Spices, noodles, rice, veggies, coconut milk, curries, salads, and fruity, sweet, and sour flavors- if any of these sound appealing to you, then there is a good chance you will enjoy Thai food.

Contrary to popular belief, not all Thai food has to be blow-your-head-off hot. There are lots of variations of curries that keep things on the milder side. Also, there are several dishes known for their sweet and sour flavors.

The great thing about making dishes for yourself is that you can adjust the recipe to suit your or your guests’ taste buds and temperature tolerances. Here are some amazing OGP recipes that offer ideas for vegan Thai, or at least Thai-inspired dishes.

1. One-Pot Thai Cauliflower Curry

Source: One-Pot Thai Cauliflower Curry

This One-Pot Thai Cauliflower Curry by Katia Martin is super tasty and easy to make, and there is minimal clean-up after too. You would think that a meal jam-packed with flavor like a curry would take a lot of time to make and clean up after. But not this one-pot wonder!

2. Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup

Source: Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup



This Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup by Mitra Shirmohammadi is the ultimate cozy and comforting meal to enjoy on a chilly winter day. Packed full of protein and loads of flavor, this noodle soup is filling and amazing!

3. Thai Yellow Tofu Curry

Source: Thai Yellow Tofu Curry

A Thai Yellow Tofu Curry by Kristina Jug & Mitja Bezenšek is ready on the table in less than 30 minutes! Super easy and delicious. This dish is great for meal prep, as it will keep well refrigerated for up to 3 days.

4. Easy and Crunchy Thai Salad

Source: Easy and Crunchy Thai Salad

No oven is needed for this Easy and Crunchy Thai Salad by Robin Browne and it’s loaded with protein, fresh veggies, and beautiful rainbow colors! The salad dressing that goes with the salad is creamy, zesty, and has a little kick to it. If it’s hot where you are, this vegan salad needs to be on your “to-make list”!

5. Thai Chili Peanut Ice Cream

Source: Thai Chili Peanut Ice Cream

You know that yummy peanut sauce that comes with a variety of dishes on Thai menus? It is my condiment of choice for almost everything, and this recipe for Thai Chili Peanut Ice Cream by Deena Jalal offers the same sweet, nutty flavors in a cool, creamy scoop with a touch of spice. It is unique, textural, and flavorful. Feel free to remove the chili altogether or turn it up or down based on your taste.

6. Pad See Ew: Thai Stir-Fried Noodles

Source: Pad See Ew: Thai Stir-Fried Noodles



This Pad See Ew: Thai Stir-Fried Noodles by Jess Hoffman is the perfect dish if you’re hungry and in a hurry. These tasty rice noodles are packed full of Chinese broccoli, beansprouts, and tofu to make a meal that is delicious and filling. Enjoy this simple version of a Thai classic with a friend for an easy and impressive dinner.

7. Nam Prik Kapi

Source: Nam Prik Kapi

Nam Prik Kapi has been popular in Thailand since the Ayutthaya era. Nam Prik, or chili sauce, is traditionally made by pounding together chilies, garlic, shallots, and other ingredients to create a thick flavourful dipping sauce. In this Nam Prik Kapi by Jamie Raftery, fermented soybean paste is added for a wondrous taste of Thailand.

8. Sweet and Spicy Thai Mango Salad with Cashews

Source: Sweet and Spicy Thai Mango Salad with Cashews

Try making this simple Sweet and Spicy Thai Mango Salad with Cashews by Tara Binder. This flavorful side salad only takes a few minutes to whip up. If you’re not eating it right away, wait and add the cashews shortly before serving to preserve their crunch.

9. Green Thai Curry Rice Bowl

Source: Green Thai Curry Rice Bowl

The best thing about veggie bowls is that you can throw about anything in them and they easily create a filling and satiating meal. They are ideal for weekday lunches and are easy to meal prep! This Green Thai Curry Rice Bowl by Parsley Vegan has pretty simple ingredients you may even already have on hand! Make a large batch of brown rice, and meal prep for a yummy, fiber-packed lunch on the go!

10 ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice

Source: ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice

This ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice by Andri Neocleous is a beautiful fragrant Thai curry served with veganised egg-fried rice. The ‘egg’ is made from tofu, making this dish protein-packed as well as flavor-packed!

11. Nut-Free Thai Noodles

Source: Nut-Free Thai Noodles

If you or someone you are close with has a nut allergy, this recipe is a must-try! These Nut-Free Thai Noodles by Caroline Ginolfi have all of the same flavors you love minus the common allergen. The sunflower seed butter used in place of peanut butter is creamy, delicious, and so “nutty.” Life-changing.

12. Thai Peanut Cauliflower Wings

Source: Thai Peanut Cauliflower Wings

If you love fresh modern vegan eats or all things Thai, you’re going to love these new vegan oven-baked Thai Peanut Cauliflower Wings by Gabrielle St. Claire! There are so many perks to this recipe – quick and easy batter, crisp on the outside, they don’t get soggy, the sauce features staple ingredients, notes of sweet, notes of heat, it’s perf for any season, great for entertaining, can easily be made in bulk, can easily be made gluten-free, have aesthetic appeal with the toppings, and are such an affordable dish!

13. Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing

Source: Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing

This recipe for Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing by Molly Thompson is packed with flavor (hello, red chile paste!), vibrant colors, and plenty of vitamins and nutrients to help fight inflammation. Make this on a Sunday and throw several portions in meal prep containers to take for lunch throughout the week. You can add fresh herbs to brighten it up—some favorites are cilantro and Thai basil.

14. Easy Khao Soi Thai Noodle Soup

Source: Easy Khao Soi Thai Noodle Soup

Khao soi is a popular dish from the Chiang Mai region of northern Thailand. It is a coconut curry noodle soup and oddly not often found in Thai restaurants around the world. The authentic version is made with egg noodles and chicken, which can easily be replaced with glass bean noodles and shiitake mushrooms. Get ready for lots of spicy chopping! This Easy Khao Soi Thai Noodle Soup by Debbie Dine is fun to make, loaded with flavor and spice, and is the next thing on your to-do list.

15. Banana Blossom Tom Kha Soup (Tom Kha Hue Plee)

Source: Banana Blossom Tom Kha Soup (Tom Kha Hue Plee)

This Banana Blossom Tom Kha Soup (Tom Kha Hue Plee) by Sarah Jansala has a sweet delicious flavor from the coconut milk and a unique, fragrant aroma from the lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, and cilantro. This simple, nourishing, tasty herbal soup is one you’ll love eating and serving to your friends and special guests.

