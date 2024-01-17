Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A 5 ingredient creamy pasta sauce that doesn't lack flavor. You can pair this Simple Butternut Squash & Sage Pasta with pasta or serve it as a warming soup.
Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta [Vegan]
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage
- 1 small yellow onion, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, and cubed
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (little less than ¼ tsp, or to preference)
- 1/4teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)
How to Prepare Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta [Vegan]
- In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat oil over medium-high. Add sage and cook for 1 minute until fragrant, stirring occasionally, making sure it doesn't burn. Add onion, garlic, squash, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine mixture. Cook for 8 minutes until squash has developed some color and onions are soft and translucent.
- Pour in vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes until squash is completely soft when a fork is inserted. Carefully transfer the mixture to a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and add back to its cooking pot. Pour in desired amount of sauce and stir to combine. If you have any leftover sauce, save for pasta or soup at a later time.
- (Optional): Toast walnuts over medium-high in a small skillet. Add to a small bowl and toss with lemon zest and a pinch of flaky sea salt. Top pasta with walnut mixture.
