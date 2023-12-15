Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Having the whole family in the house for the holidays can feel overwhelming. With kids home all day, you may be looking for ways to get in them involved in the kitchen to keep them entertained and have some extra hands to help out. These kid-friendly recipes are both great to share with the family and get the kids in the kitchen! From easy recipes like baked apples and peanut butter cookies, these kid-friendly recipes are great to get the whole family involved! Don’t forget to check out these recipes and many others on our Food Monster App!

1. Hot Apples

Source: Hot Apples

Apple season is the perfect time to pick apples by the bushel: then dehydrate them to make apple chips, bake them, and slice and dip them in assorted nut butter. This easy recipe for Hot Apples by The Adventurous Eaters Club by Misha and Vicky Collins will fill your entire house with a homey, delicious aroma as it bubbles and bakes. This naturally sweet treat is so simple that the most difficult thing will be waiting for it to cool down enough to eat.

2. Taquitos with Avocado Sauce

Source: Taquitos with Avocado Sauce

Fry these Taquitos with Avocado Sauce by Vegan Junk Food, Lane Gold and you’re well on the way to making irresistible junk food. You can get your kids involved by having them roll up the taquitos before they get put in the oven, or even have them try to drizzle the sauce over top! These taquitos also make wonderful finger foods for at-home movie nights and a quick dinner!

3. Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

These Holiday Gingerbread Cookies by Holly Jade are super easy to make and taste delicious. They are crisp ginger cookies that are perfectly spiced, decorated with homemade vegan royal icing which drys out at room temperature. This is a classic recipe for Christmas that everyone will enjoy. Even pop a few on a plate along with a glass of dairy-free milk for Santa, we’re sure he’ll want more than one!

4. 15-Minute Tofu Scramble

Source: 15-Minute Tofu Scramble

Looking for a new breakfast recipe? This 15-Minute Tofu Scramble by Lenny Wu is perfect! It’s chock full of amazing ingredients and it only takes 15 minutes to make! This is perfect to make for a family breakfast and even have the kids add in their ingredients.

5. Cast-Iron Roasted Potato Wedges

Source: Cast-Iron Roasted Potato Wedges

Garlicky, slightly spicy, warm, and bright, these are the best-roasted potatoes ever. Maybe an exaggeration…maybe not. Guess you’ll have to try them out and decide for yourself. These Cast-Iron Roasted Potato Wedges by Taavi Moore are seasoned with chimichurri spice, dried thyme leaves, salt, and pepper; then tossed in a bit of tamari, garlic, lemon zest, and oil. It’s the perfect combination of flavors. These cast-iron roasted potato wedges are golden brown and perfectly crispy, with a delicious melange of spices and aromas. You have to try them!

6. The Creamiest Mac and Cheese

Source: The Creamiest Mac and Cheese

The flavor and creaminess of this pasta dish make it a hit! Mushrooms and spinach add extra nutrients, but if these aren’t popular in your house feel free to swap in other veggies. This The Creamiest Mac and Cheese by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD include chopped peppers and green peas, which can offer a tasty twist.

7. Stick Juice

Source: Stick Juice

Inspired by Mexican horchata, this rice milk is named for the cinnamon sticks that infuse it with flavor. This Stick Juice by The Adventurous Eaters Club by Misha and Vicky Collins is easy to make and involves pounding cinnamon sticks, which kids will appreciate. (You’ll need some cheesecloth for straining.)

8. Herb Cauliflower Fritters

Source: Herb Cauliflower Fritters

What’s fab about this recipe is everything! This Herb Cauliflower Fritters by Gabrielle St. Claire is packed with cauliflower, and fresh herbs, involves a handful of ingredients, packs tons of flavor, is perfect for any season, great for entertaining!

9. Roasted Broccolini

Source: Roasted Broccolini

This Roasted Broccolini by HeeJee Lee is seasoned with delicious cashew-nutritional yeast flavoring. For a nut-free version, substitute cashew nuts with hemp seed. Even kids would love it. Broccolini is superior to broccoli––it holds its texture and crunchiness so much better after being cooked and the bushy head holds so much spice without becoming mushy. That’s why it might be better suited to giving to children.

10. Sweet Pull-Apart Chocolate Bread

Source: Sweet Pull-Apart Chocolate Bread

Sweet chocolate bread is a special treat! This Sweet Pull-Apart Chocolate Bread by Mireille Aikman is filled with choco nibs, nuts, and cacao. Serve it with breakfast or wait until dessert. You can have kids add in the different ingredients and even have them take part in the kneading process!

11. Super-Seedy Muesli Bars

Source: Super-Seedy Muesli Bars

These nut-free treats are really easy to make, and they can be packed with whatever ingredients you like! The dates are a wholesome natural sweetener, and when paired with a liquid sweetener, the dry ingredients stick together to form a slab of seedy goodness. These Super-Seedy Muesli Bars by Incredible Plant-Based Desserts, Anthea Cheng can be enjoyed on the go, such as on a hiking trip.

12. Quick and Easy Holiday Chocolate Rounds

Source: Quick and Easy Holiday Chocolate Rounds

These are so hard-to-resist-delicious that you’ll need to make a couple of batches to share them with your family! The epitome of simplicity, they have less than 5 ingredients, and only take about 10 minutes to make! These Quick and Easy Holiday Chocolate Rounds by Christina Bedetta have a creamy texture and rich flavor, they will satisfy all chocolate lovers in your family! Enjoy!

13. Soft Peanut Butter Cookies

Source: Soft Peanut Butter Cookies

Soft vegan peanut butter cookies are the ultimate cozy Sunday afternoon treat. These cookies are so yummy and easy to make. Topping these soft vegan peanut butter cookies with chopped roasted peanuts will give them additional crunch and flavor. The best part is that these Soft Peanut Butter Cookies by Fabio Gallo are simple to make, and kids can press in the peanuts to make cool shapes on the cookies.

14. One Pot Pasta Bake

Source: One Pot Pasta Bake

This One Pot Pasta Bake by James Wythe comes together easily because it’s all in one pot! What could be better? Not only is the flavor amazing, but you’ll feel like you’re eating a fancy pasta dish instead of a one-pot meal. The melted cheese takes this recipe to the next level!

15. Rustic Roasted Veggie Pizza With Lentil Crust

Source: Rustic Roasted Veggie Pizza With Lentil Crust by Kaylee Pauley

This pizza is perfect to make with your family! You can get the kids involved by having them add their own toppings, and vegan cheese, and even spread the sauce! They will love to make their own creations and watch this pizza cook in the oven. This recipe is also wonderful for a quick meal to make for busy weekday nights, and feel free to use pre-made pizza crust (just check if it’s vegan!).

