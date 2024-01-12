Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A Thai inspired Vegan Yellow Tofu Curry is ready on the table in less than 30-minutes! Super easy and delicious. This dish is great for meal-prep, as it will keep really well refrigerated up to 3 days.
Thai Yellow Tofu Curry [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
25
Ingredients You Need for Thai Yellow Tofu Curry [Vegan]
- 3 teaspoons yellow curry paste
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 2 small onions
- 2 carrots
- 1 eggplant, small
- 1 zucchini
- 7 ounces firm tofu
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
How to Prepare Thai Yellow Tofu Curry [Vegan]
- In a pot heat a spoon of vegetable oil. Add yellow curry paste and gently fry it, while stirring.
- Pour in half the coconut milk and continue cooking on medium heat, stirring regularly. Cook the milk with the curry paste for about 5-10 minutes, until the fat in the coconut milk starts to separate.
- To the pot add sliced onions, carrot, and eggplant, pour in the rest of the coconut milk, and the vegetable stock. Season to taste with salt, and cook the curry on low until the vegetables turn soft, or about 15 minutes.
- 5 minutes before the vegetables are done, add sliced zucchini and diced tofu.
- Serve with cooked rice, chopped parsley or coriander and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Carrot Recipes
- Coconut
- Coconut Milk
- Tofu
- Zucchini
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments