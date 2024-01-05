Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Coconut cream is so easy to whip up and is a luscious and delicious topping to so many different recipes from pancakes to fruit parfaits, and cupcakes. These 15 plant-based coconut cream recipes are light, fluffy, just the right amount of sweet and so versatile!

1. Chocolate Coconut Cream Puffs With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Chocolate Coconut Cream Puffs With Coconut Whipped Cream

A chocolate cream puff. Does it get any more decadent?! These bite-size Chocolate Coconut Cream Puffs With Coconut Whipped Cream by Katie Koteen & Kate Kasbee are the perfect portion of rich, creamy, and oh-so-fluffy goodness. It’s hard to believe all that fanciness is the product of a very ordinary (accidentally vegan) canned biscuit.

2. Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Coconut Whipped Cream

This Coconut Whipped Cream by Stephanie Davies is light, fluffy, just the right amount of sweet and so versatile!

3. Maple Stewed Peaches with Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Maple Stewed Peaches with Coconut Whipped Cream

What could be better than finishing off the night with gooey peaches and fresh coconut cream with a sprinkling of cinnamon? The peaches in this Maple Stewed Peaches with Coconut Whipped Cream recipe by Molly Thompson are cooked in healthy oil and unrefined sugars for an anti-inflammatory treat with a boost of vitamin C.

4. Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes With Coconut Whipped Cream

This Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes With Coconut Whipped Cream recipe by Kennedy Kitchings is something to make for a special Sunday morning treat. It’s perfect for those lazy days when you want to take the morning slow and indulge in a fantastic breakfast with the people you love!

5. Pavlova With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Pavlova With Coconut Whipped Cream

Crispy meringue and coconut whipped cream come together into a beautiful, elegant Pavlova With Coconut Whipped Cream by Sara Oliveira. Pavlovas are said to have been created in honor of a Russian ballerina (they even share the same name) during her tour of Australia and New Zealand. They’re made by stacking meringue discs with layers of whipped cream, followed by a topping of fruit. This recipe uses aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas that typically gets poured down the drain, to make the meringues and coconut cream for the whipped cream.

6. Chocolate Beetroot Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Chocolate Beetroot Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream

This Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Beetroot Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream by Katia Martin is a delicious alternative to having a high-sugar cake for any occasion. It’s chocolatey, moist, lightly sweetened, packed full of delicious fruits, and the sweet beet after tones will just seal the deal.

7. Peach Wontons With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Peach Wontons With Coconut Whipped Cream

In this Peach Wonton With Coconut Whipped Cream recipe by Gabrielle St. Claire, ripe peaches are sliced and tossed in cinnamon sugar before being wrapped up in wontons and fried to crispy perfection. The peaches within are warm, sweet, and a little gooey. These fun little desserts pair perfectly with the cinnamon-spiced coconut whipped cream. These crispy and delicious peach wontons are great for parties, where they’ll be the most unique dessert item on the menu!

8. Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Coconut Whipped Cream

This Coconut Whipped Cream with berries by Melanie Sorrentino is the worlds fanciest breakfast ever. Running a fresh cut strawberry through a bowl of coconut cream will change your life. Coconut whipped cream uses one ingredient and takes less than 2 minutes to whip up! Luscious and rich this dairy-free cream is vegan, paleo, keto and whole30 friendly. With a few drops of stevia or a little powdered sugar, you can makes this into frosting, perfect for desserts or breakfast!

9. Pumpkin Cashew Cheesecake With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Pumpkin Cashew Cheesecake With Coconut Whipped Cream

This gorgeous Pumpkin Cashew Cheesecake With Coconut Whipped Cream by Dora Daily has a nutty, no-bake crust is made using cashews. Serve this up with a very generous dollop of the cinnamon maple coconut whipped cream and enjoy!

10. Chocolate Cookie Tart With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Chocolate Cookie Tart With Coconut Whipped Cream

These Chocolate Cookie Tarts With Coconut Whipped Cream by Emily von Euw are fabulous! A rich, chocolate cookie crust topped with homemade coconut cream. The crust is made from cashews and flax, so it’s a little chewy and the coconut whipped cream is about as creamy and decadent a whipped cream you can get. This is the perfect treat to make for yourself or friends.

11. Strawberry Corn Cakes With Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Strawberry Corn Cakes With Coconut Whipped Cream

This Strawberry Corn Cakes With Coconut Whipped Cream by Gretchen Price is a new take on the classic strawberry shortcake that is made with corn cake biscuits. Just in time for summer strawberry season, these little cakes will provide all of the expected berry goodness and more! These lightly sweetened cakes are loaded with fresh strawberry compote, glazed with strawberry preserves, and piled with whipped cream.

12. Barley Rosemary Strawberry Shortcakes and Coconut Whipped Cream

Source: Barley Rosemary Strawberry Shortcakes and Coconut Whipped Cream

These little Barley Rosemary Strawberry Shortcakes and Coconut Whipped Cream by Rebekah Waters are lovely and festive. With their ruby red berries and fluffy clouds of whipped vanilla coconut cream, sandwiched between a sweet, crumbly biscuit made with earthy barley flour and coconut oil — eat them al fresco after a barbecue for a light and beautiful summertime dessert.

13. Spiced Whipped Coconut Cream

Source: Spiced Whipped Coconut Cream

This Spiced Whipped Coconut Cream recipe by Wendy Irene is so amazing! There are about a million reasons to love whipped cream. It’s divine on pies, puddings, cakes, and your favorite desserts and hot drinks.

14. Baked Pears with Coconut Cream, Toasted Walnuts and Dark Chocolate Drizzle

Source: Baked Pears with Coconut Cream, Toasted Walnuts and Dark Chocolate Drizzle

All the flavors that are added to these Baked Pears with Coconut Cream, Toasted Walnuts and Dark Chocolate Drizzle by Teri Macovei complement each other and create a balanced taste and texture. Pears are soft, naturally sweet, and aromatic. Walnuts are slightly sweet to bitter, with buttery earthy tones, and crunchy texture. Lastly, the addition of whipped coconut cream to the pear-walnut combo gives this dessert a silky, elegant feel, topped by a decadent dark chocolate drizzle.

15. Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes With Coconut Cream

Source: Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes With Coconut Cream

These Raw Carrot-Orange Cupcakes With Coconut Cream by Adam Graczynski are a burst of fresh, citrusy goodness that is perfect for spring! The “cupcake” is made from sweet, sticky dates, orange, warm spices, coconut, and carrot and they’re topped with whipped coconut cream.

