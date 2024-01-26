Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When it comes to gluten, there’s a lot to learn! Especially for those of us that seem to feel pretty horrible after consuming this ingredient.

What is gluten? Gluten is a term used for “the proteins found in wheat (wheatberries, durum, emmer, semolina, spelt, farina, farro, graham, KAMUT® khorasan wheat, and einkorn), rye, barley, and triticale – a cross between wheat and rye.” It’s the main ingredient that gives bread shape and basically holds all sorts of foods together.

That’s why gluten is found in a myriad of foods — from condiments to baked goods to snack items — which makes it even more difficult for people to avoid.

When it comes to consuming gluten, some people are completely fine and others make a trip to the doctor. There are a few different types of gluten reactions including gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance, and even an autoimmune condition called Celiac Disease. Whether you have a full-blown allergic reaction or gluten simply makes you bloaty and uncomfortable, it’s oftentimes best to reduce or avoid the ingredient.

That doesn’t mean you need to ditch your favorite gluten-heavy recipes! Simply make smart gluten-free swaps such as spiralizing squash, using almond and coconut flour, opting for lentils or quinoa, and even making your own condiments. Also, when choosing a gluten-free baking ingredient — such as flour or oats — make sure the product was processed in a gluten-free facility to ensure you’re not consuming any gluten.

Here are a few recipes that are easily made gluten-free!

1. Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta

This Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta recipe by Taavi Moore centers around a fragrant and warming butternut squash-sage combo, but also calls for pasta. Make sure to swap out your current gluten pasta with a gluten-free option of your choosing, such as one of these Explore Cuisine pasta’s that use chickpea or lentils!

2. Sweet Potato Chili With Skillet Cornbread

Since traditional bread recipes rely on gluten to help hold it together, it’s oftentimes difficult to find a supplement that is just as tasty! Yet, this Sweet Potato Chili With Skillet Cornbread recipe by Claire Ragozzino meets the challenge with success. Ragozzino bases the cornbread on gluten-free, hearty ingredients including fine-grain cornmeal and oat flour.

3. Raw Hot Sauce

It’s true that not every condiment contains gluten, but, unfortunately, many of them do contain hidden gluten. Yet, making condiments from scratch at home also helps reduce the amount of added sugars you consume! Don’t let the seemingly long list of ingredients scare you away from this Raw Hot Sauce recipe by Marina Yanay-Triner. Not only can you use the leftover ingredients in your everyday cooking, but there is only one super-simple step – blend!

4. Chocolate Cream Caramel Bars

Dessert is another sneaky food that contains gluten! Instead of going store-bought, try making this Chocolate Cream Caramel Bars recipe by Emily von Euw, which relies heavily on the natural creaminess, thickness, and sweetness of nuts and fruit such as dates, cashews, coconut, and cacao.

5. Lemony Macaroon Cups With Blueberry Basil Compote

Looking to host at home, while also sticking with that gluten-free diet? These Lemony Macaroon Cups With Blueberry Basil Compote by Courtney West are a total crowd-pleaser without succumbing to any gluten ingredients. Lots of fruit-based natural sweetness and meaty coconut make this the perfect treat!

6. Green Goddess Zucchini Pasta

One of the best tricks when supplementing a gluten-free recipe is sourcing your favorite veggie. This Green Goddess Zucchini Pasta recipe by Angelina Papanikolaou calls for spiralized zucchini. To make this a fully gluten-free dish, swap out that wheat pasta for more of your spiralized zucchini or even opt for a second spiralized veggie such as beet, spaghetti squash, or even sweet potato!

7. Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy

A hearty, cold-weather classic turned gluten-free! This Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy recipe by Molly Patrick offers up wonderful gluten-free biscuits by combining healthy fats and gluten-free flour such as coconut milk, tapioca flour, rice flour, and vegan butter.

8. Macadamia Mayonnaise

While traditional mayo is technically gluten-free unless the label specifically indicates that it was made in a gluten-free facility, then all bets are off — this is especially true for off-the-shelf items. It’s safest to make your own, plus you can remove any added sugars and dairy. This Macadamia Mayonnaise recipe by Nikki Stokes offers the added positive of healthy plant-based fats sourced from rich macadamia nuts and creamy avocado!

9. Crispy Buffalo Tofu Bites

Store-bought snack foods are oftentimes some of the most heavily processed and gluten-filled items. Instead of grabbing the pre-packaged item, how about giving a home recipe a whirl? This Crispy Buffalo Tofu Bites recipe by Dana Sandonato offers all the tastiness, crunchiness, and savoriness of your favorite snack!

10. Lemon Poppy Scones With Raspberry Lavender Glaze

Oh, the glory of baked goods! One of my favorite food items, yet also one that relies on gluten as an essential ingredient. Of course, there are always ways around gluten for those who try! This Lemon Poppy Scones With Raspberry Lavender Glaze recipe by Bianca Scartabello skirts the gluten issue with almond meal and coconut flour.

11. No-Bake Apricot Granola Bars

Did you know that some of your favorite granola-based items also contain gluten? Turn to your own kitchen to make these No-Bake Apricot Granola Bars by Amy Height, which are guaranteed to have zero gluten!

12. Super Flax Green Bean Fries

Another popular food that generally has a bit of gluten is anything fried — think about that crispy shell! Opt for these Super Flax Green Bean Fries by Renee Press instead. You still get that satisfying fried crunch, yet this recipe calls for super healthy, superfood flax meal mixed with a bit of salt and black pepper for a healthier and gluten-free option.

13. Homemade Lentil Pasta

Don’t trust the store-bought gluten-free options? This Homemade Lentil Pasta recipe by Simona Malerba puts the power into your hands! To make the pasta, simply make sure you have lentil flour, water, and extra virgin olive oil on hand.

14. Super Smoky BBQ Sauce

Just because you’re going gluten-free doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite barbeque sauce! This Super Smoky BBQ Sauce recipe by Annie Oliverio mixes an assortment of powerful flavorings including onion, garlic, mustard seed, and chili sauce — to name just a few — in order to recreate a gluten-free, vegan, and added sugar-free barbeque sauce!

15. Authentic Baked Bagels

Yes! You can still have bagels on a gluten-free diet! This Authentic Baked Bagels recipe by Sirke Reivo sources gluten-free and nutrient-dense psyllium husk and an assortment of gluten-free flour — including durra and oat, as well as a white flour of your choice — to mix with molasses for a delightful, healthy, gluten-free bagel.

