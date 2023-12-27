Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A party is only as good as its snacks, and these 15 recipes for finger foods will make yours the best! These party snacks are perfect for making in bulk and serving to a crowd. These finger foods are sure to make your party easy and mess-free, perfect for sharing! Feed your friends some wings, samosa cups, or crab cakes. You will want to make these even when you don’t have a party to host!

1. Crispy Protein Chickpea Nuggets

Source: Crispy Protein Chickpea Nuggets

You could mix shredded veggies into this but this recipe is for lazy people who just need to start dipping nuggets into something delicious. If you have a bag of chickpea flour and have no idea what to do with it then this is the recipe for you! These Crispy Protein Chickpea Nuggets by Melanie Sorrentino will please a crowd!

2. Cauliflower Nuggets

Source: Cauliflower Nuggets

Such a simple recipe that is packed full of veggies and delicious flavor! These Cauliflower Nuggets by Kennedy Kitchings can be made in bulk to feed your friends.

3. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Source: Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo cauliflower is the beloved vegan take on classic Buffalo wings. However, getting that perfect crunchy crispy texture can be a bit of a challenge. These Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings by Gabrielle St. Claire yield the perfect texture of batter and the saucy Buffalo flavor.

4. Buffalo Seitan ‘Wings’

Source: Buffalo Seitan ‘Wings’

You can’t have a party without vegan Buffalo Seitan ‘Wings’ by Melanie Sorrentino! These seitan wings are perfectly spicy and sure to be the star of the show. Cauliflower wings are fun, but these vegan buffalo wings are made from seitan, which gives them a meaty texture. Frying them gives the wings a beautifully crispy skin that you can drench in as much or as little spicy Buffalo sauce as your heart desires. Pair these vegan seitan buffalo wings with fresh celery and dairy-free blue cheese dip! Everyone at the party will be obsessed with your vegan buffalo wings!

5. Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Source: Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Who knew you can make buffalo wings out of cauliflower? Though not the same as regular wings, these Buffalo Cauliflower Wings by Desiree Rodriguez are still super flavorful and so much healthier. Give them a shot!

6. Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Source: Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Spinach and artichoke dip just got an upgrade! Add some easy homemade pizza dough to the classic, cheesy dip, and you have spinach and artichoke rolls featuring Legrand vegan cream cheese! These vegan Spinach and Artichoke Rolls by Chickpea Express are perfect when paired with a marinara sauce for dipping… or even more Legrand cream cheese!

7. Tortilla Sushi Rolls With Rice and Vegetables

Source: Tortilla Sushi Rolls With Rice and Vegetables

These Tortilla Sushi Rolls by Yana Chistyakova are a rich starter, easy and quick to prepare. It is a cold dish that consists of rolling the rice and vegetable filling in some Mexican wheat tortillas and nori seaweed. The seaweed adds flavor and makes the rolls look like a kind of sushi. We have filled them with avocado, roasted red pepper, pickles, and peas, in addition to rice, but you can choose any filling to your liking.

8. Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls

Source: Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls

Try these homemade Gluten-Free Pizza Rolls by Nele Liivlaid if you need a healthy savory bite-sized snack for busy weekdays. Furthermore, they are yeast-free and oil-free for maximum benefits. These also make a great party snack!

9. Fresh Rainbow Rolls With Miso Peanut Sauce

Source: Fresh Rainbow Rolls With Miso Peanut Sauce

This is a beautiful dish that, believe it or not, tastes even better than it looks! Dipped in the flavorful peanut sauce, you will not be able to get enough of these Fresh Rainbow Rolls by Heather Larson!

10. Baked Potato Samosa Cups

Source: Baked Potato Samosa Cups

The flavor of these Baked Potato Samosa Cups by Paris Marash is pretty spot on to the traditional version. Skip take out and make them yourself and see exactly what goes into every single bite. And you don’t have to order multiple orders of samosas to be satisfied, now you can make your own and have as many as you’d like. Best life hack ever: make your own food, eat as much as you want. You won’t want to skip this recipe.

11. Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels

Source: Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels

Let’s get this party started! These Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels by Florian Nouh are great food for parties. The mixture of mashed sweet potato, chickpeas, and garlicky tandoori spice mix is guaranteed to be a hit. These are fully packed with flavors, thanks to the garlic and tandoori mix.

12. Spinach and Turmeric Cheese Party Bites

Source: Spinach and Turmeric Cheese Party Bites

These delightful Spinach and Turmeric Cheese Party Bites by Sophie Yotova are the perfect thing to put out for company because while they make look impressive, they take almost no time to prepare. Simply blend your cashew cheese with the spinach and turmeric and then squeeze the mixture onto the crackers of your choice – they’re ready to go. Of course, you can get creative with these snacks as well and garnish them with a bit of red pepper, olives, and turmeric if you’re feeling fancy.

13. Mini Quinoa-Chickpea Cakes

Source: Mini Quinoa-Chickpea Cakes

These scrumptious little Mini Quinoa-Chickpea Cakes by Jennifer Strohmeyer are not only going to please your palate but also pack a nutrient-rich power punch. I combined quinoa and chickpeas as the base of these cakes which added firmness, moisture, and a great texture. Quinoa also has a creamy, nutty, and somewhat crunchy texture that always makes it a great addition to recipes.

14. Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes

Source: Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes

Finally, a crab cake anyone can enjoy! These Fried Hearts of Palm ‘Crab’ Cakes by Melanie Sorrentino are deliciously simple to make and taste better than the real thing. Perfect on top of a salad, dipped in your favorite sauce, or added to a wrap.

15. Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese

Source: Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese

Warm, doughy vegan garlic knots speckled with smoky Shiitake bacon and served with a side of creamy beer cheese … what could be better? This appetizer is guaranteed to be a sure-shot hit at any party. They’re so good, you might have a problem getting people to leave the snack table. These Garlic Knots With Beer Cheese by Gabrielle St. Claire are cooked in a cast-iron skillet so they look like pull-apart bread, which makes for an awesome presentation. Everyone will love them!

