaell Johnson sound divine? These meaty mushrooms are drizzled with a balsamic reduction and sit atop a bed of cheesy, creamy homemade polenta. Pair it with some zesty roasted carrots or sweet potatoes, kale salad, and a glass of wine for a sweet and complete date night or Christmas dinner.

6. Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien



Source: Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien

This Bouef Bourgignon Végétalien by Renee McKenzie is not a pale imitation of the beloved traditional French dish and deserves all the respect and admiration that the original dish gets. It’s rich, hearty, and delicious. Julia Child would be proud!

7. Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms



Source: Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

These Easy Marinated and Grilled Portobello Mushrooms by Rini Desai are the go-to vegan substitute for several grilled types of meat, steaks, and burgers. This simple recipe teaches you how to make them packed with umami flavor without using too many ingredients or putting in too much effort! These mushrooms are incredibly versatile; serve them on skewers, over rice, on a burger, and more.

8. Mushroom and Garlic Tart



Source: Mushroom and Garlic Tart

Who said tarts had to be sweet? This savory Mushroom and Garlic Tart by Lenia Patsi is filled with umami flavor, oniony goodness, and herbs. If you thought a succulent, dairy-free crust was an impossible feat, you will be wowed by this recipe. Mouthwatering!

9. King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce



Source: King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Food on sticks: we’re into it. We pressed, sliced, marinated, skewered, grilled, and then smothered these gorgeous King Oyster Skewers With Spicy Peanut-Ginger Sauce from Wicked Healthy. This is a wicked easy and delicious way to use this type of mushroom! King Oyster mushrooms are one of our favorite shrooms for their versatility and meaty texture. Slice ’em and you’ve got plant-based scallops. Bread and fry these beauties for a beautiful appetizer. Slice them the other way, and you’ve got something to thread onto a skewer for a perfect, plant-based shroom dish.

10. Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce



Source: Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce

This awesome Premium Patty Melt With Mushrooms and Special Sauce sandwich by Zsu Dever consists of vegan burger patties, melty vegan cheese, and mushrooms sandwiched between two slices of grilled rye bread. It’s paired with a special sauce to add even more creaminess and to give the sandwich a bit of tang to offset the sweetness from those fine caramelized onions.

11. Pecan and Mushroom Wellington



Source: Pecan and Mushroom Wellington

This deliciously flaky and warm Pecan and Mushroom Wellington by Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey is a gorgeous dinner treat for any time of the year. A pastry sheet is filled with a savory and herbed mixture of mushrooms and pecans, topped with a lattice layer of strips, and then baked until golden brown. The crispiness of the pastry is so tantalizingly tasty and pairs wonderfully with a fresh salad or roasted vegetables.

12. Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese



Source: Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese

This comforting, meat-free Savory Walnut and Mushroom Bolognese by Lisa Andersson and Erik Huss is a quick, easy dish that cooks in just 30 minutes. Mushrooms stand for the richness and are backed by the flavor of toasted walnut, which brings a familiar texture to this classic dish. Serve over a bed of your favorite spaghetti with a generous amount of vegan Parmesan.

13. Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs



Source: Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs

These Garlicky Barbecue Mushroom Kebabs by Gloria Sucic make a great addition to any party. Ready in no time, these skewered mushrooms are a delicious side to any veggie burger or other grilled vegetables. It’s easy to make a big batch of these and take them along to a potluck to be used as a side, or make a big batch and serve the leftovers cold throughout the week in sandwiches, salads, or antipasti plates.

14. Manhattan Clam Chowder



Source: Manhattan Glam Chowder

Manhattan Glam Chowder is the red, tomato-based soup found on diner menus all over the city. Mushrooms bring the perfect texture and flavor to this vegan version from NYC Vegan of the iconic New York City soup.

15. Maultauschen: German Spinach and Mushroom Ravioli



Source: Maultauschen

Maultauschen are German pasta pockets similar to ravioli that are traditionally filled with meat but can easily be made vegan! This recipe by Katharina Boden is stuffed with the very traditional flavors of spinach and nutmeg. Pasta making made easy.

