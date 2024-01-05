Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This coconut whipped cream is light, fluffy, just the right amount of sweet and so versatile!
Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- 1 can of coconut cream (must be full fat, not ‘light’)
- 1 tablespoon icing sugar
How to Prepare Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- Place the sealed can in the fridge overnight
- Then, 20 minutes before you want to make the cream, put the mixing bowl and whisk in the fridge
- Add the hard cream from the can (make sure you don’t shake the can at any point, and don’t add any of the liquid), and whisk for about 30 seconds on a medium speed
- Then, add the icing sugar and whisk for about a minute on a high speed until the cream is whipped and firmed
- Either serve, or place in the fridge (the longer you leave it in the fridge the more it’ll firm)
- Enjoy!
