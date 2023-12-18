Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Brownies are an excellent treat! They’re not too difficult to make, but you can get creative and make your brownies as fancy as you’d like. Because you can cut them into perfect little squares, they make wonderful little gifts. It would make anyone feel special to receive a brownie from a loved one! We put together 15 delicious vegan brownies from the Food Monster App that you can make this holiday season. Bake some up for your holiday gatherings or potlucks, give them out as you would greeting cards, or put them on the holiday dinner table. Either way, they’re sure to please!

1. Paleo Brownies

Source: Paleo Brownies

These grain-free vegan Paleo Brownies by Nele Liivlaid are moist, gooey, and kid-approved. They are ready in under an hour and are delicious! The binder is psyllium husk powder, which does an amazing job! You can lift the whole brownie without breaking it apart! You have to try these vegan paleo brownies––they are such a game-changer!

2. Grain-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

Source: Grain-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

These Grain-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies by Kat Condon are the perfect combination of fudgy brownie and pumpkin-spiced cheesecake! There is no denying the fudge factor here, friends. These brownies are probably the gooiest, fudgy, and most delicious brownies ever created. Ever. The fudge factor is insane. Pro Tip – place them in the fridge overnight. They get even fudgier and the flavors meld together wonderfully to create a deliciously gooey brownie.

3. Cherry Ripe Brownies

Source: Cherry Ripe Brownies

These easy chocolate Cherry Ripe Brownies by Buffy-Ellen Gill are thick, decadent, rich, and also really healthy. They’re made with cherries (obviously), coconut, and lots of chocolate. The result: a mouth-wateringly good treat. The base is made from dates, which gives these easy chocolate cherry brownies a fudgy consistency that compliments the rich flavor of the cherries and tropical coconut hints. Finally, Add some extra coconut and freeze-dried cherries on top to give them an aesthetic finish and a bit of extra flavor! You have to try these easy chocolate cherry brownies––they’re the healthy treat you’ve been looking for!

4. Black Bean S’mores Brownies

Source: Black Bean S’mores Brownies

Utilizing black beans in brownie recipes is amazing because they are accessible, affordable, packed with protein, easy to use, and create the perfect, buttery soft texture! These protein-packed goodies combine two of your all-time favorite sweets: fudgy brownies and ooey-gooey s’mores. If you are in the mood for an indulgent treat that isn’t that bad for you, whip up a batch of these Black Bean S’mores Brownies by Gabrielle St. Claire.

5. Brownie S’mores

Source: Brownie S’mores

This Brownie S’mores recipe by Holly Jade is inspired by the traditional, American campfire dessert: the s’more. These brownies have a crunch, and biscuit base and are topped with a homemade dollop of marshmallow fluff. This recipe elevates the American classic to a new, luxurious level.

6. Brownies with Toasted Meringue

Source: Brownies with Toasted Meringue

These Brownies with Toasted Meringue by Holly Jade are rich and gooey with a vegan meringue, topped with melted dark chocolate and chopped nuts- are you drooling yet?

7. Almond Butter Swirl Brownies

Source: Almond Butter Swirl Brownies

These Almond Butter Swirl Brownies by Logan Dunn & Lexus Osman are the sweet treat you’ve been looking for. Extra moist and super fudgy, they’ve got the perfect texture! Of course, they also taste amazing! With melted chocolate and a swirl of almond butter baked right in, they are everything you could ever want in a brownie. Enjoy this decadent treat with a glass of plant-based milk or on its own. These almond butter brownies are great for parties, but you might want to keep these bad boys all to yourself. They’re that good.

8. Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies

Source: Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies

These decadent and fudgy Caramel Topped Gingersnap Brownies by Pamela Higgins bring dessert to the next level. The brownies are made from a combination of oat flour and almond flour, raw cacao, and are relatively low in oil. They’re topped with a layer of crumbled gluten-free gingersnap cookies, followed by a layer of tahini caramel. When it comes to the topping, you can stick with melted chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries or experiment with your own creative creation.

9. Streusel Topped Pumpkin Brownies

Source: Streusel Topped Pumpkin Brownies

These Streusel Topped Pumpkin Brownies by Desiree Rodriguez are perfect to make when you’ve got some extra pumpkin puree on hand. Not only are these brownies delicious, but the streusel topping takes them to the next level.

10. Small Batch Frosted Espresso Fudge Brownies

Source: Small Batch Frosted Espresso Fudge Brownies

These rich vegan Small Batch Frosted Espresso Fudge Brownies by Medha Swaminathan are frosted with a cocoa frosting and sprinkled with flaked salt for a deeply satisfying and flavorful dessert! They are simply delicious and perfect to enjoy at any time of day!

11. Cheesecake Brownies

Source: Cheesecake Brownies

These amazing vegan Cheesecake Brownies by Kirsten Kaminski combine the best of two popular desserts. Oeey-gooey chocolate brownies and smooth, rich cheesecake! Yum! These Vegan Cheesecake Brownies are just worth making, as they’re really simple and quick to prepare but are mouthwatering!

12. S’mores Fudge Brownie Bars

Source: S’mores Fudge Brownie Bars

These S’mores Fudge Brownie Bars by Gretchen Price are unreal! S’mores AND brownies? Amazing combination.

13. Cookies and Cream Brownies

Source: Cookies and Cream Brownies

This recipe for Cookies and Cream Brownies by Holly Jade makes a rich and fudgy chocolate brownie, with cookies and cream, cream cheese layer, topped with more cookies!

14. Sweet Potato Oat Brownies

Source: Sweet Potato Oat Brownies

You must try these fudgy rich Sweet Potato Oat Brownies by Kennedy Kitchings!

15. Peanut Butter Brownie Cups

Source: Peanut Butter Brownie Cups

These heavenly bite-size Peanut Butter Brownie Cups by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez are easy and fun to make. The secret technique here is to use a cupcake pan, which gives them more crispy-chewy edges than a traditional square brownie. The fudgy chocolate chip-filled batter puffs up as it cooks, leaving a small crater in the middle of each one, which is then filled with warm, melted peanut butter that oozes into every nook and cranny, before being topped with semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips that slowly melt into the creamy center. This is an easy dessert to serve since the brownies are the perfect portion size with no cutting required. These luxurious baked treats are best hot and fresh from the oven, irresistibly melty and gooey. With a crunchy top and creamy center, these moist and chewy peanut butter brownies are pure peanut butter chocolate perfection.

