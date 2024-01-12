Thai Yellow Tofu Curry [Vegan]

We are two food lovers & travel enthusiasts from the tiny country of Slovenia, EU. Food has been a passion of ours for a long time. Kristina is always cooking or prepping something, and Mitja loves to take pictures. So we thought to combine the two and start our blog, Vibrant Plate. We try to show that cooking healthy and delicious seasonal food doesn’t have to be a big deal. We cook with basic ingredients that are in season and love colorful and nutrient-rich foods.